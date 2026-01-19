Wilmington's Favorite Comfort Food Spot Transforms Grilled Cheese Into A Uniquely Gourmet Feast

Did you know that CheeseSmith actually started as a food truck? Speaking to Wilmington and Beaches, Molly and Brendan Curnyn said that they wanted to test the waters (the couple are originally from New Jersey), before committing to opening a restaurant. Ultimately, their hard work and vision paid off. In 2019, CheeseSmith was on an episode of the Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." Regarding their Buffalo Baby, host and Wilmington local Fanny Slater proclaimed, "To me, it's as comforting as it gets." When its first brick and mortar location opened in the Cargo District in 2021, local outlet WECT News 6, reported that it was packed with customers.

That said, CheeseSmith's two eateries have a laid-back industrial-style vibe with greenery sprinkled throughout. One of the biggest differences between them is their menu. In addition to their signature gourmet grilled cheeses, their Landfall location has cheesesteaks (including one with bulgogi and kimchi), while the Cargo District does not. Nevertheless, both establishments offer an assortment of deli sandwiches and sides, including fries, which the Curnyns say are a must have with their beer cheese. However, if you prefer a classic option that will remind you of your childhood, you can always choose the tomato soup.

Needless to say, CheeseSmith has cemented its place in Wilmington's food scene. "Everything was fresh, delicious and mind-blowing. I would have never guessed a "grilled cheese" sandwich could hold so much merit," reads a review from Google. Their two locations in the Cargo District and the Landfall Shopping Center are open Tuesday to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Take note that there are also plenty more impressive yet casual spots to dine in the city, like Pizzeria Don Luca, a hole-in-the-wall and locally owned Wilmington gem.