Maine's Fun Beer Trail Maps Out Delectable Breweries And Cozy Taverns Hidden Amid Mountains And Lakes
The Maine Brewers' Guild encourages visitors to "take the challenge" and experience the fast-growing Maine Beer Trail. What started in 2009 with just over two dozen breweries has now grown to feature more than 100 craft brewers across the state. Maine is a nature lover's paradise and a feast for the senses, and many of the taprooms and taverns feel hidden in scenic settings near mountains, lakes, and hiking trails. This helps turn the beer trail into a fun adventure in a region that's considered a leader in the craft beer boom.
When it's time to plan your own beer-and-nature adventure, the Maine Brewers' Guild website is the perfect place to start. Their interactive map makes it easy to find breweries in the region you'll be exploring, such as the Lakes and Mountains region in western and north-central Maine. This area — with 10 of the state's highest peaks and 6,000 lakes — is home to nature pairings like an Amber IPA from Ambition Brewing near Wilson Lake, or a Logger Road lager from Baxter Brewing Co. close to the Great Falls and Androscoggin River. For a more detailed trip, the website features a "plan your route" tool that filters breweries by criteria like food service, outdoor seating, and even nearby natural attractions like Sebago Lake, a vast summer playground with beaches, camping, and recreation.
The craft beer movement in Maine
New England stands at the heart of America's modern craft beer revolution. While Vermont often gets credit for pioneering the hazy IPA, Maine was actually the state that opened the first craft brewery on the East Coast. In 1983, Portland's D.L. Geary Brewing Company opened as the first new brewery east of the Mississippi River since Prohibition and just the 14th microbrewery in the entire country, with most others clustered on the West Coast. This is an especially interesting fact since Maine was the first state in the nation to ban alcohol back in the 1850s, and it didn't allow breweries to serve taproom pours until 2012. Once that barrier fell, however, the state wasted no time making up for lost time.
Today, Maine ranks 7th in the nation in breweries per capita and is home to some of the industry's biggest names. Portland's Allagash Brewing Company has earned international recognition for its Belgian-inspired creations, with Allagash White becoming an award-winning classic. Meanwhile, Freeport's Maine Beer Company became a critics' darling with its signature Lunch IPA. With so many phenomenal breweries throughout the state, you'll have no trouble pairing a delicious beer with the outdoor adventure of your choice.
Mapping out the breweries, mountains, and lakes in Maine
Maine's natural beauty provides the perfect backdrop for brewery hopping. The Pine Tree State has much to offer, including finding your own slice of serenity at the pristine, secluded island of Isle au Haut or hiking and seeing wildlife at the underrated Gulf Hagas. Take Lovell, an idyllic lake town in the foothills of the White Mountains, for example. While it lacks its own brewery, it houses a legend, Ebenezer's Pub, named as America's best beer bar by multiple publications. This cozy tavern specializes in Belgian selections but pours an impressive lineup from top breweries nationwide. Other cozy taverns in the state include The Great Lost Bear and Novare Res Bier Cafe.
These acclaimed taverns offer an ideal starting point for sampling Maine's brewing culture, but for the truly ambitious, the Maine Brewers' Guild Beer Trail provides structured motivation and incentives. This official program rewards dedicated beer tourists who visit at least 25 participating breweries. Simply collect digital or physical passport stamps at each location to earn rewards: a Maine Brewers' Guild hat at 25 stops, a t-shirt at 50, and an exclusive prize pack for completing the entire trail.
In terms of getting there, visitors from outside New England can fly into two main airports. Portland International Jetport (PWM) offers more flight options but sits in southern Maine near the New Hampshire border. Bangor International Airport (BGR) provides more central access to the state. Plan your brewery route before booking to choose the most strategic arrival point.