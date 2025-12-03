One Of Oregon's Wealthiest Suburbs Is A Portland Gem With Idyllic Hiking Trails And Easy Access To The City

There's a lot to love about Oregon's varied landscapes, from beaches and mountains to lush forests. The state's largest city, Portland, is a gem in its own right, with idyllic suburban areas in all directions from the downtown core. To the south is the quaint Oak Grove, with a walkable riverfront and a volcanic island lost in time, while to the northwest is Beaverton, an underrated melting pot for a delicious foodie getaway. Adjacent to Beaverton is Cedar Mill, one of Oregon's wealthiest suburbs, featuring picturesque hiking trails and easy access to the city.

Located just 7 miles from downtown Portland and 17 miles away from the Portland International Airport (PDX), Cedar Mill spans 3.3 square miles in Washington County. The first non-Native American settler in Cedar Mill was Samuel Walters in 1847, and a cedar mill was established in 1855 by John Quincy Adams Young, who eventually became postmaster of the first post office and named the town, which became official in 1874. This unincorporated suburb boasts highly-rated schools and a median home price of around $850,000, balancing a high cost of living with high desirability as a place to call home.

Portland's TriMet transportation system reaches Cedar Mill from either PDX or downtown Portland. For example, MAX light rail's Red Line travels to Beaverton's Sunset Transit Center, where connecting bus lines 48 and 62 complete the journey. If you're traveling by car from the airport, you'll cross the Willamette River from one of Portland's bridges and take Highway 26 toward Cedar Mill.