Escape DC Crowds To A Vacation Town Located On Maryland's Chesapeake Bay With Seafood And Nautical Charm

The waterfront town of St. Michaels is located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, along the Miles River as it bends its way into Eastern Bay. 45 miles from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, it is an ideal diversion for road trippers exploring the state via the "all-American" Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway. It's also just over an hour and a half drive from both Washington D.C. and Baltimore (Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is around 70 miles from the town).

Particularly for city dwellers, a few days in St. Michaels is like stepping into a different world, where the pace of life is slower and the waves lapping gently on the shore provide a calming break from the buzz and noise of the metropolis. The town is home to several delightful accommodation options, including the Inn at Perry Cabin, a luxurious resort famous for featuring in the 2005 comedy "Wedding Crashers." There are also plenty of quaint bed and breakfast options, such as the historic Wades Point Inn on the Bay, as well as fabulous hotels, like the carefully curated Wildset Hotel on North Talbot Street. The town is an oasis of great seafood, quality restaurants, as well as nautical activities and attractions that give insights into the town's history as a hub of shipbuilding, fishing, and oyster catching.