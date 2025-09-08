Just East Of Phoenix Is Arizona's Vibrant College Suburb Blending Lakefront Fun With Buzzing Nightlife
As the capital of Arizona, the 6th-largest U.S. state, Phoenix is a sun-drenched desert city crowned the sunniest spot in America for its ample average days of annual sunshine. Yet, it offers more than just a winter escape for travelers, attracting visitors year-round. Given the nickname the "Valley of the Sun," Phoenix belongs to the fifth-largest metropolitan area in the U.S. and is home to over 20 cities, such as Goodyear, an often-overlooked city with small-town charm and palm-lined streets. Another of those communities, Tempe, lies 10 miles east of the Phoenix city center, is home to Arizona State University, and has its own town lake along with a buzzing nightlife scene.
Located in Maricopa County, the 40 square miles of Tempe's land once housed Native American tribes and still borders the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to the north. Once the Arizona territory was granted to the U.S. following the Mexican-American War in the 1800s, Tempe became home to Fort McDowell, a hay camp, lumber mill, and essential railroad connection to Phoenix in the Salt River Valley. Tempe took its name in 1879 when European adventurer Lord Darrell Duppa (who helped found Phoenix) proposed the moniker in tribute to the Vale of Tempe in Greece, since the Arizona land reminded him of it.
Getting to Tempe by plane means using Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, four miles away, with car-free connections on the Phoenix Sky Train and Valley Metro bus and light rail system. As home to America's first car-free neighborhood, full of amenities and European vibes, you can avoid having to rent a vehicle with a few different public transit options. Hop on the Tempe Streetcar with 14 downtown stops in a loop every 15 to 20 minutes. Tempe was also named a Gold-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists due to its 220 miles of bikeways; hence, bikes are another popular way to get around.
Take part in the fun at Tempe Town Lake
Many of Tempe's activities take place around the 220-acre Tempe Town Lake, a human-made reservoir created in 1999 from the Salt River. The 2.5-mile-long lake with six bridges draws in more than 2.4 million visitors a year for water activities, walking paths, and events and festivals. Surrounding the edge of the lake, you can stroll along a 7-mile loop trail or rent an e-bike. While swimming is not allowed (except for events like IRONMAN Arizona), you can enjoy the water through boating, fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
The lake operates from 5 a.m. to midnight daily, and you can rent watercraft such as donut boats, pedal boats, and kayaks from Boat Rentals of America, located near the base of the historic Mill Avenue bridge. For kayaks and paddleboards, the self-service kiosk for Northshore Watersport Rentals operates 24 hours a day next to the Tempe Town Lake Marina, besides offering full-service hours on weekends, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The marina features boat launches for personal watercraft, boating classes, and special events and is featured on an interactive map of the town lake on the city's website.
Tempe Beach Park, the city's oldest park since 1931, is the site for many annual events, including the Dragon Boat Festival and Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, along with sporting competitions. On the southwestern edge of the lake, the Tempe Center for the Arts features a 600-seat theater and a 200-seat studio, which host a variety of performing and creative arts events. Although not lakefront, a worthy trek is to Tempe Butte, also known as "A" Mountain, a steep .9-mile climb with a 232-foot elevation gain, which rewards you with stellar lake and city views at the top.
Experience Tempe's buzzing nightlife
For nightlife, look no further than the historic Mill Avenue District, the core and heart of downtown Tempe. Here, you'll find dinner venues that transform into club vibes as the evening progresses, including Sunbar, known for its lively electronic dance music parties, DJs, and cocktails. Devil's Hideaway is one of the newest spots, an underground lounge and bar that's open till 2 a.m. Or you can hit up the Mill Cue Club for one of their signature Long Island Iced Teas and a game of billiards. TripAdvisor ranks the district as the top thing to do in Tempe, and up-to-date information on Mill Avenue happenings can be found online at Downtown Tempe and Tempe Tourism. Twice a year, the district hosts the Tempe Festival of the Arts, which highlights more than 350 artists nationwide and draws over 200,000 visitors to Tempe for the three-day weekend festivals.
As a college suburb with a population of nearly 193,000 people, Tempe has no shortage of brand motels and hotels for overnight accommodations suitable for varying needs and budgets. A full-service resort option is the Phoenix Marriott Resort Tempe at the Buttes, with over 353 rooms, four on-site dining facilities, two pools with a waterslide, and a full spa and fitness center. For a desert escape. The Vib Hotel is a boutique hotel featuring 102 rooms, on-site cafe, and a rooftop bar. If a desert night sky filled with stars is your desire, head 30 miles east with your RV or tent for an unforgettable camping adventure in Lost Dutchman State Park, which is located in Apache Junction, an underrated desert city with endless outdoor fun.