Just East Of Portland Is A Washington State Park With Stunning Mountain Views And Year-Round Camping

There are plenty of breathtaking natural places in Washington State to spend the night out under the stars, from one of the U.S.' largest rainforests to hidden coastal beach paradises. But even with such stiff competition, Beacon Rock State Park stands out as one of the best places in the Evergreen State to go camping. If you want to experience it for yourself, you'll have to get to the park pretty early in the morning or come visit in the off season. There are some campsites in the state park, and they are all first come first serve.

Beacon Rock Main Campground is the largest campground in the park, filled with 26 little woodsy campsites. They are mostly small-tent camping sites, but there are five with hookups suitable for RVs. However, while the park is open to year-round camping, this particular campground is not, so this one is only a good fit in the warm weather. If you're looking for something that is open all year and is a little more secluded, consider the Woodward Creek Campground. As its name implies, its little campsites are right by the creek, and there are only four to choose from, so if you manage to snag one you can guarantee it won't be crowded. At the Beacon Rock Group Campground, you'll find a wide open meadow with enough space for around 200 people to set up their tents. If you happen to have a horse that you love to explore the trails with, there are equestrian trails in the park and two special campsites designed for horses and their riders at Equestrian Campground.