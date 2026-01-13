Straddling Virginia And North Carolina's Border Is An Expansive Lake To Kayak And Camp

If your brand of adventure involves basking under the sun, waking up to the sounds of nature, and stretching your legs, whether it's on land or water, then Kerr Lake may be perfect for you. The lake itself is huge, stretching across the border of Virginia and North Carolina with over 850 miles of shoreline to explore. There are many access points on both sides of the lake, but eight of them are found on the North Carolina side in the Kerr Lake State Recreation Area, making it a terrific base for all the things there are to do on the lake.

You'll never run out of things to do here, with activities that involve 3 miles of hiking trails, kayaking, paddling, swimming, or simply going on a picnic. Kerr Lake is also known as a fishing spot and has hosted state and national fishing tournaments. In the recreation area, you'll find seven campgrounds with many more campsites to choose from. Each access point is also equipped with a boat ramp for easy launch onto the water, whether you're boating, fishing, or even sailing.

Kerr Lake State Recreation Area is located near the city of Henderson, North Carolina, with the closest access point being Satterwhite Point, just 15 minutes away from the downtown area. If you're planning to visit from out of state, Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport are only about an hour away from the state park via I-85 or US-1.