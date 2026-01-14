Between Baltimore And Annapolis Is A Friendly Maryland Village With Lovely Streets And Suburban Ease
Maryland may be one of the smallest states in the United States (ranking number 42 out of 50 for land mass size), but its diversity has actually earned it a cool nickname: "America in Miniature". Home to the largest estuary in America (the stunning Chesapeake Bay), the Old Line State also boasts buzzing metropolises like Baltimore and historic gems like the capital city of Annapolis, as well as a wealth of suburban villages between the two.
One such place is the homey suburb of Ferndale, tucked between the state's two largest cities and just a few miles inland from Curtis Creek. Only about 10 miles south of Baltimore, this close-knit village is praised for its friendliness and laid-back urban highlights, including shopping malls, lovely residential streets, local museums, and historic nearby landmarks. Thanks to its position, Ferndale is often picked for its suburban ease and for being cheaper and less crowded than Baltimore while still offering plenty of things to do, from sports and parks to historic forts by the bay just a short drive away.
If you are planning to make your way to Baltimore via air, Ferndale is in the perfect place to spend the night after landing at Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI). In fact, it is only about 2 miles from the airport and roughly 11 miles from Baltimore. This friendly suburb is also a great starting point for visiting Annapolis, one of America's prettiest cities on the East Coast, located about 20 miles south of Ferndale, towards the glittering Eastern Bay.
Walk and shop among Ferndale's charming streets
Technically a part of Glen Burnie, Ferndale may not have the world-class museums and storied streets of Annapolis or the vacation town vibes of bayside St. Michaels, but that's because it's more of a local's playground than a tourist-filled village. It certainly doesn't lack things to do and places to explore, with excellent shopping opportunities and residential streets to navigate.
There is shopping galore available in Arundel Plaza on the eastern edge of Ferndale, connected to Pleasantville Park via the walkable residential streets of Wellham Avenue and West Furnace Branch Road. The northeastern corner of Ferndale is also a great spot to stop for a bite, whether you are after hearty Italian seafood pasta at Romano's Bar and Grill or a fiery Peruvian dinner of hot, grilled chicken at Sardi's Pollo A La Brasa. Other local bites worth highlighting include the fresh seafood restaurant Crabtowne, with its special Oyster Fridays, and the highly rated Grill at Quarterfield Station, a no-frills diner serving American fare like burgers and stews.
Ferndale has its share of historic attractions, too. Just a stone's throw from the airport sits the Benson-Hammond House, a fascinating 19th-century property that also operates a museum. Displaying farming equipment typical of the late 1800s, the house also presents an array of antique Victorian textiles, furniture, and dolls. Open from March to November on alternating Saturdays, entry to the Benson-Hammon House requires a $7 donation for adult non-members (and $3 for minors).
Enjoy plenty of activities with suburban ease
Unsurprisingly, many pick Ferndale for its excellent connection with both Baltimore and the surrounding Anne Arundel County. In fact, Ferndale is ideal if you want to explore the renowned historic and natural landmarks of the wider county. Highlights of these include the unmissable Fort McHenry National Monument (with its fascinating insight into the story of the national anthem), the natural oasis of Beverly Triton Natural Park, and the sandy beaches and gorgeous swimming and boating opportunities of Fort Smallwood Park.
You don't even need to leave the suburb's boundaries to fill your time with entertaining activities. In fact, you don't even have to leave the airport. The Observation Gallery at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is a small treat for aviation aficionados. Open to the public without having to go through airport security, the Observation Gallery is a great place to watch landing and departing planes from the Baltimore airport runway, or just learn more about spacecraft aviation through the NASA artifacts and rocket models housed in this tiny exhibition space. Ferndale also has a thriving community that organizes events through the Ferndale Civic Association. Highlights of the calendar include Ferndale Day in May, an Easter Fair and Egg Hunt, and Christmas activities like the annual tree-lighting.
Thanks to their proximity to the airport, Ferndale and Glen Burnie are well supplied with high-standard hotels. The Hampton Inn Baltimore and Garner Hotel Glen Burnie, both 3-star hotels, and the Extended Stay America Suites (2-star) are all located within a square mile of each other, though the 4-star Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport may be worth the price based on comparative reviews. The Maryland Transit Administration runs buses from the hotel (and airport) into and throughout Ferndale, giving you ultimate access to this hidden gem of a town.