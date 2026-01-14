Ohio's Popular Lake Just North Of Columbus Is A Scenic Escape For Fishing, Hiking, And Camping

Though it doesn't reach the same travel-icon status as New York City or Los Angeles, a trip to Columbus can be just as rewarding. Ohio's bustling yet overlooked capital has become one of America's hot foodie destinations that's full of international flavor. Tourists can explore historic museums and take strolls along the Scioto River for skyline views. And when the hubbub of the big city grows too overwhelming, escape to the Ohio countryside to soak up the peaceful atmosphere. Despite Ohio being mostly landlocked, travelers can still find waterfront fun all around. Just a 30-minute drive north of Columbus are the vast shores of Alum Creek Lake, popular with locals for year-round outdoor recreation.

No matter what you're in the mood for, Alum Creek Lake has it all. Miles of shoreline are blanketed with overgrown woodlands opening up to serene waterfront views. Hikers can explore forested trails, while mountain bikers can zoom across well-maintained boardwalk runs. Head out onto the water in a sailboat to bask in the lakeside breeze, or paddle through the hidden inlets fringed by hushed thickets just in time to enjoy a pastel sunset over the horizon. The lake is also popular with anglers for being one of Ohio's best fishing grounds. Sunbathers can lounge on the beach during the summer, while the winter months bring snow for cross-country skiing.

Campsites scattered around the lakeshore entice outdoorsy adventurers to sleep beneath the stars. Pitch a tent between the trees, or find a quiet spot to park your RV for serene views. A handful of quaint towns on either side of the lake offer cozy lodging for travelers who prefer creature comforts. When you tire of the lake, retreat north to Delaware, a quiet college city with historic movie nights.