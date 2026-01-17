San Francisco's '2nd Chinatown' Is An Underrated Street Lined With Asian Markets And Vintage Shops

The San Francisco Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate are widely considered some of the California coast's best tourist attractions. The Bay Bridge connects the city to its neighbors, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda, while the Golden Gate Bridge links the U.S. 101 over San Francisco Bay. Apparently a fan of pairs, San Francisco also has not one but two historic Asian districts: Chinatown (one of the top Chinatowns in America) and Clement Street, an underrated thoroughfare billed as the city's unofficial second Chinatown. As one Redditor put it, "I love clement St. I still recommend it for people looking for a little bit more of 'real' Chinatown without the hype."

Pedestrian-friendly with diagonal parking, Clement Street is a 3-mile corridor in the Richmond District just north of Golden Gate Park. It boasts an array of markets, vintage shops, and entertainment. Here, YouTuber Joey Yee notes you can pick up cultural favorites such as jackfruit, black sesame cookies, and salted egg fish skin at the Asian market. You can also feast on Mochi donuts, visit the Sunday farmers market, or shop for vintage Levi's or Issey Miyake. Less showy than Chinatown proper, you won't find pagoda-like architecture, red lanterns, or ornate lampposts dotting Clement Street's more sedate environment.

Development of Clement Street began in the late 19th century with a trolley linking it to downtown. People migrated to the area following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, attracting Irish, Jewish, and Russian residents (per The Cultural Landscape Foundation). It wasn't until later that Asian populations began moving in after a 1948 court ruling allowed them to own land.