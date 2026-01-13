In 'The Little Smokies Of Ohio' Is A Hiking Trail Over Rolling Hills With Breathtaking Views

With more than 500,000 acres of magical scenery and convenient access from cities in Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains is one of America's most-visited national parks (yes, beating Yellowstone!), per the National Park Service. This popularity also means that its hikes, sights, and seasonal events will be shared with many other travelers. Thankfully, nature lovers after the Smokies' misty mountain vistas and green landscapes also have a less crowded alternative to explore. Tucked in the Shawnee State Forest in the Appalachians, Shawnee State Park is proudly referred to as Ohio's own "Little Smokies" – it echoes the national park's ridgelines, hazy hills, and gorgeous trail system. There's one trail, in particular, that is the perfect introduction to this Ohio preserve.

The 7.3-mile Day Hike Trail is a moderately challenging route through forested hillside sections, where thick wooded areas occasionally offer glimpses of stunning long-range views. Plus, it's a peaceful retreat in nature. "If you like a challenging adventure in the forest with solitude (I didn't pass a single person), this is a good one," writes one happy hiker in their AllTrails review. The starting point of the Day Hike Trail is a parking lot off Highway SR-125. You will see clear blue signage for the trailhead, and, going ahead, blue color-coded blazes and mile markers are abundant along the route to keep you on track. To get to Shawnee State Park, you will need to drive — it's located 14 miles west of the charming riverside town of Portsmouth, Ohio. If you're traveling from out of state, the closest major air hub is Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, about two hours away.