Ohio's Charming Riverfront City Nestled In The Appalachian Foothills Has Tasty Eateries And Peaceful Vibes
If you're looking to visit Ohio, you might be interested in one of its big cities, like Cincinnati, Cleveland, or Columbus. However, if you weren't aware, the Ohio River is full of charming small towns like Gallipolis, the riverside gateway that blends Midwest charm and elegant French roots, and Portsmouth, the riverside town that offers colorful murals and a lively antique scene. Similarly, situated at the base of the Appalachian Foothills is the town of Ironton. For reference, Ironton is about two hours due south of Columbus.
But what makes this city such an ideal vacation destination? First, there's the fact that it's a peaceful riverfront town, so you can spend your time relaxing by the banks of the water or exploring the nearby Appalachian wilderness. Second, while Ironton is a relatively small town, it has some fascinating restaurants, including one of the remaining Frisch's Big Boy locations. Finally, the city has some notable regional history, including how it got its name. The city was a major pig iron producer and exporter, and this industry helped put it on the map. Finally, Ironton is centrally located near the borders of Kentucky (which is across the river) and West Virginia. From here, you can explore other riverside towns and see what makes this part of the country so warm and inviting. So, let's get to know Ironton, Ohio.
The eateries and peaceful vibes of Ironton, Ohio
First and foremost, let's look at how Ironton became such a charming riverfront city. It all started in 1826, when a man named John Means built a charcoal furnace at his home in nearby Hanging Rock for the purpose of forging pig iron. Over the next couple of decades, the area became a massive manufacturing hub for the metal, thanks to its prime location on the river. Finally, in 1849, John Campbell and the rest of the Ohio Iron & Coal Company founded the town, naming it Ironton because the iron was sold by the ton.
Today, the city isn't known for its iron production, but it's still a thriving destination, partially thanks to its bevy of tasty eateries. As we mentioned, Frisch's Big Boy is one of the more notable fast food chains in town, complete with a statue of the Big Boy himself out front. Next door is the Armory Smokehouse, a former army engineer station turned into a delicious barbecue joint. Other local highlights include the Iron Diner, which offers large portions for every meal, Patties and Pints, a chic speakeasy-style bar and restaurant, and The Depot, a snazzy sushi place located in a former depot building next to the river.
Once you get your fill of Midwestern cuisine, you can relax and enjoy the peaceful vibes Ironton has to offer in its various outdoor spaces. Because of its location in Ohio's Appalachian Country, you can explore the various trails and lakes north of town. Examples include the Hanging Rock Trail, Lake Vesuvius, and the Bluegrass Horse Trailhead. Each of these spots is part of the Wayne National Forest, which offers a variety of outdoor activities as well as camping if you want to spend the night under the stars.
How to add Ironton to your next vacation
Realistically, unless you happen to live in the area, the best way to reach Ironton is to fly into the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. Depending on the length of your vacation, you may want to spend some time in Columbus before heading to Ironton, since it's an overlooked hot foodie destination full of international flavors. From there, it's a two-hour drive south to the city. Because of the town's relatively small size, there aren't many hotels within the city limits, but you can also rent one of several vacation homes nearby.
If hiking trails and delicious restaurants aren't enough, you can also check out the Ro-Na Cultural Center in the heart of town. This historic theater, which was built in 1949, is the perfect place to experience local events and shows, especially around the holiday season. Plus, it's next to restaurants like the Iron Diner and Patties and Pints, making it easy to incorporate into any itinerary. To continue your Ironton history appreciation, you can head over to Beechwood Park, home of the Ironton Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Tanks were a semi-professional football team that existed in the 1920s and 30s, and the stadium was built during their tenure in 1926. It's one of the oldest existing football stadiums in the United States.