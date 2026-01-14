Halfway Between Milan And Rome Is Italy's Under-The-Radar City With Tuscan Charm And Medieval Architecture

Pistoia's founding goes back to the ancient Roman Empire, though it had a particularly significant moment in the Middle Ages, when Pistoia gained political independence. The commune had a thriving merchant class and grew prosperous starting in the 12th century. It was also during this time that Pistoia took on the Romanesque architectural distinction that still characterizes it today.

You can see some of the medieval city walls at the city's boundaries, some sections fairly well preserved with guard towers. Much of Pistoia's best medieval architecture, though, is anchored by the bell tower-guarded Piazza del Duomo. Presiding over the square is the San Zeno Cathedral, a pastiche of historical eras that built on top of one another starting in the 10th century. It dons a striped marble facade resting on pillars and a portico overlooked by a "Madonna and Child" fresco. You can freely explore inside the cathedral, where you'll find the ornate "Silver Altar."

Just next to the cathedral is an interesting structure called the Battistero di San Giovanni, which Visit Pistoia refers to as "one of Pistoia's undisputed symbols." The building, constructed in the 1300s, is shaped like an octagon and is made of white and green marble, a crisp contrast to the sand-hued buildings all around it. The structure is open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.