This Wildly Underrated Forest Reserve In Florida Is A Woodland Wonder With Camping, Trails, And Fishing
When many people think of Florida, the image that's conjured up involves palm trees, beaches, and coconuts, but Florida is an extremely diverse state. In fact, it has more than 80 different ecosystems and is considered one of the top 10 most biodiverse states in the U.S. North Florida's woods can at times feel like you're somewhere in New England because they're full of different varieties of pine trees, dogwoods, elms, and maples. However, these forests are also teeming with iconic "Southern trees" like live oaks (draped with hanging Spanish moss) and cypress trees. These beautiful, peaceful forests make it feel like time stands still, and visitors can truly unplug from the busy modern world and get back to nature.
North Florida is also home to three national forests that, combined, span over 1.2 million acres. One of these preserves is the Osceola National Forest, a wildly underrated forest reserve that's perfect for camping, hiking, and fishing. This massive woodland wonder encompasses 200,000 acres and makes a great combination trip with the Ocala National Forest, another national forest perched between theme parks and beaches that is known for endless recreation. Ocala is less than a two-hour drive from Osceola. History buffs will also appreciate a historic state park that's attached to the Osceola National Forest and is the site of an important battle during the Civil War. Campers have several options within the forest, but one campground in particular draws thousands of people each year to boat, kayak, or fish in its 2-mile wide lake. If you are an angler, some of the common species found in the waters of the Osceola National Forest are black crappie, bream, bluegill, and largemouth bass.
Adventures and activities in the Osceola National Forest
Located near Sanderson, Florida,, the Osceola National Forest is north of Marion County, known as the "Horse Capital of the World," so it's no surprise that horseback riding is a popular activity. The forest is at a crossroads of the Florida National Scenic Trail, a 1,500-mile path stretching across the state. The trail connects the Gulf Islands National Seashore to Big Cypress National Preserve, a South Florida preserve that's full of wildlife and is a lot like the Everglades.
The Osceola National Forest also draws hunters during season (the winter months), but also has target shooting ranges available to the public. Hunters must follow all Florida laws and required safety regulations, including hunting permits. Off-highway vehicles (OHVs) are also permitted, but be sure to read the full guidelines before bringing an OHV to the national forest.
History buffs will love the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park, the site of the largest Civil War battle in Florida, which took place February 20, 1864. Every February, a reenactment battle is held, and the rest of the year, the park makes a quiet place for a picnic or a self-guided tour of the informational markers. If you're planning on camping during your stay, the Cobb Hunt Camp is near the battlefield and has primitive camping that's ideal for hunting groups used to camping with minimal facilities. The West Tower Hunt Camp is a remote option that is good for those who want some solitude. Alternatively, the Ocean Pond Campground is extremely popular, with amenities like picnic areas, boat ramps, fire rings, and a total of 67 camping sites — some with electric and water connections. Be aware that as of summer 2025, Olustee Beach is temporarily closed.
Planning a trip to the Osceola National Forest
The Osceola National Forest is about an 18-minute drive from Lake City and about 50 minutes from Jacksonville or Gainesville. Both cities have airports serviced by major domestic carriers (Jacksonville International and Gainesville Regional airports). If you're planning on camping at the park (or anywhere in the nearby area), be aware that this part of Florida is home to black bears, so proper measures should be taken for food disposal, and visitors should be aware of their surroundings.
Those who prefer a few more creature comforts will find a roster of accommodations available in Lake City, which is located just a couple miles from the western border of Osceola National Forest and makes a great base for exploring the area. Lake City is also the little-known Florida city that provides easy access to the countless crystal-clear natural springs that North and Central Florida are famous for. Be sure to stop by the Olustee Depot, a historic railroad depot in the town of Sanderson, which serves as the visitor center for the Osceola National Forest and is a great place to get your bearings. Lastly, before your stay, be sure to check safety notices, and look for any possible trail or other activity closures within the park.