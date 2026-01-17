San Francisco's '2nd Chinatown' Is An Underrated Street Lined With Asian Markets And Vintage Shops
The San Francisco Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate are widely considered some of the California coast's best tourist attractions. The Bay Bridge connects the city to its neighbors, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda, while the Golden Gate Bridge links the U.S. 101 over San Francisco Bay. Apparently a fan of pairs, San Francisco also has not one but two historic Asian districts: Chinatown (one of the top Chinatowns in America) and Clement Street, an underrated thoroughfare billed as the city's unofficial second Chinatown. As one Redditor put it, "I love clement St. I still recommend it for people looking for a little bit more of 'real' Chinatown without the hype."
Pedestrian-friendly with diagonal parking, Clement Street is a 3-mile corridor in the Richmond District just north of Golden Gate Park. It boasts an array of markets, vintage shops, and entertainment. Here, YouTuber Joey Yee notes you can pick up cultural favorites such as jackfruit, black sesame cookies, and salted egg fish skin at the Asian market. You can also feast on Mochi donuts, visit the Sunday farmers market, or shop for vintage Levi's or Issey Miyake. Less showy than Chinatown proper, you won't find pagoda-like architecture, red lanterns, or ornate lampposts dotting Clement Street's more sedate environment.
Development of Clement Street began in the late 19th century with a trolley linking it to downtown. People migrated to the area following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, attracting Irish, Jewish, and Russian residents (per The Cultural Landscape Foundation). It wasn't until later that Asian populations began moving in after a 1948 court ruling allowed them to own land.
Soak up Asian culture on Clement Street
The Clement Street community has maintained its close-knit roots over the decades through local events, such as art walks, autumn moon festivals, and Halloween fun. The street has evolved to showcase both traditional proprietors and modern businesses helmed by a variety of nationalities from across Asia. The Richmond New May Wah Supermarket is the definitive neighborhood market, where Yelp users say they've shopped the chock-a-block aisles for items from China, Vietnam, and Japan, including crispy rice snacks with dried squid, fresh mollusks, ginger drinks, regional fruits like durian and rambutan, and frozen eel balls. Google reviewers tout the well-priced Asian groceries at New Lien Hing Supermarket, and Yelp users appreciate the novel items such as durian mooncakes and Jing (a Chinese liquor).
You can also get lost in the sea of vintage stores on Clement Street. A legacy business open since 1976, Gaslight and Shadows Antiques elicits rave reviews on Yelp for its helpful owner and eclectic merchandise, including Asian vases, costume jewelry, crystals, and paintings. For fashion-forward vintage finds, pop into The Golden Hour, featuring clothing, jewelry, and home decor. Jane Consignment is also worth a stop for gently-used couture, where treasure hunts may yield a Prada bag or Ferragamo pumps. There's easily enough to do for a day or two on Clement Street, so book a flight to San Francisco International Airport and reserve a room at the Monte Cristo Bed and Breakfast (located a short walk from Clement), which is just south of The Presidio, a free urban national park with gorgeous Golden Gate views.