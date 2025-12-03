One Of Oregon's Wealthiest Suburbs Is A Portland Gem With Idyllic Hiking Trails And Easy Access To The City
There's a lot to love about Oregon's varied landscapes, from beaches and mountains to lush forests. The state's largest city, Portland, is a gem in its own right, with idyllic suburban areas in all directions from the downtown core. To the south is the quaint Oak Grove, with a walkable riverfront and a volcanic island lost in time, while to the northwest is Beaverton, an underrated melting pot for a delicious foodie getaway. Adjacent to Beaverton is Cedar Mill, one of Oregon's wealthiest suburbs, featuring picturesque hiking trails and easy access to the city.
Located just 7 miles from downtown Portland and 17 miles away from the Portland International Airport (PDX), Cedar Mill spans 3.3 square miles in Washington County. The first non-Native American settler in Cedar Mill was Samuel Walters in 1847, and a cedar mill was established in 1855 by John Quincy Adams Young, who eventually became postmaster of the first post office and named the town, which became official in 1874. This unincorporated suburb boasts highly-rated schools and a median home price of around $850,000, balancing a high cost of living with high desirability as a place to call home.
Portland's TriMet transportation system reaches Cedar Mill from either PDX or downtown Portland. For example, MAX light rail's Red Line travels to Beaverton's Sunset Transit Center, where connecting bus lines 48 and 62 complete the journey. If you're traveling by car from the airport, you'll cross the Willamette River from one of Portland's bridges and take Highway 26 toward Cedar Mill.
Experience a sense of community in the suburb of Cedar Mill
Cedar Mill is primarily a residential neighborhood, and it's home to the headquarters of Columbia Sportswear Company, a producer of high-end apparel, mountain gear, and outdoor accessories. There's also a strong sense of community, and one prime example is at the weekly Cedar Mill Farmers Market. It takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May to mid-October, at the corner of NW Cornell Road and Murray Road. This family- and pet-friendly market is the go-to destination for fresh produce, prepared hot foods, live music, and kids' activities such as balloon artists and face painting. The five-acre Cedar Mill Park just off NW Cornell Road near 102nd Ave serves as another community hub, featuring baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, a playground, and picnic tables. Here you'll find The Cedar Mill Park Trailhead links the park to the community's greater trail system. Per the Cedar Mill News, every fall, the Cedar Mill Cider Festival takes place at the John Quincy Adams Young House Park, the grounds of the historic former post office, grocery store, and residence. Visitors can taste fresh-pressed apple cider made by local scouts, and enjoy live music, vendors, and other activities.
Cedar Mill itself is has no traditional hotel or motel options, but there are a few Airbnb properties to choose from, including a cottage-style guesthouse made of cedar and a garden-style apartment blanketed by a forest lined park. If you prefer more hospitality options, you can stay nearby in Beaverton for an abundance of hotel and RV park, or downtown Portland, where The Duniway Portland Hotel, A Hilton Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, and The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, are among the top luxury hotel options.
Get outdoors in Cedar Mill along a greenway or hiking trail
The real gem attracting people to Cedar Mill might just be the suburb's proximity to nature and its rural feel, which includes a greenway, hiking trails, nature parks, and even a waterfall. The ideal seasons for hiking and outdoor activities in the area are late spring through fall, as the winter months into early spring are the coldest and wettest seasons, making the terrain impassable at times. You'll also want to take caution during extreme heat stretches in the summer months.
The Cedar Mill Creek Greenway, open dawn to dusk, is approximately 19 acres and features a fully accessible, multi-use paved trail. It leads to Cedar Mill Creek Overlook Park and includes the Sue Conger Boardwalk — a viewpoint for the 32-foot-high Cedar Mill Falls. The greenway joins the Cedar Mill Creek Trail at NW Cornell Rd. and NW 114th Ave, where a 5.4-mile loop hike known as Cedar Mill-Johnson Creek Loop takes you past the 1863 JQA Young House, a variety of tree species, and ends at The Cedar Mill Wetlands. This trail also connects with The Merritt Woods Natural Area, also open dawn to dusk, which is two acres of woods and wetland, offering multiple wildlife viewing opportunities.
You can also venture to some of Oregon's prettiest trails in the lush Forest Park — the largest urban forest in the U.S. – which is adjacent to Cedar Mill's suburb. For more outdoor adventure, head about 13 miles south to another Portland suburb and discover a tunnel of greenery with bike and paddle trails along Oregon's shady Tualatin River.