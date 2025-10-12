Maine's Fun Beer Trail Maps Out Delectable Breweries And Cozy Taverns Hidden Amid Mountains And Lakes

The Maine Brewers' Guild encourages visitors to "take the challenge" and experience the fast-growing Maine Beer Trail. What started in 2009 with just over two dozen breweries has now grown to feature more than 100 craft brewers across the state. Maine is a nature lover's paradise and a feast for the senses, and many of the taprooms and taverns feel hidden in scenic settings near mountains, lakes, and hiking trails. This helps turn the beer trail into a fun adventure in a region that's considered a leader in the craft beer boom.

When it's time to plan your own beer-and-nature adventure, the Maine Brewers' Guild website is the perfect place to start. Their interactive map makes it easy to find breweries in the region you'll be exploring, such as the Lakes and Mountains region in western and north-central Maine. This area — with 10 of the state's highest peaks and 6,000 lakes — is home to nature pairings like an Amber IPA from Ambition Brewing near Wilson Lake, or a Logger Road lager from Baxter Brewing Co. close to the Great Falls and Androscoggin River. For a more detailed trip, the website features a "plan your route" tool that filters breweries by criteria like food service, outdoor seating, and even nearby natural attractions like Sebago Lake, a vast summer playground with beaches, camping, and recreation.