The Most Remote Retirement Destination In The US Is A Dreamy Tropical Island You've Never Heard Of

If you're looking to get far away from the rat race, corporate America, and traffic jams in retirement, one place you've probably not considered is Saipan. At 12 miles long and 5.5 miles wide, Saipan is the largest of the 14 Northern Mariana Islands and is home to the islands' capital. In the western Pacific Ocean, far from the mainland United States, Saipan and the rest of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) are U.S. territories like the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. In fact, Guam, which is a more affordable and less crowded alternative to Hawaii, is close by, reachable by a 45-minute flight. Saipan is a tropical island known for beaches, snorkeling, diving, and its role in World War II.

Because it's a U.S. territory, U.S. citizens can move to Saipan by following rules like proving an island residence and getting a CNMI driver's license. And if you do move here, you will most likely need to drive, as public transportation is not common. The closest U.S. state to Saipan is Hawaii; Saipan's a nine-hour flight from Honolulu. If your route takes you through Honolulu, stop by Hanauma Bay, a beach dedicated to snorkeling. If your journey starts in New York, you're in for a long trip, as Saipan is 21 hours and multiple flights from JFK. Tokyo is much closer, at three hours and 45 minutes from Saipan. Due to its remoteness, Saipan's population of about 46,000 is higher than many would imagine.