Wilmington's Favorite Comfort Food Spot Transforms Grilled Cheese Into A Uniquely Gourmet Feast
Given Wilmington's location on the coast, this Southern city is naturally acclaimed for its seafood. Of course, you'll also find top-notch comfort food in North Carolina's popular beachy portside gem, including at CheeseSmith. Founded by Molly and Brendan Curnyn, this local business and Wilmington favorite dishes up gourmet grilled cheese, perfect for dairy lovers and fans of this nostalgic meal. As CheeseSmith proudly declares, this is "not your momma's grilled cheese." Instead of Kraft Singles on white bread, diners can expect to indulge in specialty creations packed with distinct fillings and condiments on Italian panini bread.
Take, for instance, the popular Buffalo Baby. This chicken grilled cheese is made with havarti, pickled slaw, and buttermilk ranch (there's a vegan version too). A favorite among reviewers on Google is the Southern Charm, featuring cheddar and pulled pork. Additionally, CheeseSmith is widely known for their tomato jam. You can try it on The O.G., a cheddar and American cheese delight or you can get it on the side. "It is sweet and savory all at once," described a reviewer on Yelp. Plus, you can wash all this down with a locally made brew. In an interview with Wilmington and Beaches, the Curnyns explained, "We're big believers in elevating simple things that we could buy from a food purveyor, but instead make from scratch. All our sauces, dressings and jams we make in-house, and we think that really sets us apart."
Since debuting in 2018, CheeseSmith has earned significant praise, even being named one of the best restaurants in Wilmington by Southern Living. As of this writing, CheeseSmith has two locations in Wilmington; one in the Cargo District, a wildly unique neighborhood full of trendy bites and the other in the Landfall Shopping Center. The locations have a 4.7 and 4.5 rating on Google respectively.
CheeseSmith: From humble beginnings to a local hotspot
Did you know that CheeseSmith actually started as a food truck? Speaking to Wilmington and Beaches, Molly and Brendan Curnyn said that they wanted to test the waters (the couple are originally from New Jersey), before committing to opening a restaurant. Ultimately, their hard work and vision paid off. In 2019, CheeseSmith was on an episode of the Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." Regarding their Buffalo Baby, host and Wilmington local Fanny Slater proclaimed, "To me, it's as comforting as it gets." When its first brick and mortar location opened in the Cargo District in 2021, local outlet WECT News 6, reported that it was packed with customers.
That said, CheeseSmith's two eateries have a laid-back industrial-style vibe with greenery sprinkled throughout. One of the biggest differences between them is their menu. In addition to their signature gourmet grilled cheeses, their Landfall location has cheesesteaks (including one with bulgogi and kimchi), while the Cargo District does not. Nevertheless, both establishments offer an assortment of deli sandwiches and sides, including fries, which the Curnyns say are a must have with their beer cheese. However, if you prefer a classic option that will remind you of your childhood, you can always choose the tomato soup.
Needless to say, CheeseSmith has cemented its place in Wilmington's food scene. "Everything was fresh, delicious and mind-blowing. I would have never guessed a "grilled cheese" sandwich could hold so much merit," reads a review from Google. Their two locations in the Cargo District and the Landfall Shopping Center are open Tuesday to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Take note that there are also plenty more impressive yet casual spots to dine in the city, like Pizzeria Don Luca, a hole-in-the-wall and locally owned Wilmington gem.