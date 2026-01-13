An Easy Hike In The Oregon Cascades Leads To Waterfall Wonderlands, Cliffs, And Swimming Holes

Not all hikes to reach beautiful views need to be days-long mountainous treks. Oftentimes, you can find stunning scenery with just a short walk, and the reward is no less breathtaking. That's exactly what you'll get with Brice Creek Falls, nestled in the Oregon Cascades. If scenic, rocky canyons are your thing but treacherous, multi-day hikes aren't, this spot should be at the top of your bucket list.

The Oregon Cascades are a treasure trove of lush forests, rushing rivers, and dramatic cliffs, tucked into the heart of the Pacific Northwest's natural beauty. You'll find stunning areas like the Willamette National Forest, hidden in Oregon's Cascades, and Mosier, a town with stunning views and wineries. You're also just a short drive from cities like Eugene, making this region the perfect place for city-dwelling outdoor lovers who crave fresh, clean air. Visitors can experience trickling waterfalls and carpets of mossy forest on their way to Brice Creek Falls without the tough climb of hikes like Oregon's Devil's Staircase Waterfall.

This hike is a popular one, and it's easy to see why. Some of the best hikes end with a dip at the end. At the bottom of the waterfall, cascading over large boulders, you'll spot a crystal-clear swimming hole, the Brice Creek Falls plunge pool. This natural pool is a favorite spot to pause, cool off, and soak, especially on bright, sunny days. The pool is surrounded by smaller cliff edges and flat rocks, perfect for jumping off, but remember to practice caution. This is the main spot for a proper water plunge (Hike Oregon even calls it one of the best along the creek); however, for a quick cool down or swim, you'll also find smaller pools along the trail. The beauty of the Brice Creek Falls Trail is that it's short enough to enjoy on a half-day trip, but still full of enough sights and experiences that it feels like a full adventure — it's gorgeous nature that's accessible.