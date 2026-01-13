This Wildly Underrated Forest Reserve In Florida Is A Woodland Wonder With Camping, Trails, And Fishing

Located near Sanderson, Florida,, the Osceola National Forest is north of Marion County, known as the "Horse Capital of the World," so it's no surprise that horseback riding is a popular activity. The forest is at a crossroads of the Florida National Scenic Trail, a 1,500-mile path stretching across the state. The trail connects the Gulf Islands National Seashore to Big Cypress National Preserve, a South Florida preserve that's full of wildlife and is a lot like the Everglades.

The Osceola National Forest also draws hunters during season (the winter months), but also has target shooting ranges available to the public. Hunters must follow all Florida laws and required safety regulations, including hunting permits. Off-highway vehicles (OHVs) are also permitted, but be sure to read the full guidelines before bringing an OHV to the national forest.

History buffs will love the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park, the site of the largest Civil War battle in Florida, which took place February 20, 1864. Every February, a reenactment battle is held, and the rest of the year, the park makes a quiet place for a picnic or a self-guided tour of the informational markers. If you're planning on camping during your stay, the Cobb Hunt Camp is near the battlefield and has primitive camping that's ideal for hunting groups used to camping with minimal facilities. The West Tower Hunt Camp is a remote option that is good for those who want some solitude. Alternatively, the Ocean Pond Campground is extremely popular, with amenities like picnic areas, boat ramps, fire rings, and a total of 67 camping sites — some with electric and water connections. Be aware that as of summer 2025, Olustee Beach is temporarily closed.