Just East Of Phoenix Is Arizona's Vibrant College Suburb Blending Lakefront Fun With Buzzing Nightlife

As the capital of Arizona, the 6th-largest U.S. state, Phoenix is a sun-drenched desert city crowned the sunniest spot in America for its ample average days of annual sunshine. Yet, it offers more than just a winter escape for travelers, attracting visitors year-round. Given the nickname the "Valley of the Sun," Phoenix belongs to the fifth-largest metropolitan area in the U.S. and is home to over 20 cities, such as Goodyear, an often-overlooked city with small-town charm and palm-lined streets. Another of those communities, Tempe, lies 10 miles east of the Phoenix city center, is home to Arizona State University, and has its own town lake along with a buzzing nightlife scene.

Located in Maricopa County, the 40 square miles of Tempe's land once housed Native American tribes and still borders the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to the north. Once the Arizona territory was granted to the U.S. following the Mexican-American War in the 1800s, Tempe became home to Fort McDowell, a hay camp, lumber mill, and essential railroad connection to Phoenix in the Salt River Valley. Tempe took its name in 1879 when European adventurer Lord Darrell Duppa (who helped found Phoenix) proposed the moniker in tribute to the Vale of Tempe in Greece, since the Arizona land reminded him of it.

Getting to Tempe by plane means using Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, four miles away, with car-free connections on the Phoenix Sky Train and Valley Metro bus and light rail system. As home to America's first car-free neighborhood, full of amenities and European vibes, you can avoid having to rent a vehicle with a few different public transit options. Hop on the Tempe Streetcar with 14 downtown stops in a loop every 15 to 20 minutes. Tempe was also named a Gold-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists due to its 220 miles of bikeways; hence, bikes are another popular way to get around.