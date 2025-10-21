12 Best Family Vacations In The US For All Ages And Budgets, According To Research
Let's face it: For a truly enjoyable family vacation, there's got to be something for everybody. A trip is no fun if the kids — or worse yet, the parents — are constantly whining. That's why we set out to find awesome locations that excel at bringing a variety of activities for every age, whether they're 5 years old or 50. The good news is there is no shortage of great places to visit that will leave a mark on you and your family and help you make a memory of a lifetime.
From the Big Apple to a forest filled with giant redwoods, these 12 locations have plenty of experiences likely to delight every member of the family. Better yet, you'll see these locales all have something available for every budget. We focused on personal experience, research, and reviews to make sure every destination was a can't-miss choice for an amazing family vacation.
Black Hills, South Dakota and Wyoming
If you live in the Midwest or Central Plains, the Black Hills are sometimes viewed as the gateway to the Western U.S. On top of the unique and dramatic landscape, you'll find activities for all ages and budgets. In Keystone, South Dakota, take the kids to a mini-putt course inspired by an old gold mine of the same name. Holy Terror Mini-Golf has an 18-hole course that climbs more than 50 feet up the hill with water features throughout. Best of all, the price is only $12 for adults and $10 for kids 6 to 12 years old, while kids 5 and under get in free.
If you're craving more adventure, Bear Country U.S.A. is only a short, 8-mile drive south from Rapid City. Here, you'll get an up-close look at black bears and grizzlies from the comfort of your very own car. There are also elk, wolves, and bison throughout the park's 200 acres of land. A word of advice: Don't leave your car to get close to the animals because that could lead to serious injury. It's also against park rules. Pricing for adults is $24, children aged 5 to 12 are $19, and any child 4-years-old and under can enter for free.
Finally, one of the most memorable spots in the Black Hills is Badlands National Park. Check out spires, buttes, and canyons, along with an array of wildlife, for a small entrance fee of $15 to $30 for a standard pass.
Duluth, Minnesota
Possibly the most underrated destination in the nation is the stunning outdoor town of Duluth, Minnesota. The "Land of 10,000 Lakes" doesn't disappoint with this visual gem on the shores of Lake Superior. While it may be pricier than you'd expect (avoid the weekend before and during Grandma's Marathon), there are still things to do.
For kid-friendly fun, you can't go wrong with Adventure Zone. Over 50,000 square feet of batting cages, arcades, rock climbing walls, and more will allow your kids to let loose. Pricing starts at $6 for mini-golf and goes up depending on which games you decide to play. Next, take the kids to the Great Lakes Aquarium, where they can check out exhibits to learn about marine life and aquatic animals from all over the world. The pricing is just $20 per adult or $16 for children ages 3 to 17 years old.
If you're looking for a less costly activity, take a scenic drive up the North Shore to view cliffs, forests, and Lake Superior. My family made this drive a couple of summers ago and the unforgettable views were the highlight of our trip. One path takes you from Duluth to Grand Portage, which is a 154-mile drive, one way. You might be better off breaking up the ride over multiple days so you can stop and enjoy the scenery as you go.
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells is a city in Southern Wisconsin that has earned the reputation as a burgeoning summer vacation spot. Primarily known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," it has added activities and entertainment throughout the years. An adrenaline-fueled activity the kids will love is the Bigfoot Ropes Course, which is part of a larger park that offers tubing, zip-lining, and more. For the rope course, there are different options for various fitness levels, so anyone can enjoy the thrill. There are over 80 elements (like bridges and giant steps) to try and master, depending on your skill level. Individual tickets start at about $31, but you can also get a combination ticket that pairs this attraction with other activities starting around $50.
The whole family can also try a nighttime adventure at the Aquavia Lumina hiking trail. This unique, stunning, and immersive trail tells a story with multimedia, light effects, and set designs. It's a nightly show, starting around dusk and costs about $25 per person (reservations are encouraged). And after all the activities with the kids, parents will need a little zen. Visit Aquality Float Spa, where you'll relax with a 60-minute float session. Unwind in a single pod for $89 or enjoy a tandem with your partner for $169.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minnesota, may not be known as a traditional stop for summer family vacations, but the "City of Lakes" may surprise you. Most know about America's largest mall, The Mall of America, but many may not know there's a Sea Life Aquarium in it as well. Take the kids to see sharks, jellyfish, crocodiles, and stingrays. Personal tip: Plan and schedule a "Sleep Under the Sea" night, starting at $95 a person, where you and the kids will sleep with the fishes, or bundle the Crayola Experience with Sea Life for about $39 per person.
Parents can also indulge in pop music history by visiting Prince's Paisley Park studio. There are three different experiences here, ranging from $75 for The Paisley Experience up to $200 for the Ultimate Experience. The first involves a guided tour of the main floor of Paisley Park, access to Prince's soundstage where he rehearsed, and a visit to the NPG Music Club. The middle-tier, $110 VIP Experience gives you everything from The Paisley Experience plus access to artifacts, unique photo opportunities, and access to more rooms. Finally, the Ultimate Experience has all the activities from the cheaper packages, plus a private screening of rare Paisley Park editing suite footage, audio playback, and additional Prince memorabilia you won't see anywhere else.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Bar Harbor, Maine can be summed up as your quintessential northeast summer vacation hotspot. The scenery of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and Acadia National Park to the west makes it a perfect adventure spot for a family trip.
If you have older kids, a Bar Harbor Ghost Walk at night is a great introduction to this old seaside town as you walk around burial grounds, city parks, and haunted, old inns. Tours start at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., costing around $32 per person. If haunted sightings aren't a favorite of the family, check out the Great Maine Lumberjack Show. An hour and 15 minutes of log rolling, pole climbing, and wood sawing is sure to entertain the family. Check dates on the website before visiting to make sure you don't miss a show. Pricing starts at around $17 for adults and $13 for children, ages 4 to 11.
Are you looking for a unique cruise? Drive 25 minutes to Southwest Harbor and sail through islands and sights of Acadia National Park aboard the schooner Ambergris. There are three different cruises you can book. The first cruise is an afternoon sail which fights the waves during the windiest part of day, or you can enjoy a sunset cruise and watch the sun disappear over the mountains. Last but not least, the Island Exploration cruise sails further out from shore to explore the outer islands of Maine. Pricing for afternoon or sunset is $105 for single passengers.
Washington D.C.
When you hear the term "family vacations," Washington, D.C., may not be the first location you think about. However, don't sleep on the nation's capital, especially if you're looking to sneak in some learning during the trip.
The National Children's Museum is a great place to start your vacation. Explore the museum by checking out exhibits like Dream Machine, Climate Action Heroes, or Data Science Alley. Admission is affordable at around $19 for anyone over 1 year old. The next stop for kids' exploration is the National Zoo. Home to more than 2,000 animals, the National Zoo should be home to your child's favorite wild creature. From Asian elephants and giant pandas to sea lions and orangutans, the zoo has them all. And even better, admission is free with an entry pass.
When it comes to museums in the United States, the Smithsonian is at the top of the list. One of the best activities for parents in Washington, D.C. is a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Explore some of the most memorable exhibits, like the Mega-toothed Shark and Bone Hall, all completely free. And if you're looking to test your trivia knowledge, stop by the Great Big Game Show and compete against a rival team for competitive fun and replicate the feel of being on live TV. You can reserve a couple of different games, including trivia and strategy mini games, with each person paying about $41.
New York City, New York
We know what you're thinking. New York City? Family vacation? For all budgets? It's true, the "Big Apple" has a big list of activities ranging from free to expensive that can fit any family's wallet size. Let the kids enjoy some of the most memorable characters from the screen and film at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum. General admission is $44 a person, and it's located in the heart of Times Square. Next, take the kids on a tour of one of the most famous landmarks in the world, the Statue of Liberty. Tickets are about $26 and over, depending on which tour you choose. Of course, you can see Lady Liberty in the distance when you take the Staten Island ferry, which is free.
Parents can enjoy a beautiful day while exploring Central Park. This completely free activity that puts you in the heart of the city with amazing skyline views and opportunities for people watching. Also, there may be seasonal activities available in the park, depending on the time of year. Finally, head over to Queens and check out the Museum of the Moving Image, which brings history of film and TV to life. View archival footage, see old props, costumes and memorabilia, and explore technology used behind the scenes for only $10 to $20 per person.
Outer Banks, North Carolina
While the Outer Banks use to be an under the radar family vacation destination, these North Carolina barrier islands have grown into a must see for families no matter where you're from.
Start your trip with a feature the Outer Banks are known for: lighthouses. Stop by the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States at 210 feet, free of charge. However, be aware that climbing the lighthouse won't be available until the 2026 summer season due to restoration efforts. After visiting the lighthouse, check out Island Farm for kids. You'll be transformed back to the mid-1800s at this living history site about farm life centuries ago. There are wagon rides, rag doll crafting, and a wash day where you'll learn how to wash clothes by hand. Island Farm is only $11 for anyone ages 4 and above to experience this wholesome site.
Parents can enjoy the Buffalo City Exhibit and learn about the disappearance of the major trading post of lumber and moonshine in the mid-20th century. The exhibit is free and another great look into the past. Finally, one reason the Outer Banks is so popular is the Outer Banks Scenic Byway. Tour small towns, pristine beaches, and amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean and Pamlico Sound. There are two ferries to help you get there, but you'll probably need reservations in advance. If you're ferrying you vehicle, it can cost extra fees, with some ferries charging $3 to transport a bicycle and others charging $14 or $15 to transport a normal-sized car (under 20 feet). Always plan ahead to make sure you can get from point A to point B.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe is a burgeoning family vacation spot in the Southwest, known for its creative arts scene and pueblo architecture throughout the city.
First, let the kids run free at the LiggettVille Adventure Center in the Santa Fe Place Mall. Clip 'n' Climb walls and ropes courses for different skill levels will keep the kids engaged and challenged for hours. Combo tickets for both courses start at $18 for kids and about $23 for everyone else. Next, let the kids channel their inner cowboy or cowgirl at The Stables at Bishop's Lodge with a one-hour horse ride in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Kids need to be 8 or older, the maximum personal weight is 230 pounds, and the cost is $135 per guest.
Adults can stop at Paseo Pottery and try a wheel throwing experience while enjoying a drink or painted pottery. The pottery at Paseo is $45 per person while the wheel throwing is $115 each. Finally, no trip to the southwest is complete without an unforgettable rafting expedition. Try different courses, depending on skill level, from New Wave Rafting and combine an adrenaline rush with fantastic views. Prices range from $46.75 up to $132.00, depending on package and course.
Redwood National Park, California
When traveling out West, one of the more popular destinations for awe-inspiring sites is the Redwood National Forest in California. Known for some of the tallest trees in the world, Redwood brings environmentally conscious and national park fans from across the globe.
One of the top activities for kids and adults is the hiking paths through the giant redwoods. For no fee at all, families can see some of the most majestic redwoods reaching for the clouds. After walking the paths, everyone can indulge their sweet tooth by stopping at the Dick Taylor Chocolate Factory. Take a tour and see how the chocolate gets made and taste their chocolate bars for the low price of $10 per ticket.
Parents can test their fitness levels with different biking trails from beginner to expert courses throughout Humboldt County. It's a great way to see the parks unique sites for no fee. Finally, appreciate the beauty of the Humboldt Botanical Garden and be sure to check out the different groups of plants while enjoying views of Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The price of the garden is $15 for adults and only $5 for students.
Bend, Oregon
Bend, Oregon is one of the wildest and most majestic Western cities in the U.S., inviting nature lovers and adventure seekers from all over. One thing that's great to experience with the kids is checking out Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, which offers two-hour tubing excursions down the Deschutes River. The tube and shuttle package for each person is $27. After an adventure on the river, the kids may want to try the Let It Ride e-bike tours. Try the Short & Sweet Tour to see some of the best of Bend in only a 90-minute ride — all for $75 per person.
If you want to see Bend, Oregon from a different vantage point, and that's where Skydive Bend comes into play. See the entire area from 12,000 feet during a tandem skydive with professional skydivers. Packages go from $279 to $418 for different experiences. Finally, try some of the best rock-climbing in the West with numerous rock climbing guides who can take you to some thrilling spots. Bend also has indoor rock-climbing walls, like Bend Rock Gym, where you have three amazing climbing gyms at a reasonable price of $22 for adults and $19 for students. If you are more experienced and want to take in the natural beauty of bend, head over to Smith Rock State Park for its world class routes.
Grand Canyon, Arizona
Possibly the most popular destination for family vacations is the Grand Canyon. It's one of the most memorable landscapes on the planet and there is no shortage of activities for kids and parents.
The kids can become a Junior Ranger and learn about preserving national parks and helping the ecosystem, all for free. Next, experience the Grand Canyon through the IMAX film "Grand Canyon: The Movie." Pricing is affordable with kids costing $11 while adults cost $14.
Adults can try river rafting through the Grand Canyon for unforgettable canyon views that can't be matched anywhere else on earth. There are multiple day rafting excursions, but the one-day trip where you run the rapids and hike the falls are $429 per person. Finally, one of the most popular activities around the Grand Canyon is hiking the trails. Whether it's the South or North Rim of the Grand Canyon, the views are sure to make memories that last a lifetime. Admission to Grand Canyon National Park is between $20 and $35, while guided day hikes around the South Rim are $110 per person.
Methodology
The methodology we used to create this list was to find a happy medium between locations you may have heard of and some that might be new. We researched all these locations through forums and blogs, and tourism websites such as VisitBend.com, VisitRedwoods.com, and ExploreMinnesota.com, along with government websites like the National Parks Service. The writer's personal experience traveling to several of these locations was also a factor, especially for destinations such as Duluth, Minneapolis, Wisconsin Dells, and the Black Hills. We included additional first-hand knowledge to make sure readers are guaranteed an unforgettable family vacation with a variety of activities for children and adults for various price ranges.