Between Baltimore And Annapolis Is A Friendly Maryland Village With Lovely Streets And Suburban Ease

Maryland may be one of the smallest states in the United States (ranking number 42 out of 50 for land mass size), but its diversity has actually earned it a cool nickname: "America in Miniature". Home to the largest estuary in America (the stunning Chesapeake Bay), the Old Line State also boasts buzzing metropolises like Baltimore and historic gems like the capital city of Annapolis, as well as a wealth of suburban villages between the two.

One such place is the homey suburb of Ferndale, tucked between the state's two largest cities and just a few miles inland from Curtis Creek. Only about 10 miles south of Baltimore, this close-knit village is praised for its friendliness and laid-back urban highlights, including shopping malls, lovely residential streets, local museums, and historic nearby landmarks. Thanks to its position, Ferndale is often picked for its suburban ease and for being cheaper and less crowded than Baltimore while still offering plenty of things to do, from sports and parks to historic forts by the bay just a short drive away.

If you are planning to make your way to Baltimore via air, Ferndale is in the perfect place to spend the night after landing at Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI). In fact, it is only about 2 miles from the airport and roughly 11 miles from Baltimore. This friendly suburb is also a great starting point for visiting Annapolis, one of America's prettiest cities on the East Coast, located about 20 miles south of Ferndale, towards the glittering Eastern Bay.