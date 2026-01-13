Texas' Bayfront City Outside Corpus Christi Is Known For Scenic Golf Courses And Family-Friendly Vibes

There's plenty of fun to be had for families in Portland, too. The Texas Gulf Coast community boasts a bevy of parks that are perfect for hiking, bike riding, nature watching, and the like. Bayside Park is pretty small, spanning an area just shy of 4 acres, but it does have a picnic area as well as a playground and boardwalk for a coastal afternoon stroll. The Sports Complex Park is a bit bigger, covering about 38 acres. Here, aside from the sports fields and batting cages, kids should find plenty of fun things to do on the playgrounds and splash pad. To make it a true family outing, you can cook up a hot lunch on the barbecue grills available in the covered picnic areas.

Sunset Lake Park, another local favorite, tops Yelp's list of Portland's best parks. It's massive, with more than 330 acres to explore. You can hike or bike along the 2-mile trail that cuts through the park or stroll along the boardwalks and admire the countless birds and other creatures that call the place home. The park sits along Highway 181 between the two bays where, as the name suggests, it hugs a little lake, making it the perfect spot for paddling.

Family-friendly food and fun can be found in Portland's entertainment district, Fifth & Elm. The lively hub features yummy eats, including the "casual comfort" restaurant The Grove and a concessions stand called Sound Bites. Fifth & Elm hosts various events, movie screenings, and live concerts throughout the year. Play areas and a cozy green lawn can also be found outside, perfect spots for families to relax and take in some entertainment after exploring the rest that Portland has to offer.