Costco's Highly-Rated Camping Chair Is A Durable, Packable, Must-Have Companion

If you don't usually browse Costco's shelves or online listings for affordable, quality camping gear, now may be the time to start. The membership-only warehouse club has a habit of stocking some unexpectedly great items for campers, such as the Lifetime 115 Quart Cooler, which could save your life when camping in bear country. Having a comfortable and durable place to sit that can be packed up easily is equally as important as having a quality cooler. That's where Costco's Timber Ridge Director's Chair comes in.

Costco members are raving about this chair online, which has a 4.8-star rating from almost 500 reviews. Many of these are from campers who have been looking for a folding chair that's not only comfortable but also feels sturdy and secure when sitting down. One customer says, "These are the most comfortable camp chairs I've ever had," while another highlights the chair's side table, which you can fold down or flip up to hold drinks, plates, a book, or anything else you might need while relaxing. This table also includes a cup holder and a handy slot for your phone or tablet.

The camping chair has an aluminum frame and polyester fabric, so it can handle up to 300 pounds while still being lightweight enough to carry. It has a built-in handle to help with transporting it, but some customers say it's not very functional. Fortunately, you can always just pick it up from the legs. At the time of writing, you can purchase two chairs for $108 from Costco's online store. Considering the design and extra features like the ergonomic molded armrests, less than $55 a chair is a great deal if you're in need of new seating or are building up your camping gear for the first time.