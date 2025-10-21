12 Best Family Vacations In The US For All Ages And Budgets, According To Research

If you live in the Midwest or Central Plains, the Black Hills are sometimes viewed as the gateway to the Western U.S. On top of the unique and dramatic landscape, you'll find activities for all ages and budgets. In Keystone, South Dakota, take the kids to a mini-putt course inspired by an old gold mine of the same name. Holy Terror Mini-Golf has an 18-hole course that climbs more than 50 feet up the hill with water features throughout. Best of all, the price is only $12 for adults and $10 for kids 6 to 12 years old, while kids 5 and under get in free.

If you're craving more adventure, Bear Country U.S.A. is only a short, 8-mile drive south from Rapid City. Here, you'll get an up-close look at black bears and grizzlies from the comfort of your very own car. There are also elk, wolves, and bison throughout the park's 200 acres of land. A word of advice: Don't leave your car to get close to the animals because that could lead to serious injury. It's also against park rules. Pricing for adults is $24, children aged 5 to 12 are $19, and any child 4-years-old and under can enter for free.

Finally, one of the most memorable spots in the Black Hills is Badlands National Park. Check out spires, buttes, and canyons, along with an array of wildlife, for a small entrance fee of $15 to $30 for a standard pass.