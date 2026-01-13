Arkansas' Newest State Park Offers A Glowing Cave Journey With Spring-Fed Pools And Woodland Trails

There's a stop-you-in-your-tracks limestone cave system hidden in the heart of north-central Arkansas. Aptly dubbed Blanchard Springs Caverns, this place is a bucket list must during any Natural State adventure. But don't take our word for it. As one person succinctly shared on Tripadvisor, it's "one of the best places to go" in the state. "The pictures don't do justice to the size of the entire cave," another added. "Only visiting in person will make your experience great."

The three-level grotto is tucked away in the Ozark National Forest wilds, where you'll find plenty of woodland trails. It sits just outside the tiny town of Fifty-Six, roughly 2.5 hours from Little Rock's artsy riverfront neighborhoods. Blanchard Springs was managed as part of Arkansas' under-the-radar recreation area, where rushing waterfalls, dense forests, and rugged rocky bluffs abound. However, in December 2025, the Blanchard Springs Cavern Complex — which includes a campground, several woodsy trails, spring-fed pools, and a picnic area — got a new lease on life when officials set in motion the process for naming it Arkansas' newest and 53rd state park.

In a press release, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the caverns were "a jewel of the Ozarks." Slated to be called Blanchard Springs State Park, this underground gem certainly does sparkle. A glowing journey awaits anyone keen on exploring the "living" cave's many wonders. "The active cave, with its glistening formations, stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstones, is constantly changing, providing return visitors something new to see each time," Recreation.gov notes online, adding that "beautifully lighted rooms ... accentuate the cave's features." As it turns out, all the fun lies beneath.