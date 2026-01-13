Arizona's Best Dive Bar Is A Lively Hidden Gem Tucked Away In An Overlooked Tempe Strip Mall

Sometimes the best bars are found exactly where you'd least expect them. Yucca Tap Room has proven that point for more than half a century. This lively hidden gem is tucked away in Danelle Plaza, an overlooked strip mall in Tempe, Arizona. The location, the space, and the lack of natural light all contribute to its dive bar status, but Yucca Tap Room defies the stereotype, offering amenities that led Tasting Table to christen it the best dive bar in the state.

While it maintains the gritty atmosphere that dive enthusiasts crave, Yucca Tap Room flips the script with an on-site art gallery, a spacious outdoor area, and pizzas from its Vinyl Pie kitchen. Then in 2018, the bar introduced the Electric Bat Arcade, featuring dozens of vintage arcade games and pinball machines curated by Phoenix artist Rachel Bess. Still, the most surprising element of this "strip mall dive" may be its beer program. While you can certainly get a cheap domestic, the bar boasts a rotating tap list that could give the Maine beer trail a run for its money. With nearly 30 options on tap, the bar specializes in craft brews, ranging from tart sours and hazy IPAs to complex ciders and heavy stouts, sourced mostly from small-batch brewers.

On top of all this, the bar hosts a legendary live music stage, showcasing local and national acts. Epitomizing peak coolness, the venue had an Operation Ivy cover band headline its New Year's Eve line-up. This '80s ska-punk band might not have mainstream name recognition, but it's a GOAT candidate for punk aficionados. Live music is an essential part of its cultural identity as evidenced by the 10 Phoenix New Times awards it's won since 2019, which include both Best Dive Bar and Best Small Music Venue.