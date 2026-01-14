Wyoming's Most Scenic Cabin Stays Let Tourists Cozy Up Within The Prettiest National Parks

Wyoming's majestic mountains, blue lakes, geothermal features, and wildlife draw millions of visitors every year. Many head to either Yellowstone National Park or Grand Teton National Park, which protect these stunning landscapes and the flora and fauna within them. Both of these parks have a range of places to stay, like lodges and campsites, but here we are focusing on cabins with a view. Staying in a cabin is a more intimate experience than a large lodge with hundreds of people. Plus, cabins can be tucked into settings like lakes and forests, so guests feel connected to nature, surrounded by scenic views.

The world's first national park, Yellowstone, was established in 1872 and now offers more than 2,000 rooms managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges. Find out the best times to visit Yellowstone and know that all accommodations inside the park, except Old Faithful Snow Lodge, are closed in late fall and winter. When here, avoid the crowds by following a trail to Yellowstone's awe-inspiring geysers. Near Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park's striking mountain scenery and glacial lakes are easily accessed by staying in an on-site cabin.

To get to these parks, the best option is flying to Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport within a national park. It's inside Grand Teton and an hour from Yellowstone's South Entrance. Idaho Falls Regional Airport is about 1.75 hours from Grand Teton and 2.5 hours from Yellowstone's West Entrance. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana is about 1.5 hours from Yellowstone's North Entrance.