Ohio's Popular Lake Just North Of Columbus Is A Scenic Escape For Fishing, Hiking, And Camping
Though it doesn't reach the same travel-icon status as New York City or Los Angeles, a trip to Columbus can be just as rewarding. Ohio's bustling yet overlooked capital has become one of America's hot foodie destinations that's full of international flavor. Tourists can explore historic museums and take strolls along the Scioto River for skyline views. And when the hubbub of the big city grows too overwhelming, escape to the Ohio countryside to soak up the peaceful atmosphere. Despite Ohio being mostly landlocked, travelers can still find waterfront fun all around. Just a 30-minute drive north of Columbus are the vast shores of Alum Creek Lake, popular with locals for year-round outdoor recreation.
No matter what you're in the mood for, Alum Creek Lake has it all. Miles of shoreline are blanketed with overgrown woodlands opening up to serene waterfront views. Hikers can explore forested trails, while mountain bikers can zoom across well-maintained boardwalk runs. Head out onto the water in a sailboat to bask in the lakeside breeze, or paddle through the hidden inlets fringed by hushed thickets just in time to enjoy a pastel sunset over the horizon. The lake is also popular with anglers for being one of Ohio's best fishing grounds. Sunbathers can lounge on the beach during the summer, while the winter months bring snow for cross-country skiing.
Campsites scattered around the lakeshore entice outdoorsy adventurers to sleep beneath the stars. Pitch a tent between the trees, or find a quiet spot to park your RV for serene views. A handful of quaint towns on either side of the lake offer cozy lodging for travelers who prefer creature comforts. When you tire of the lake, retreat north to Delaware, a quiet college city with historic movie nights.
Fishing and hiking at Alum Creek Lake
Anglers will have a great time casting a line at Alum Creek Lake, where sheltered inlets provide a picturesque backdrop to sit back and reel in a fresh catch. The waters are abundant with populations of various bass species, along with crappie, sunfish, and catfish. At the southern end of the lake is the Alum Creek Dam, which offers easy access to the calm waters along the banks of Alum Creek for more fishing. The Alum Creek State Park Boat Ramp is a convenient spot to launch.
Hikers will find miles of trails to explore all around the lake. Take the Alum Creek Dam Trail for a leisurely stroll along the southern edge of the lake. The trail is mostly flat, making it easy for all ages and skill levels. "Perfect for a calm walk especially at sunset or golden hour," one visitor said on Google Reviews. Tucked within Alum Creek State Park is Storybook Trail, a half-mile stroll that's great for both outdoor enthusiasts and families with children. A lending library box and decorative archway mark the start of the trail, which meanders through sylvan landscapes dotted with illustrated billboards that make children's stories jump off the page.
At the northernmost tip of Alum Creek Lake is Hogback Ridge Park, a stretch of wild woodlands on either side of a scenic ravine. Trek along the spacious gravel trails beneath a canopy of towering trees, keeping an eye out for white-tailed deer roaming the underbrush and birds swooping overhead. Equestrians can also amble through the idyllic forest on horseback. No matter what adventure you feel like, Alum Creek Lake has excitement for everyone.
Camping and eating around Alum Creek Lake
The rolling hills shaded by swaying forests around the lake are a haven for all types of campers. Road-trippers can pull into the Alum Creek State Park Campground, which offers hundreds of electric hook-up sites along with access to boat launches and its own beach. Campers can lounge, swim, and fish to their heart's content. Tent-sleepers will find quiet campgrounds at the Cross Creek Camping Resort, a half-mile down the road, while cabin rentals offer travelers a rustic home away from home with all the essential amenities.
Travelers who prefer more conventional accommodations can drive just 15 minutes south to Westerville, one of Columbus' most scenic suburbs. Options include comfortable hotel chains like Hampton Inn & Suites or the Four Points by Sheraton. Westerville is also a convenient refueling stop for hungry travelers making their way back to Columbus. Sit down to a hearty meal at Los Altos Mexican Bar and Grill, serving authentic dishes amidst a lively atmosphere in what was once a movie theater. The guacamole is made fresh on the spot.
Meanwhile, campers spending the night around Alum Creek Lake can find sustenance at the Crossroads BBQ, where juicy smoked meats are the order of the day. A short drive across the water from the state park campground is Cheshire Market, where the menu features all kinds of cheesy pizzas, along with chicken wings and potato skins. Pick up a breakfast sandwich in the morning, and stop in on Thursday nights for the pizza buffet. No matter your plans, Alum Creek Lake will be a memorable getaway.