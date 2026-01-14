The 'Iceberg Capital Of The World' Is An Arctic City With Glacier-Filled Fjords And Crystal-Clear Waters

You might think the movie "Greenland 2: Migration" is a promotional tourism film about the gorgeous, North Atlantic island becoming a tourism hotspot (it's actually a sci-fi thriller). But this icy frontier is having a travel moment, and the icy glaciers covering its surface have never been hotter. Located between Iceland and the eastern part of Canada, the country has gained increasing international attention thanks to media coverage spurred on by U.S. President Donald Trump's geopolitical fascination with the world's largest island.

Tour operators specializing in expeditions to the country know that one bucket-list topper is the city of Ilulissat, considered the "iceberg capital of the world," due in no small part to the staggering 40-mile-long Sermeq Kujalleq (Jakobshavn Glacier). Intrepid tourists willing to brave frigid climes have a myriad of ways to experience this UNESCO World Heritage wonder, such as kayaking along its crystal-clear waters, or going dog-sledding, snowshoeing, or whale watching.

How to get to this frosty wonderland? Ilulissat sits on Greenland's western edge, about 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Since an international airport opened in 2024 in the capital of Nuuk, getting here no longer feels like you're going to the ends of the earth. Direct flights from the U.S. to Nuuk began in June of 2025 — though the Nuuk airport initially faced some troubling hiccups — from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, and at the time of writing, a round-trip will cost you around $1,300. Getting from Nuuk to Ilulissat means another flight and several hundred dollars more in fees. But if you're willing to put up the cash and the journey it takes to get out there, Greenland's Ilulissat rewards visits like few other places on the planet.