Ohio's Charming Riverfront City Nestled In The Appalachian Foothills Has Tasty Eateries And Peaceful Vibes

First and foremost, let's look at how Ironton became such a charming riverfront city. It all started in 1826, when a man named John Means built a charcoal furnace at his home in nearby Hanging Rock for the purpose of forging pig iron. Over the next couple of decades, the area became a massive manufacturing hub for the metal, thanks to its prime location on the river. Finally, in 1849, John Campbell and the rest of the Ohio Iron & Coal Company founded the town, naming it Ironton because the iron was sold by the ton.

Today, the city isn't known for its iron production, but it's still a thriving destination, partially thanks to its bevy of tasty eateries. As we mentioned, Frisch's Big Boy is one of the more notable fast food chains in town, complete with a statue of the Big Boy himself out front. Next door is the Armory Smokehouse, a former army engineer station turned into a delicious barbecue joint. Other local highlights include the Iron Diner, which offers large portions for every meal, Patties and Pints, a chic speakeasy-style bar and restaurant, and The Depot, a snazzy sushi place located in a former depot building next to the river.

Once you get your fill of Midwestern cuisine, you can relax and enjoy the peaceful vibes Ironton has to offer in its various outdoor spaces. Because of its location in Ohio's Appalachian Country, you can explore the various trails and lakes north of town. Examples include the Hanging Rock Trail, Lake Vesuvius, and the Bluegrass Horse Trailhead. Each of these spots is part of the Wayne National Forest, which offers a variety of outdoor activities as well as camping if you want to spend the night under the stars.