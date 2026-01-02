5 Warm And Affordable Destinations On The West Coast To Escape The Winter Weather
Winter in North America is no joke, with snow, ice, and sleet dominating the weather forecasts for months at a time — at least in the northern U.S. and Canada. Given the frigid and gloomy conditions, it makes sense that people flee south during the winter to enjoy a bit of sun and warmth. On the East Coast, many of these cold-weather refugees head to Florida — home to sunny escapes like the immaculate Amelia Island. Others flock to places like South Carolina or Mississippi's Gulf Coast, a stretch of shoreline full of seafood and dazzling beaches.
But what about the West Coast? The white sand beaches of Florida may be a bit far for many denizens of this side of the country, not to mention cost-prohibitive. Luckily, the West is a massive region with plenty of options for winter escape that offer warming rays and arresting scenery, while also being easy on the wallet.
To prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to find a sun-kissed haven in the western U.S. come wintertime, we've collected five spots to consider when seeking the sun during the coldest months of the year. These destinations offer a unique combination of inexpensive food and accommodations, warming sunshine, and diverting activities.
Tucson, Arizona
The winter temperature in Arizona's second city is enough to lure anyone, with the average daytime high hovering in the high 60s. Things do get chilly after dark, but when the sun is shining, conditions are perfect for outdoor activity such as golf, mountain biking, and hiking in spots like the under-the-radar Sweetwater Preserve, with its incredible trails and views.
Tucson is also an incredibly delicious place, so much so that it has been honored as a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence. While it's possible to spend a lot on a meal, the city is also full of top-notch, affordable options. Local institution Paco's Mexican Food offers burritos, tacos, combo plates, and more, most of which come in south of $10. "The shredded beef burrito, which costs $5.50, comes with a delightful share of tomatoes and green peppers simply seasoned and cooked to the perfect level of crunchy-soft," wrote Noor Haghighi in This is Tucson (Editor's note: The cost of the beef burrito is up to $5.90 at the time of publication). "With a drizzle of green salsa, the burrito's flavors come together harmoniously." Other good but inexpensive eateries in the city include Bobo's Restaurant (for large-portioned breakfast fare) and The Boxyard, a buzzy downtown patio with bars and dining, including Vietnamese, burgers, and more.
When it comes to accommodations in Tucson, Lodge in the Desert is a boutique hotel with access to biking and hiking paths and plenty of mountain views, starting around $150 a night. Best Western InnSuites Tucson Foothills Hotel & Suites has rooms for under $100, while $150 will get you into Graduate by Hilton Tucson, rated excellent on Booking.com.
Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada
Never mind the ominous-sounding name: Death Valley makes an ideal wintertime destination. Despite the fact that it claims to be the site of the highest temperature ever recorded on earth — 134 degrees Fahrenheit in 1913 — the lowland temperatures during the winter are more than doable, with daytime averages of nearly 70. The largest national park in the contiguous United States also offers plenty of outdoor recreation (think hiking, cycling, or birdwatching) along with scenic vistas and mind-boggling scenery that's reminiscent of a surreal Mars-like landscape.
One of the best ways to experience Death Valley is to camp in the park. Furnace Creek Campground is the most popular, with both RV and tent sites available from $30 a night. It should be booked ahead of time at Recreation.gov. Other campgrounds include Texas Spring, Sunset, Stovepipe Wells, Emigrant, Wild Rose, and Mesquite Spring, but make sure to check if they're open, as sites are often closed by the Park Service. Only Furnace Creek has full RV hook-up spots, though two concession campgrounds — Stovepipe Wells RV Park and Panamint Springs Resort also offer them. Panamint Springs also has tent cabins with cots that sleep two to four people, starting at $55.
For hotels near the park, several options fall between $100 and $150. Choices include the Best Western or the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, both in Pahrump. Another option is the old-school Death Valley Inn in Beatty, Nevada, which offers desert vibes and an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, and shared BBQ facilities. It's rated 8.1 on Booking.com.
Patagonia, Arizona
Situated in the mountains about 20 miles northeast of the border town of Nogales, Patagonia sits at 4,050 feet. The town's relatively high elevation means that it's one of the coolest spots on this list, but daytime winter highs in the low-60s aren't exactly icy. Patagonia also offers plenty of small-town charm, an artsy ambiance, and undeniably scenic surroundings. Many of the town's 800 or so residents embrace an infectious outdoor spirit.
One of Patagonia's prime outdoor gems is Patagonia Lake State Park, home to a 260-acre lake that offers boating, swimming, and fishing. The area is also known for its world-class birding, with some locations having bird lists featuring more than 300 species. The Sonoita Creek State Natural Area, a nearly-10,000-acre reserve with birds, 36 varieties of reptiles and amphibians, bats, and at least 130 species of butterflies, is also nearby. There are 20 miles of hiking trails (8 of which are shared with equestrians) that criss-cross the park and deliver vistas of the mountains and valleys, along with the lake below. Admission for Patagonia Lake is $20 per vehicle on weekdays ($10 for Sonoita Creek). Camping spots start at $25 a night.
You don't need piles of cash to spend time in Patagonia. The little town is home to a few nice and somewhat affordable eateries, including the Wild Horse Restaurant & Saloon, which serves hearty meals for less than 20 bucks. You also can't go wrong with Gathering Grounds, Tripadvisor's top pick with 4.1 stars, which offers organic coffees and an array of sandwiches. Accommodations tend to be a bit pricey for what you get, so for the best value, check out the Rancho Milagro Bed & Breakfast in nearby Elgin, rated wonderful on Booking.com.
El Centro, California
This dusty town is the largest community in California's Imperial Valley, an area primarily known for agriculture. And while not as outwardly attractive as more upscale desert spots such as Palm Springs or Indio, El Centro brings plenty to the table, so much so that Travel & Leisure recently named it the "Best Desert Town in the U.S. for 2025." With funky shops, craft breweries, Mexican fare, as well as a unique arts scene, El Centro is well-worth checking out. It's also within striking distance of great desert hiking and hot springs, and is quite warm, with winter high temperatures hovering around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Home to some 44,000 residents, El Centro has a small-town feel, but with enough people to give it depth. For good, affordable eats, head to Valley Vida,which does sandwiches for under $14. For authentic Mexican, hit up Letty's Casita, a local favorite that features breakfast classics such as huevos rancheros, as well as tacos, seafood dishes, and full lunch and dinner platters (all priced kindly).
Just 30 minutes northwest of El Centro is Anza-Borrego Desert, which is not just California's largest state park but also known for some of the best stargazing in America. Jucumba Hot Springs is 45-minutes west, just off Interstate 8, and an hour north of town is the Salton Sea. This saline lake is California's biggest inland body of water and is home to some bizarre art installations, including Salvation Mountain — a vivid-expression of one man's love and faith. There's also East Jesus, a sprawling, 30-acre open-air museum dedicated to large-scale sculpture art. For accommodations in El Centro, check into the Cambria Hotel El Centro – Imperial, which is rated wonderful on Booking.com and has rooms starting around $150.
Barstow, California
Situated halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas on historic Route 66, Barstow is known for its stark desert surroundings and vintage Americana charms. From old diners to nearby silver rush ghost towns, Barstow has enough to see and do to make it a great winter retreat. It also boasts mild winter temperatures, with daytime highs in the mid-60s. A trip to Barstow can also be easy on your bank account, unless, of course, you press on to Vegas and go overboard at the casino.
Barstow has plenty of places to stay, some starting at under $100 per night. The Quality Inn Barstow Route 66 features an outdoor pool, free made-to-order breakfast, and barbecue pits. The California Inn Barstow has queen rooms, and both are rated about 8 out of 10 on Booking.com. When it comes to food, Peggy Sue's 50s Diner is a must-visit. Built in 1954, this classic and cozy greasy spoon serves up burgers and sandwiches. La Casita is a hole-in-the-wall gem that delivers solid Mexican dishes such as enchiladas, flautas, and wet burritos, and Village Cafe does old-school Chinese-American and is rated 4.5 on Tripadvisor.
When it comes to things to do, pop into the Western American Railroad Museum and check out the locomotives and railway artifacts, soak up some local history at the Mojave River Valley Museum, and learn about America's most storied highway at the Route 66 Mother Road Museum. All three offer free admission, though you'll have to shell out $8 to visit nearby Calico Ghost Town Regional Park, a once-thriving silver-mining hub that is now a tourist site operated by San Bernardino County, complete with campsites.
Methodology
In order make our top picks for five warm and affordable destinations on the West Coast to escape the winter weather, we relied on Weather Spark and other weather-tracking sites for our temperature estimations in each spot. Additionally, when evaluating affordable accommodation options, we used Booking.com and specifically searched for properties offering rooms for less than $150 a night. We searched for nightly stays from Saturday, January 10 to Sunday, January 11, 2026, and only included accommodation options with at least an 8.0 rating on the website.
For restaurants and other attractions, we consulted sites such as Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google to help make an informed decision with regard to cost and overall quality. We also accessed food blogs and media articles, as well as the business's own websites and social media pages, to find the must-see attractions in each location.