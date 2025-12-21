Texas' Top Retirement Gem Is An Affordable Gulf Coast Paradise With Idyllic Year-Round Weather

Deciding where to reside during retirement is a decision many face each year, with Texas emerging as a popular state under consideration. Several Texas cities rank consistently as top retirement destinations including its western border tri-city region of El Paso, an affordable warm weather haven with colorful culture. If living by the beach is desirable, then retirees should head to the affordable Gulf Coast paradise city of Corpus Christi, known as the friendliest city for drivers in America and for idyllic year-round weather.

Corpus Christi is ideally situated along the eastern shores of Texas, along the Gulf Coast of Mexico, offering 80 miles of coastline and expansive Corpus Christi Bay. The area known as Corpus Christi was originally uncovered by a Spanish explorer in 1519, on the Roman Catholic feast day and was named for the Spanish words meaning "Body of Christ", according to the city website. The present day city, whose population of approximately 317,000 people across 480 square miles, has grown into America's sixth largest port, which extends for 36 miles with 47 foot of depth, prime for larger ships and oil exportation.

The consensus about what makes Corpus Christi a locale worthy of retirement consideration stems from the combination of its scenic waterfront views and proximity to nature, lower cost of living, slower pace of life, tax benefits, and a shared sense of community. The other ingredient considered significant is ideal year-round weather desirable to those residents in their golden years. It makes sense that a study by Retirement Living ranked Corpus Christi as the fifth best city for retirement in the Lone Star State and the website GoBankingRates.com ranked Corpus Christi as #15 on its list of "25 Cities where you can retire in great weather for $2,000 per month."