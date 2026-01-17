The Most Remote Retirement Destination In The US Is A Dreamy Tropical Island You've Never Heard Of
If you're looking to get far away from the rat race, corporate America, and traffic jams in retirement, one place you've probably not considered is Saipan. At 12 miles long and 5.5 miles wide, Saipan is the largest of the 14 Northern Mariana Islands and is home to the islands' capital. In the western Pacific Ocean, far from the mainland United States, Saipan and the rest of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) are U.S. territories like the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. In fact, Guam, which is a more affordable and less crowded alternative to Hawaii, is close by, reachable by a 45-minute flight. Saipan is a tropical island known for beaches, snorkeling, diving, and its role in World War II.
Because it's a U.S. territory, U.S. citizens can move to Saipan by following rules like proving an island residence and getting a CNMI driver's license. And if you do move here, you will most likely need to drive, as public transportation is not common. The closest U.S. state to Saipan is Hawaii; Saipan's a nine-hour flight from Honolulu. If your route takes you through Honolulu, stop by Hanauma Bay, a beach dedicated to snorkeling. If your journey starts in New York, you're in for a long trip, as Saipan is 21 hours and multiple flights from JFK. Tokyo is much closer, at three hours and 45 minutes from Saipan. Due to its remoteness, Saipan's population of about 46,000 is higher than many would imagine.
Why Saipan is an appealing destination for retirement
People who love sun, sandy beaches, underwater exploration, and golf will feel right at home in Saipan. An island ringed with beaches, Saipan is surrounded by shallow lagoons with clear, warm water perfect for snorkeling and diving. In fact, there's a world-famous diving site called the Grotto, which is known for its deep blue water and marine life, like sea turtles and parrotfish.
Since golf is a sport of leisure that requires hours per outing, many people play it in retirement. Current or hopeful golfers will be interested to know that Saipan has a choice of four championship courses that are accessible year round: the dramatically situated Greg Norman-designed LaoLao Bay; the challenging par-72 course at Coral Ocean Point Resort Club; Mariana Resort & Spa, which has an affordable, family-friendly course; and the oceanfront Kingfisher Golf Links, where, when your eye is off the ball, you might spot the bird after which the course is named.
Affordability is important to many retirees. According to the Economic Research Institute, Saipan stands at No. 2,280 out of 6,010 American cities when it comes to expenses. Saipan's cost of living is generally moderate by U.S. standards, although not cheap. A two-bedroom home costs an average of $200,000, and a monthly budget for a family of four averages about $5,000. Overall, Saipan's cost of living is about 23% cheaper than Los Angeles and roughly on par with Cincinnati. Healthcare is available but limited, and taxes are relatively low.
Life and history on this dreamy tropical island
Warm and sunny year-round, Saipan actually holds the Guinness World Record for having the most consistent temperature on Earth, with a low of 67 and a high of 88.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Garapan, the island's heartbeat, is where you'll find the largest concentration of shops, restaurants, and bars. Although Saipan has 30 villages, you should live near Garapan, a town of about 3,000, if you want convenience and social interaction. Something else to consider is a community's makeup. The demographic composition of Saipan's residents is notable: nearly half have Asian heritage, a third are Pacific Islanders, and 2% are white.
The island's indigenous people, the Chamorro, have lived here nearly four millennia, and Saipan has, over time, been ruled by Spain, Germany, and Japan before coming under the arm of the United Nations after World War II. The island was a strategic and hard-fought win during the three-week Battle of Saipan, which made it possible for America to be within striking distance of Tokyo. Residents voted to become a U.S. commonwealth in 1978. This means that you can dive to a Spanish galleon, remember war's human toll at sites like the Banzai Cliff, and learn about the Carolinians who came here from the relatively nearby Caroline Islands with their renowned seafaring prowess. There's concern about hurricanes in popular retirement destinations such as Florida, and people considering moving to Saipan should be aware of the possibility of local weather events, including typhoons.