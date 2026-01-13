Straddling Virginia And North Carolina's Border Is An Expansive Lake To Kayak And Camp
If your brand of adventure involves basking under the sun, waking up to the sounds of nature, and stretching your legs, whether it's on land or water, then Kerr Lake may be perfect for you. The lake itself is huge, stretching across the border of Virginia and North Carolina with over 850 miles of shoreline to explore. There are many access points on both sides of the lake, but eight of them are found on the North Carolina side in the Kerr Lake State Recreation Area, making it a terrific base for all the things there are to do on the lake.
You'll never run out of things to do here, with activities that involve 3 miles of hiking trails, kayaking, paddling, swimming, or simply going on a picnic. Kerr Lake is also known as a fishing spot and has hosted state and national fishing tournaments. In the recreation area, you'll find seven campgrounds with many more campsites to choose from. Each access point is also equipped with a boat ramp for easy launch onto the water, whether you're boating, fishing, or even sailing.
Kerr Lake State Recreation Area is located near the city of Henderson, North Carolina, with the closest access point being Satterwhite Point, just 15 minutes away from the downtown area. If you're planning to visit from out of state, Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport are only about an hour away from the state park via I-85 or US-1.
What to do and where to stay in Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
Deciding where to stay during your Kerr Lake State Recreation Area visit depends entirely on what you're looking to do along the shore. Satterwhite Point, a good spot with many amenities and facilities, is where you'll find the privately owned Satterwhite Point Marina. It's also home to the park's only designated swim beach, though there are no lifeguards on duty, so keep that in mind. In addition to the beach, there's also a short walking trail, a play area for kids, and picnic tables. Its day-use access and the Area 1 grounds are open year-round.
All of the recreation area's access points have public boat launches, so if you're looking to kayak, you can set up your base on campsites near the water. Discussion on the Camping In The Carolinas Facebook group specifically recommends sites 56, 58, 59, and 63 at J.C. Cooper Campground (reachable through Satterwhite Point), all of which boast waterfront access.
The campground (which is closed through January 2026 for maintenance) has features that include a campers-only boat ramp and dock, along with tent and RV camping that remains open throughout the year. On Reddit, points Hibernia and Kimball Point are also mentioned as great options for kayak launching. If you need a rental, there are two kayak rental options in Henderson: The Lake Shop LLC and Gear & Beer – Kerr Lake. Gear & Beer also offers a 3- to 4-hour kayak tour that starts near Nutbush Campground.
What to know about camping at the lake
If you plan to camp overnight, fees start from $20 for primitive camping at the time of this writing. Your options include tent sites, trailer and RV sites, and group tent sites. A review on TripAdvisor also mentions that weekends may draw in crowds, but the weekdays give you some more quiet. The campsites near the water seem to be a popular choice, as they often get crowded.
Some of the eight access points you'll find in Kerr Lake State Recreation Area are only open seasonally, typically from March to November. Each area also has its own operating hours and campground hours, so it's important to decide beforehand on where you'll stay and any activities you want to do. During the off-season, entry to the parks is free for day use. However, from Memorial Day through Labor Day and on the weekends and holidays in April, May, and September, entrance per vehicle is $10 per day.
If you find yourself in need of supplies during your stay, the good news is that you're only a short drive from Henderson, one of North Carolina's most affordable cities. Or if you're looking for even more adventure, Lake Gaston, another lake that straddles the Virginia-North Carolina border, is less than an hour from the state park. And for those who like to try fishing in different areas, you can spend some time in North Carolina's "Rockfish Capital of the World," Weldon.