A State Park Campground In Portland's Backyard Is One Of Oregon's Best Mountain Biking Destinations

You can often find great trails around Portland. Some places, such as Cedar Mill, offer idyllic hiking trails within easy access from the city. Unfortunately, these places aren't always open to or even suitable for mountain bikers. If you prefer having your feet on pedals instead of inside hiking boots, take a closer look at L.L. Stub Stewart State Park before your next outing. This 1,800-acre wilderness offers year-round camping and over 20 miles of mountain biking trails, less than 35 miles from Portland's city center.

For mountain bikers, L.L. Stub Stewart State Park is a near-limitless playground of forested trails varying in difficulty. Bikers are welcome to ride the shared multi-use trails, which are also used by hikers and horse riders. The paved Banks-Vernonia State Trail comprises most of this 30-mile network, and it's better suited to families wanting a more relaxed ride. But there are some easy half-mile options for novice mountain bikers, too, including Widowmaker Way, Swing Donkey Trail, and Lasso Loop. More experienced riders can tackle the 2.5-mile Bumping Knots Loop or the 1.4-mile Unfit Settlement View.

The state park also has a dedicated area with 15 miles of single tracks created by mountain bikers solely for mountain bikers. This includes contour-based cross-country trails that weave their way through the forest, keeping beginner and experienced riders on their toes. The moderately difficult Shoofly is the longest at 5.4 miles, while the 0.4-mile Crazy Train lives up to its name with a higher level of difficulty. You can also take on over 1 mile of freeride tracks that use gravity and man-made obstacles (think table-top jumps and berms) to create challenges for advanced skill levels. If you're up for the challenge, both Drip-Torch and Rinse and Repeat will test you from start to finish.