5 Must-Visit Bars In Downtown Sacramento, California, According To Locals
Sacramento is already known by foodies as California's underrated "Farm-to-Fork Capital," but its core nightlife is sneaky-good, too. There are droves of downtown-midtown bars where you can bounce between cocktail dens with speakeasy vibes, sports-bar rowdiness, and full-on tiki escapism without traveling far. However, there are so many bars in the city that narrowing down the must-visit spots to a top five list is no easy feat.
Luckily, Sacramento insiders and locals have plenty of opinions they've shared online as far as the best and coolest bars worth checking out around town. We consulted local pub and bar discussions on Reddit, cross-referenced those with reviews, and checked in with local blog and journalism coverage to round up a solid list of diverse options for any Sacramento visitor looking for a good time and a well-made cocktail or tasty brew.
The bars listed here are in no particular order — and they appeal to a variety of styles and travelers, whether you're looking for a secret speakeasy with vintage style or a lively, bright space for cheering on your favorite sports team surrounded by fellow fans. So read on for some bucket-list bars worth adding to any brew or cocktail lover's Sacramento itinerary.
The Shady Lady Saloon
Bring your love of vintage vibes to the Shady Lady Saloon, where the atmosphere takes you back to the 1920s speakeasy era. Founded in 2009, this bar is frequently recommended by locals for its stylish atmosphere, and it was named one of the top 25 "Best Bars in America" by Esquire in 2014 (via CBS News), as well as topping several other "best bars" lists throughout the years. With 4.5 stars out of over 1,700 Google reviews, Shady Lady stands out as a Sacramento favorite.
The cocktail lineup pays homage to the Roaring Twenties with Prohibition-era drinks like the Corpse Reviver #2, French 75, Bobby Burns, Hemingway Daiquiri, and more. For beer fans, there's a variety of styles on draft and in bottles, including rotating features, craft and local brews, and domestic standards. With live music playing four nights a week, bar patrons can also enjoy sips alongside jazz, blues, and country acts starting from 9 p.m.
On Google, one reviewer wrote, "It was a WHOLE vibe!!!" and another said, "The ambience is amazing, the decor is something out of the twenties, art decor, foil ceiling." Reviewers say the drinks are skillfully prepared (and you can ask for unique recipes and recommendations from the bartender). The food also gets higher praise than you'd typically expect from a bar — notable recommendations include the fried mac and cheese, voodoo wings, pork rinds, and garlic fries. It's open from 1 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, until 2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and it also opens earlier on weekends at 11 a.m. for brunch, according to hours listed online at the time of writing.
The Butterscotch Den and The Snug
Sister bars within the Irish Hospitality portfolio, both The Butterscotch Den and The Snug have earned reputations as must-visit watering holes for retro-themed dive bar lovers and music fans alike. The Butterscotch Den says it's "where dive bar soul meets elevated taste" — and beyond its drink menu, weekly live entertainment, and specialty events (like Miracle on Broadway), it's one of the only bars and restaurants where you actually grill your own steak (via Eater). That quirk alone makes it an experience out of the norm for your Sacramento need-to-do bucket list. Meanwhile, The Snug has its own specially curated soundtrack sorted by beats per minute rather than genre. "I was confident that you need to make an arc, to bring the music up to a certain BPM and then bring it down again, to take [guests] on an emotional journey," Irish Hospitality director Trevor Easter told Imbibe Magazine.
On Google, this reviewer called The Butterscotch Den "such a fun [and] unique spot," noting, "the vibes here are amazing." Others describe it as hipsterish, a pure gem, and offer high praise on both the drinks and food. As for The Snug, reviewers also mention its cozy, hipster vibes, saying it's great for anyone looking for an intimate, unique place for an expertly-made cocktail. "Great cocktails and music," wrote one visitor on Google, adding that it's a perfect spot for an after-dinner nightcap.
The Jungle Bird
The Jungle Bird is Sacramento's tropical portal — and with 4.4 stars on Google out of over 1,500 reviews, it's a solid choice for anyone in the city looking for tiki vibes. The bar describes itself as "a tropical escape right in the heart of Midtown Sacramento," pointing to its "extensive rum selection, paradise inspired decor and delicious island cuisine."
What you'll spend: cocktails here aren't bargain-bin, but reviewers say they're worth it. Most drinks land in the $14 to $15 range, with some notable mentions like the Jungle Bird, the Plankwalker, the Lei'd Back, and a "Choose Your Own Adventure" daiquiri that's more of a "dealer's choice" adventure. Staying true to theme, most of The Jungle Bird's signature drinks are rum-based — but with a seriously extensive rum list featuring liquors from all around the world, that's hardly a surprise. The food menu also features island- and tropical-inspired dishes like poke nachos, kalua pork, spam fried rice, and jerk sambal or huli huli wings.
If you're planning ahead, the bar's site makes it clear it operates differently by the hour: reservations are recommended during dining hours, and outside of that, it's first-come, first-served. It's also family-friendly until 9 p.m. for visitors traveling with kids. As one Google reviewer wrote, "We went to this location to celebrate a relative coming in town. We had two kids in our party. Everyone had a good time. The food was delicious and the drinks were extra yummy too." another added, "Amazing, authentic fantasy Tiki decor, and perfect music selections (Tiki, lounge, exotica) tunes set the perfect mood."
Tom's Watch Bar
Tom's Watch Bar is a high-energy pick in Sacramento stemming from a larger franchised brand. This downtown sports bar is built for fans, with more than 75 screens for catching the game in a 360-degree panoramic setup. If you're traveling with a group that can't agree on a bar vibe, this one usually works because it has plenty of seating, food, and enough visual stimulation to keep everyone entertained. Google has given it 4.9 stars out of over 2,500 reviews, and Yelp has it listed at 4.2 stars.
When it comes to drinks, Tom's Sacramento location offers more than 50 beers and 50 specialty cocktails, but you'll have to check the in-house menu for the most recent lineup and availability. Visitors can also join Tom's Fan Club to get a $1 drink and keep up with special events and offers.
One Yelp reviewer said, "The location can't be beat. The atmosphere is party like with hip hop music and plenty of TV screens to watch sports events," adding that the service and prices were also appealing. Reviewers generally recommend Tom's for larger groups, sports fans looking to catch the game, and families who want solid menu options and a hangout spot with lively vibes. The website lists its hours as typically from 10 or 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday (opening early on Thursday at 8 a.m.), although some Reddit users have mentioned its hours seem to vary depending on the day and sports season, so it may be wise to call ahead.
Karma Brew
For a cozy neighborhood spot paired with solid cocktails, a thoughtful beer selection, and eclectic decor, look no further than Sacramento's Karma Brew. Beyond the drinks, many locals particularly love this place for its kitschy vibes. One Redditor wrote: "If you can get the owner to show you the upstairs, he just renovated it and it's chock full of stuff — paintings and globes and metal doodads and all, all overlooking the nice little view of our little park. This whole place — upstairs and down, outside and in — is the design of this one chill guy who just likes the art and furniture that he likes and enjoys quietly sharing it with his neighbors."
Karma Brew is especially known for its espresso martini, with many saying it's an absolute must-try. Reviewers often mention the bar's great selection of beers, seasonal specialty cocktails, ambiance, and intimate setup. It's also frequently named as a great spot for first dates. The bar is located across from Fremont Park, making it a convenient stop for a drink after perusing California's "City of Trees" via its local parks. Karma Brew has varying hours listed online, closing at 11 p.m. most days and open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
As one Google reviewer wrote, "This is one of my favorite bars. The atmosphere of this tiny place is fascinating and great to discuss on a first date or on your fifth visit." Another reviewer shared: "I am in town from New York City and I happened by this place on a walk. The vibes are immaculate, so eclectic and cool," adding that it's a "definite visit in Sac."
Methodology
To narrow the list of must-visit bars in Sacramento down to five, we started with names that show up most consistently in Sacramento bar conversations online — places like Reddit, Facebook, and local business journalism coverage. We also cross-checked those against reviews from patrons on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. We prioritized bars with both strong ratings and substantial review counts.
We took into account mentions of unique aspects about each bar, whether it was specialty drinks, interesting and kitschy decor, or other factors that make it stand out from a typical bar. We filtered the list for locations around downtown and midtown Sacramento, making them easily accessible to visitors in the area as well as close to other must-visit neighborhoods and attractions. We also made sure to include a range of styles that would appeal to different tastes, whether you're looking for a party, a cozy spot for date night, or a trendy menu filled with craft mixology.