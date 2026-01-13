How Much Does It Really Cost To Take A Family Of 4 To The Super Bowl?
According to Yahoo Sports, Super Bowl tickets in the very first year of the game, 1967, could be bought for a mere $12. If you've ever surfed the web for Super Bowl tickets in the last 10 years, that fact might make your heart break a little. Sigh. If you want to make it to the Super Bowl in 2026, there's no use gushing over how cheap the tickets used to be. The bottom line is Super Bowl prices have skyrocketed, and if you want to get your family of four to the game, you'd better get ready to spend.
According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the absolute cheapest Super Bowl tickets usually go between $4,500 and $6,500 per seat, whereas some mid-level tickets will cost you between $8,000 and $15,000. Depending on where your family wants to sit, tickets for everyone are going to be hefty, costing a family of four between $18,000 and $26,000 for upper-level corner seats. While the price is high, it could be worth it for one of the best, most unforgettable U.S. family vacations. However, there's a lot more to think about besides tickets when it comes to a family Super Bowl trip.
There's more to the Super Bowl than tickets
In addition to tickets, out-of-towners will have to budget for transportation and accommodation costs. Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium, located in the crossroads of Silicon Valley, in Santa Clara, California. Plane tickets vary by location, but as of writing this, basic economy tickets from New York City to the nearest San Jose Mineta International Airport are between $500 and $700, according to Expedia. This means for four people, plane tickets could be between $2,000 and $2,800.
If you're coming in from out of town, you'll also need to consider accommodations for you and your family. According to Expedia, hotels in and around Santa Clara for the weekend of the 2026 Super Bowl are between $500 and $1,500 a night for a family of four. For a four-night stay, the cost of lodging could range from $2,000 to $6,000. This might be a good time to start looking at ways to save on flights and hotels so you can splurge elsewhere.
Let's say you go for the most affordable options for every expense. Four tickets at $18,000, airfare for about $2,000, and a hotel stay would cost around $2,000. Your grand total would be $22,000, and that's just the cheapest route. So, if you're thinking about planning a Super Bowl trip for the whole family, get ready to leave the game with an empty wallet but comforted by everlasting memories.