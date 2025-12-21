Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Italy

Falling in love with Italy's historic cities, troves of impressive artwork, and delicious food is not hard to do. It's a country that easily charms all who visit. But as beautiful as Italy is, it is also a place that, at least from an outsider's perspective, seems to have a lot of arbitrary rules, especially when it comes to food and communicating with locals.

Italians are very proud of their culture and cuisine, and respect is of utmost importance regarding both. At home, no one would bat an eye if you requested extra protein with your pasta or decided to treat yourself to a late evening cappuccino before a long drive home, but these will earn you the infamous side-eye on a trip to Italy. Tourists sometimes forget how essential it is to learn the culture not only so they can have a pleasant journey but also so they can come away with a deeper understanding and appreciation for the place they're visiting.

That said, it's hard to learn these rules unless you already know a local or an expert guide because many of them are unspoken — almost as if they're inherently learned only by those who live there. But it's not impossible to become an expert yourself if you're just visiting. If it's your first time in Italy, it can feel like a lot to remember, but give it a few days, and you'll find that the Italian way of doing things is actually the perfect way to ease into "la dolce vita."