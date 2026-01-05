Costco's 5 Portable Camping Items Reviewers Rave About

The Jackery 1000 Plus Portable Power Station is Jackery's flagship midsize solar generator. It's also the most affordable and dependable portable generator currently sold at Costco. The device powers portable fridges, coffee makers, electric kettles, and 700W hot plates with a LiFePO4 battery. It can even start a microwave, all without the cough and loud decibels of a gas generator.

Costco is currently selling the Jackery Plus Solar Generator and a Mini 100W Solar Panel bundle for $799.99. This particular Jackery model isn't quite enough juice for multi-week off-grid living, but it will definitely help you keep your drinks cold, laptops powered, and coffee hot for a long weekend in the woods. The solar panels let you extend your trip, but that isn't the most efficient way to power the generator. According to the manufacturer, the power station needs about 18 hours of sunlight to recharge using solar power. It juices up much faster through a wall outlet (it should take about two hours), and you can also juice it up in about seven hours with your car charger.

With AC, DC, and USB-C Ports, this portable generator can plug into pretty much anything. Once your trips get longer, or you want to power more gear, the 1000-plus can connect to additional battery packs or a more robust solar charging system and generate more staying power.