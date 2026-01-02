5 Warm And Affordable Destinations On The West Coast To Escape The Winter Weather

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter in North America is no joke, with snow, ice, and sleet dominating the weather forecasts for months at a time — at least in the northern U.S. and Canada. Given the frigid and gloomy conditions, it makes sense that people flee south during the winter to enjoy a bit of sun and warmth. On the East Coast, many of these cold-weather refugees head to Florida — home to sunny escapes like the immaculate Amelia Island. Others flock to places like South Carolina or Mississippi's Gulf Coast, a stretch of shoreline full of seafood and dazzling beaches.

But what about the West Coast? The white sand beaches of Florida may be a bit far for many denizens of this side of the country, not to mention cost-prohibitive. Luckily, the West is a massive region with plenty of options for winter escape that offer warming rays and arresting scenery, while also being easy on the wallet.

To prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to find a sun-kissed haven in the western U.S. come wintertime, we've collected five spots to consider when seeking the sun during the coldest months of the year. These destinations offer a unique combination of inexpensive food and accommodations, warming sunshine, and diverting activities.