5 Must-Visit Bars In Downtown Sacramento, California, According To Locals

Sacramento is already known by foodies as California's underrated "Farm-to-Fork Capital," but its core nightlife is sneaky-good, too. There are droves of downtown-midtown bars where you can bounce between cocktail dens with speakeasy vibes, sports-bar rowdiness, and full-on tiki escapism without traveling far. However, there are so many bars in the city that narrowing down the must-visit spots to a top five list is no easy feat.

Luckily, Sacramento insiders and locals have plenty of opinions they've shared online as far as the best and coolest bars worth checking out around town. We consulted local pub and bar discussions on Reddit, cross-referenced those with reviews, and checked in with local blog and journalism coverage to round up a solid list of diverse options for any Sacramento visitor looking for a good time and a well-made cocktail or tasty brew.

The bars listed here are in no particular order — and they appeal to a variety of styles and travelers, whether you're looking for a secret speakeasy with vintage style or a lively, bright space for cheering on your favorite sports team surrounded by fellow fans. So read on for some bucket-list bars worth adding to any brew or cocktail lover's Sacramento itinerary.