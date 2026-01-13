Arkansas' Newest State Park Offers A Glowing Cave Journey With Spring-Fed Pools And Woodland Trails
There's a stop-you-in-your-tracks limestone cave system hidden in the heart of north-central Arkansas. Aptly dubbed Blanchard Springs Caverns, this place is a bucket list must during any Natural State adventure. But don't take our word for it. As one person succinctly shared on Tripadvisor, it's "one of the best places to go" in the state. "The pictures don't do justice to the size of the entire cave," another added. "Only visiting in person will make your experience great."
The three-level grotto is tucked away in the Ozark National Forest wilds, where you'll find plenty of woodland trails. It sits just outside the tiny town of Fifty-Six, roughly 2.5 hours from Little Rock's artsy riverfront neighborhoods. Blanchard Springs was managed as part of Arkansas' under-the-radar recreation area, where rushing waterfalls, dense forests, and rugged rocky bluffs abound. However, in December 2025, the Blanchard Springs Cavern Complex — which includes a campground, several woodsy trails, spring-fed pools, and a picnic area — got a new lease on life when officials set in motion the process for naming it Arkansas' newest and 53rd state park.
In a press release, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the caverns were "a jewel of the Ozarks." Slated to be called Blanchard Springs State Park, this underground gem certainly does sparkle. A glowing journey awaits anyone keen on exploring the "living" cave's many wonders. "The active cave, with its glistening formations, stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstones, is constantly changing, providing return visitors something new to see each time," Recreation.gov notes online, adding that "beautifully lighted rooms ... accentuate the cave's features." As it turns out, all the fun lies beneath.
Explore the depths of Blanchard Springs Caverns
The old Blanchard Springs Caverns opened its mysterious water-forged corridors in the early 1970s. Since then, the northern Arkansas site has become a beloved local destination, welcoming almost 70,000 visitors each year. This really shouldn't come as a surprise, considering it features the second-biggest network of caves in the entire state, rivaling Cosmic Cavern, Arkansas' largest privately-owned show cave. Now that Blanchard Springs is in the process of being designated as a state park, it's unclear whether any visitor offerings will be updated.
Guided tours have been a mainstay since the cave system became available to the public. The half-mile Dripstone Trail Tour is the most popular path. The illuminated route takes ramblers "through some of the cavern's most decorated chambers, filled with stalactites, soda straws, a natural bridge, and the sweeping Cathedral Room — more than 1,000 feet long and anchored by a stone column over six stories tall," per the press release issued by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office.
A second, well-lit tour meanders along the 1.2-mile-long Discovery Trail. Winding down more than 360 feet, it isn't for the faint of heart. "There are nearly 700 stair steps on this tour so if you have walking or health problems this one isn't for you," Blanchard Springs states on its website. "The Discovery Trail tour is impressive. The size of the cavern is the center piece," one Tripadvisor review reads. "I think for families with small children the Dripstone Trail Tour is a better choice. This walk is fast paced and doesn't have as many 'fancy' cave features." A third option, called the Wild Cave Tour, is also available seasonally and explores the middle and more untamed part of the cavern.
What to know before visiting the caverns
Before you set out for the caves, there are a few things to know to make your underground trek more enjoyable. For starters, the caverns can get pretty chilly. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Blanchard Springs remains at a cool 58 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, and the air is incredibly moist. For this reason, the agency recommends bringing along a lightweight coat or jacket to protect against the elements. "The paved trails tend to be wet, so you should wear low-heeled, nonslip shoes," the U.S. Forest Service added. Recreation.gov notes online that the caverns are closed during the winter months and will reopen for the 2026 season on March 5. It is unclear if the state park designation will affect operating hours.
Aside from the cave system, the land surrounding Blanchard Springs Caverns offers adventurers a bevy of other outdoor fun. See the waterfalls at the 3-acre Mirror Lake, located to the east of the caverns, and embark on a scenic hike through one of the many woodland trails that weave through the surrounding Ozark National Forest. The Mirror Lake Trail is the No. 1 rated hike in the area on AllTrails. It's a pretty easy jaunt, covering less than a mile of ground out-and-back. "The falls at the spring head and at the end of the Mirror Lake Trail were beautiful. This will be a trail we revisit frequently," one review reads. The Blanchard Spring Trail is another local favorite and is much shorter, spanning less than a quarter of a mile. "You can explore past the waterfall into the wild basically," a hiker wrote online. "Lots of elevation and beauty you want to go see in every direction."