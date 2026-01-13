Between Philadelphia And Hershey Is Pennsylvania's Wildly Underrated Mountain Nature Preserve

The word "Pennsylvania" literally means "Penn's Woods," which stands to reason — about 60% of the state's land is forested (via Commonwealth of Pennsylvania), including many of its parks and reserves. Bald Eagle State Forest is home to idyllic mountain streams framed by old-growth trees. Densely forested Ohiopyle State Park, the crown jewel of the Laurel Highlands, is arguably one of the most underrated state parks on the East Coast (and Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, the best all-time work of American architecture, is tucked away in its quiet woods). Lesser-known but just as beautiful is Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, a similarly underrated refuge tucked away in a forested expanse of wilderness between Philadelphia and Hershey.

In addition to the mountain itself, which rises up more than 1,000 feet over Lancaster County, the 940-acre park features a network of hiking trails that wind through the woods, passing scenic overlooks and wildlife habitats. One great hike to try is the Welsh Mountain Overlook via Blue Trail, a 2.8-mile loop that AllTrails considers moderate in difficulty. The trail leads, of course, to the Welsh Mountain Overlook, a great spot to take a break and enjoy elevated views of the scenic reserve and the Amish countryside below. The hike takes between an hour and 90 minutes to complete.

If you're short on time, try the Blue Loop Trail and Overlook Trail, a quicker trek to the same scenic overlook. The 1.5-mile out-and-back hike, which AllTrails considers easy, starts in the parking area and takes less than an hour to complete. Whichever trail you follow, keep your eyes open for white-tailed deer and a variety of birds, including warblers and woodpeckers, as you make your way along the park's rocky paths.