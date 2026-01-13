Between Philadelphia And Hershey Is Pennsylvania's Wildly Underrated Mountain Nature Preserve
The word "Pennsylvania" literally means "Penn's Woods," which stands to reason — about 60% of the state's land is forested (via Commonwealth of Pennsylvania), including many of its parks and reserves. Bald Eagle State Forest is home to idyllic mountain streams framed by old-growth trees. Densely forested Ohiopyle State Park, the crown jewel of the Laurel Highlands, is arguably one of the most underrated state parks on the East Coast (and Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, the best all-time work of American architecture, is tucked away in its quiet woods). Lesser-known but just as beautiful is Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, a similarly underrated refuge tucked away in a forested expanse of wilderness between Philadelphia and Hershey.
In addition to the mountain itself, which rises up more than 1,000 feet over Lancaster County, the 940-acre park features a network of hiking trails that wind through the woods, passing scenic overlooks and wildlife habitats. One great hike to try is the Welsh Mountain Overlook via Blue Trail, a 2.8-mile loop that AllTrails considers moderate in difficulty. The trail leads, of course, to the Welsh Mountain Overlook, a great spot to take a break and enjoy elevated views of the scenic reserve and the Amish countryside below. The hike takes between an hour and 90 minutes to complete.
If you're short on time, try the Blue Loop Trail and Overlook Trail, a quicker trek to the same scenic overlook. The 1.5-mile out-and-back hike, which AllTrails considers easy, starts in the parking area and takes less than an hour to complete. Whichever trail you follow, keep your eyes open for white-tailed deer and a variety of birds, including warblers and woodpeckers, as you make your way along the park's rocky paths.
Plan your trip to Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve
Worth noting is that while the Welsh Mountain area was once a popular destination for off-roading activities, the park is now a haven for passive recreation like walking, hiking, and wildlife observation. In other words, no snowmobiling is allowed, though Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve is a lovely spot to try cross-country skiing after a snowfall. Since there are no sounds of motorized vehicles to disturb you, the park's trails are incredibly peaceful. In spring and summer, the mountainous reserve comes alive with wildflowers, azaleas, and blueberries, and in fall, changing leaves transform the woods into a vibrant landscape of red, orange, and yellow.
Stay nearby at the Best Western Plus Intercourse Village Inn & Suites (rooms start at $140 per night), about 15 minutes away in the heart of Amish Country. You can also visit the reserve on an easy side trip from Hershey (one hour away by car) or Philadelphia (about an hour and fifteen minutes by car). While in the area, don't miss stopping in Strasburg, a charming town full of antique shops and scenic train rides through Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
If you've worked up an appetite after exploring the park, head to Shady Maple Smorgasbord (open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. most days), a famous local institution offering a sumptuous buffet of Pennsylvania Dutch-style comfort food. You can also grab a coffee for the road at the cozy Fireside Cafe next door (open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days). Both are just a five-minute drive from Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve.