Texas' Top Retirement Gem Is An Affordable Gulf Coast Paradise With Idyllic Year-Round Weather
Deciding where to reside during retirement is a decision many face each year, with Texas emerging as a popular state under consideration. Several Texas cities rank consistently as top retirement destinations including its western border tri-city region of El Paso, an affordable warm weather haven with colorful culture. If living by the beach is desirable, then retirees should head to the affordable Gulf Coast paradise city of Corpus Christi, known as the friendliest city for drivers in America and for idyllic year-round weather.
Corpus Christi is ideally situated along the eastern shores of Texas, along the Gulf Coast of Mexico, offering 80 miles of coastline and expansive Corpus Christi Bay. The area known as Corpus Christi was originally uncovered by a Spanish explorer in 1519, on the Roman Catholic feast day and was named for the Spanish words meaning "Body of Christ", according to the city website. The present day city, whose population of approximately 317,000 people across 480 square miles, has grown into America's sixth largest port, which extends for 36 miles with 47 foot of depth, prime for larger ships and oil exportation.
The consensus about what makes Corpus Christi a locale worthy of retirement consideration stems from the combination of its scenic waterfront views and proximity to nature, lower cost of living, slower pace of life, tax benefits, and a shared sense of community. The other ingredient considered significant is ideal year-round weather desirable to those residents in their golden years. It makes sense that a study by Retirement Living ranked Corpus Christi as the fifth best city for retirement in the Lone Star State and the website GoBankingRates.com ranked Corpus Christi as #15 on its list of "25 Cities where you can retire in great weather for $2,000 per month."
Here's what makes Corpus Christi an affordable retirement gem in Texas
In crafting their list of top Texas retirement cities, Retirement Living, a journal of retirement research, narrowed their focus to larger cities with a population over 100,000, and then considered items such as percentage of older population, housing affordability, local taxes, and poverty rates. One variable which stood out was that over 15% of Corpus Christi's population is aged 65 and older, providing retirees with a sense of community. There are eight senior centers run by the City's Parks and Recreation Department, which offer activities and programs for older adults, such as fitness classes and social events, for free or low cost around the city. According to this YouTube video posted by the City of Corpus Christi official account, the city also offers a Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, allowing seniors to give back to local organizations, depending on their interests.
When looking at the numbers on housing costs, the median home price in the area is $259,000, which is lower than the national average of $359, 241, and the Texas state average of 296,039 as indicated by Zillow. For renters, the median rent price of $1, 277, lower than the Texas median of $1,875 and the $2,000 national median number. With no state income taxes in Texas, it means those surviving solely on social security benefits can stretch those further while in Corpus Christi. For GoBankingRates.com's list, they included cities sourced as best U.S. weather cities from sources such as the Farmer's Almanac and U.S. News.com, and also combined it with factors such as age demographics and cost of living. That list indicates Corpus Christi's cost of living is 16.5 percent lower than the national average.
Corpus Christi's perfect year-round weather and things to do for retirees
Corpus Christi's climate is an important element to its ranking for best places to retire. The greater metropolitan area boasts an average of 223 annual days of sunshine, and mild winters for retirees seeking warmer weather. According to data by the Best Places website, winter temperatures rarely drop below 50 degrees, without any snow to worry about. You'll have to contend with hot and humid summer days in this subtropical climate, where temps can soar into the 90s during July and August, but fall and spring are considered pleasant. You can expect to feel the breezes in Corpus Christi, where wind speeds hover between 10 and 12 miles per hour, making it the fourth windiest city in the U.S., per Redfin. The Gulf Coast region is at risk for extreme weather such as hurricanes and flooding, but with a far lower frequency, however it's something to keep in mind.
There's no shortage of activities for retirees to enjoy in Corpus Christi, including exploring the city's 190 parks, waterfront activities, or taking in a cultural activity. Top city attractions include the Texas State Aquarium, a former World War II aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Lexington Museum, and South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center. Malaquite Beach, known for small crowds and gorgeous views which is part of the Padre Island National Seashore, offers beach wheelchairs and walkers designed for sand and plenty of parking near its Visitor Center for senior access, as indicated on the Park's website. For more beachcombing and fishing options, visit the Texas's fishing capital of Port Aransas, with pristine beaches and endless family fun, and the gulf island of Matagorda Island, alive with saltwater fishing, quiet coves and birds.