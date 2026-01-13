Texas' Bayfront City Outside Corpus Christi Is Known For Scenic Golf Courses And Family-Friendly Vibes
Portland, Oregon, may be lauded as the "quietest city in America," but Portland, Texas — the West Coast city's doppelgänger on the Gulf Coast — has a similarly hushed kind of charm. "It is a quiet town," one resident wrote on Niche, noting that the place "has a strong community feel." Hugging the lapping waters of the neighboring Corpus Christi and Nueces Bays, this city sure is rich in impressive views. The sleepy seaside community is also primely positioned. It sits just a short, 10-minute drive away from Corpus Christi, Texas' top retirement gem known as the "Sparkling City by the Sea," where the Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP) is located.
Perched atop old ranch lands, Portland cropped up in the late 1800s. Back then, the place was a mere speck on the map, with fewer than 200 residents at the turn of the century. The breezy bayfront city is still beloved for its small-town, family-friendly feel, though it's definitely expanded quite a bit since its founding. Today, the city covers about a dozen square miles that serve as home to more than 20,000 Texans. And, thanks to its location, Portland is a great jumping-off point for exploring the beauty of the Texas Gulf Coast, where sandy beaches, family-friendly parks, and scenic golf courses abound.
Hit the links around Portland, Texas
It's no secret that Texas is big on golf; after all, the state has certainly churned out its fair share of prolific golf greats over the years, including Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, and Lee Trevino. If you're someone who feels most at home on the links, Portland is a dream. If you're up for a match on the sunny Texas coast, grab your golfing gear and venture to the NorthShore Country Club on the east side of town. The golf haven is open to non-member guests for a fee, which ranges between $65 and $80 at the time of this writing, so it's perfect for vacationing golf fanatics. "Fun course, good shape over all, great views on the back 9," one Google review reads. "I enjoyed my round while visiting and would def come back and play again next time I'm around Portland!"
If you want a more affordable green, check out the Live Oak Country Club in Rockport, which is roughly 20 minutes away. At the time of writing, the green fee for non-members is only $28, with range balls running $5 and cart rentals either $10 or $18, depending on how many holes you play. If you want to cast your net a little wider, there are plenty of other golf courses to be found across the bay in Corpus Christi, including the historic Oso Beach Municipal Golf Course and the Lozano Golf Center, both of which come highly rated on Tripadvisor.
Enjoy a family outing on the Texas Gulf Coast
There's plenty of fun to be had for families in Portland, too. The Texas Gulf Coast community boasts a bevy of parks that are perfect for hiking, bike riding, nature watching, and the like. Bayside Park is pretty small, spanning an area just shy of 4 acres, but it does have a picnic area as well as a playground and boardwalk for a coastal afternoon stroll. The Sports Complex Park is a bit bigger, covering about 38 acres. Here, aside from the sports fields and batting cages, kids should find plenty of fun things to do on the playgrounds and splash pad. To make it a true family outing, you can cook up a hot lunch on the barbecue grills available in the covered picnic areas.
Sunset Lake Park, another local favorite, tops Yelp's list of Portland's best parks. It's massive, with more than 330 acres to explore. You can hike or bike along the 2-mile trail that cuts through the park or stroll along the boardwalks and admire the countless birds and other creatures that call the place home. The park sits along Highway 181 between the two bays where, as the name suggests, it hugs a little lake, making it the perfect spot for paddling.
Family-friendly food and fun can be found in Portland's entertainment district, Fifth & Elm. The lively hub features yummy eats, including the "casual comfort" restaurant The Grove and a concessions stand called Sound Bites. Fifth & Elm hosts various events, movie screenings, and live concerts throughout the year. Play areas and a cozy green lawn can also be found outside, perfect spots for families to relax and take in some entertainment after exploring the rest that Portland has to offer.