How Much Does It Really Cost To Take A Family Of 4 To The Super Bowl?

According to Yahoo Sports, Super Bowl tickets in the very first year of the game, 1967, could be bought for a mere $12. If you've ever surfed the web for Super Bowl tickets in the last 10 years, that fact might make your heart break a little. Sigh. If you want to make it to the Super Bowl in 2026, there's no use gushing over how cheap the tickets used to be. The bottom line is Super Bowl prices have skyrocketed, and if you want to get your family of four to the game, you'd better get ready to spend.

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the absolute cheapest Super Bowl tickets usually go between $4,500 and $6,500 per seat, whereas some mid-level tickets will cost you between $8,000 and $15,000. Depending on where your family wants to sit, tickets for everyone are going to be hefty, costing a family of four between $18,000 and $26,000 for upper-level corner seats. While the price is high, it could be worth it for one of the best, most unforgettable U.S. family vacations. However, there's a lot more to think about besides tickets when it comes to a family Super Bowl trip.