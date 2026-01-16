5 Easy DIY Ways To Upgrade Common Interior Eyesores In Your RV

One of the best parts about RV life is the ability to pack up and go whenever and wherever you want. However, life on the road isn't always rainbows and unicorns, as much as those travel vloggers will make it seem. Wear and tear happens to every rig, especially if you live full time on the road. You may also find that your original rig isn't completely what you need (like if you need to theft-proof your RV for peace of mind), and those inconveniences require some creative thinking.

As someone who grew up on the road with a huge family in a 1991 Airstream motorhome, I know firsthand how important design is, not just from a visual standpoint but also from a practical one. For example, we stashed enough shoes for seven people in a basket behind a seat when no other convenient place could be found, and we had our fair share of torn upholstery. We also learned the hard way to install rubber shelf liners in all of the upper shelves when a peanut butter jar landed on my brother's head (don't worry, he grew up mostly sane).

While the goal of RV life isn't perfection, we've gathered five easy DIY ways to upgrade common interior eyesores in your RV that come from normal wear and tear. These days, there are tons of different products on the market to help spruce up or repair your space. So, if you're sick and tired of a certain design element, maybe one of these ideas can help you out.