Costco's 5 Portable Camping Items Reviewers Rave About
You might think of it as your favorite store for everyday essentials, but Costco is also where many awesome camping trips start. From thermal underwear to hassle-free gourmet camping dinners, these hallowed halls hold tons of great camping equipment. Some items, available right now at Costco, have improved the camping trips, soccer games, bluegrass festivals, and van lives of hundreds, dare we say thousands, of happy customers. How do you know they're so happy with their purchase? Because they told us.
The camping items that made our list came up again and again in verified customer feedback. All sorts of Costco shoppers found value in these items. Everyone, from parents looking for more comfort at their kid's soccer games to folks looking for gear that helps them live off-grid in the desert, has piled on the praise for these five pieces of Costco gear. We listened to the people, consulted the experts, and stuck our own thumbs to the wind to find the Costco camping equipment that everyone is raving about.
Jackery 1000 Plus Portable Power Station
The Jackery 1000 Plus Portable Power Station is Jackery's flagship midsize solar generator. It's also the most affordable and dependable portable generator currently sold at Costco. The device powers portable fridges, coffee makers, electric kettles, and 700W hot plates with a LiFePO4 battery. It can even start a microwave, all without the cough and loud decibels of a gas generator.
Costco is currently selling the Jackery Plus Solar Generator and a Mini 100W Solar Panel bundle for $799.99. This particular Jackery model isn't quite enough juice for multi-week off-grid living, but it will definitely help you keep your drinks cold, laptops powered, and coffee hot for a long weekend in the woods. The solar panels let you extend your trip, but that isn't the most efficient way to power the generator. According to the manufacturer, the power station needs about 18 hours of sunlight to recharge using solar power. It juices up much faster through a wall outlet (it should take about two hours), and you can also juice it up in about seven hours with your car charger.
With AC, DC, and USB-C Ports, this portable generator can plug into pretty much anything. Once your trips get longer, or you want to power more gear, the 1000-plus can connect to additional battery packs or a more robust solar charging system and generate more staying power.
Titan 26-can Backpack Cooler
The Titan 26-can backpack cooler lets you carry more than an entire case of your favorite drinks for $49.99. That sentence alone is enough to convince many people to take a chance on this backpack, and they rarely seem disappointed. Across more than 250 reviews on Costco, the bag boasts a 4.8 rating, making it one of the highest-rated camping items in the entire warehouse. We found users heaping praise on this backpack across a wide range of use cases: landscapers, construction workers, transit drivers, beach trippers, festival-goers, and campers have all found a great time to break out their Titans.
The coolpack looks and carries like a standard daypack, but underneath the hood, everything is optimized for cold storage. Titan outfitted the bag with an insulated can-stacking main cooler and rounded it out with several clutch compartments and cheeky zippered pockets. In total, the backpack has five insulated sections and two 'ice-wall' pockets that fit freezer bags (two with your purchase). The most impressive additional storage is a front organizer pocket, somehow built to store both your laptop and your mustard. The bag also has a top pocket, water bottle holders, and a built-in bottle opener. It's so robust that reviewers on Reddit have reported using this backpack cooler for storing camera equipment and as their carry-on bag for flying.
Mac Sports Double Camping Chair
Your camping trip truly starts once your tent is set up and the fire is lit. When the day's work is over, and it's time to relax, there's no better camping item than a chair built for two. Cozy campground fires are a perfect place to get snuggly, but most camping chairs make it pretty tricky to get close. Costco's Mac Sports Double Camping Chair makes it easy, giving you and your camping buddy a place to sit for just $54.99.
This dual chair is a must-have for your next camping trip. It turns any campsite, backyard hang, or tailgate into a more comfortable space for two, (or one and a snuggly dog). One reviewer even reported that these chairs can fit four soccer-playing second-graders. Your throne is essentially two full-sized seats sewn together without no armrests in the middle. It's a camping loveseat with two mesh phone pockets, cupholders, and an extendable plastic doo-hickey that reviewers say is a great spot for holding wine glasses and fishing poles.
This chair is built for comfort, not speed. Its steel frame weighs 11 pounds, and even when it's folded up, it's 38 inches tall. It's not a great backpacking chair, but it's compact enough to bring from the car to the campsite without too much trouble. As with most Costco-special outdoor gear, the value is what seals the deal. This double chair sells for less than many single-person camping chairs, and it leaves very few buyers unhappy.
Mac Sports Deluxe Push Pull Folding Wagon with Brakes
Nothing says you're a car camping professional quite like whipping out a wagon when it's time to transport your gear. Whether you're hoping to haul everything you need for a three-day music festival one mile from the parking lot or trying to make sure the whole family's gear makes it down to the lakefront, this wagon can help you do the job with one hand.
The Mac Daddy of them all, the Mac Sports Deluxe Push Pull Folding Wagon ($129.99) is the highest-rated camping item currently listed on Costco.com (minimum 50 reviews), with an overall rating of 4.9 out of five. At the time of writing, 328 out of 376 total reviews have called this wagon a five-star experience, and even the negative reviews are complimentary: One of the two-star commenters said, [the] "all-terrain wheels make for a very bumpy ride." Oh, all-terrain wheels, you say? Nice.
Mac Sport's wagon is not your grandma's Radio Flyer. This particular model features a pull handle on one end and a shopping-cart-style push bar on the other. The push bar is attached to a raised storage pocket that keeps your valuables from getting mixed up with the rest of the riff-raff. In between camping trips, you can easily fold it down and fit it in your car, ready for deployment whenever you need to haul groceries or talk about practice. The wagon shrinks up and expands like an accordion to hold and haul 300 pounds of your favorite gear.
Igloo Dual-Zone Electric Cooler
The Igloo Dual-Zone Active Cooler is one of the more advanced ice-free cold-storage options on the market, and Costco is selling it for a great price. Direct from the manufacturer, the cooler is $899.99. At Costco, it costs $599. That saves you $300 to spend on food and drink to store inside this behemoth.
Costco's high-tech cooler is basically a portable refrigerator. It uses compression cooling and two separate compartments to keep 83 quarts of your favorite food and drinks at your chosen temperature. Like a Sleep Number bed for your perishables, each compartment can be cooled between 0 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit separately. There are two ways to power the cooler: a 12/24V DC plug that connects to RV house batteries and portable power stations, and a 100-24 AC plug that requires a standard US electrical outlet. Runtime varies widely by the temperature you select, the environment it's in, and how full you keep it. Reviewers reported a draw anywhere from 39-49Ws while the compressor is running. Which means the cooler would run about 24 to 30 hours if you used the Jackery 1000 station (1,264wh) from above to power it.
The coolest aspect of this cooler is the dual-cooling compartments. For years, the best way to keep things cool at the campground was to throw everything into a single cavernous cooler compartment. All you could do was hope that your cheese, sandwich meats, and egg cartons didn't end up soggy and squished under cans of Spindrift. Not any longer. This electric cooler is an incredibly clean way to bring refrigeration to new places. One side can keep ice cream frozen, while the other maintains a nice selection of chilled beverages.
Methodology
We picked these items after hours of slogging research, nitpicking, and reading between the lines of countless first-hand opinions. First, we reflected on camping trips, both with our family and with our friends, and made a long list of clutch portable camping items that made each trip better. Then, we turned to the Front Page of the internet, Reddit, to hear other strong opinions. We scoured various camping and overland subreddits to find folks who have purchased all these products and shared their takes. Finally, we went straight to the source and heard from Costco shoppers. Between social media and the Costco website, we found lots of people who have purchased camping equipment from the big-box store and were either happy or sufficiently disappointed with their experience to talk about it online.
Once we had our three separate sources, we looked for the middle of the Venn Diagram to see which items and themes everyone raved about. Our own experience brought the Mac Daddy wagon and Double Camping chairs to the list, as our friends with those items at festivals and camping trips have been the queens of the rodeo. Costco reviewers ensured the Titan fridge backpack made this list, as it has garnered tons of positive feedback. The cooler and power station made the list from the Reddit and Costco combination, where they were the talk of the town. Whenever possible, we made sure that these portable camping items were not only highly praised but also available at a great, cheap price from Costco, because half the fun of shopping there is scoring deals.