Wyoming's Most Scenic Cabin Stays Let Tourists Cozy Up Within The Prettiest National Parks
Wyoming's majestic mountains, blue lakes, geothermal features, and wildlife draw millions of visitors every year. Many head to either Yellowstone National Park or Grand Teton National Park, which protect these stunning landscapes and the flora and fauna within them. Both of these parks have a range of places to stay, like lodges and campsites, but here we are focusing on cabins with a view. Staying in a cabin is a more intimate experience than a large lodge with hundreds of people. Plus, cabins can be tucked into settings like lakes and forests, so guests feel connected to nature, surrounded by scenic views.
The world's first national park, Yellowstone, was established in 1872 and now offers more than 2,000 rooms managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges. Find out the best times to visit Yellowstone and know that all accommodations inside the park, except Old Faithful Snow Lodge, are closed in late fall and winter. When here, avoid the crowds by following a trail to Yellowstone's awe-inspiring geysers. Near Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park's striking mountain scenery and glacial lakes are easily accessed by staying in an on-site cabin.
To get to these parks, the best option is flying to Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport within a national park. It's inside Grand Teton and an hour from Yellowstone's South Entrance. Idaho Falls Regional Airport is about 1.75 hours from Grand Teton and 2.5 hours from Yellowstone's West Entrance. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana is about 1.5 hours from Yellowstone's North Entrance.
Yellowstone National Park cabins with a view
Steps from the famous Old Faithful geyser, Old Faithful Lodge Cabins are open May 8 to October 4 in 2026, and get high praise for their location. "Absolutely beautiful location, quiet and surrounded by forest," wrote a guest on TripAdvisor. "We were 3 min walk away from Old Faithful, with a bonus view to the river and a small valley for our backyard." A family that stayed in July 2025 shared: "...having a view of Old Faithful from our doorway, and the quiet atmosphere compared to the Inn lodging made it worth the stay." Be specific when reserving since only some of the cabins have an Old Faithful view — but all are nearby. Rates begin at $139 per night for a cabin with a shared bath; other cabins have a private bathroom, and some allow pets.
If you're looking for a well-located home base, consider the Canyon Lodge and Cabins. These cabins are central to many popular spots like the upper and lower loops and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Open during the warmer months — May 15 to October 25 this year — this option has upwards of 500 rooms and cabins. "We had a Western Cabin...with a great view and hiking path right outside the back door," a guest wrote on TripAdvisor. However, be aware that not all have good views, so request one when booking. Prices start at $259 per night.
Yellowstone National Park cabins on Yellowstone Lake
When choosing a cabin within a national park, a major consideration is whether you'd like it to be nestled in a forest and/or have a view of a lake. In Yellowstone, a choice for lake lovers is the Lake Lodge Cabins on Yellowstone Lake. This year, the cabins are open for guests from June 10 to October 4. Lake Lodge Cabins offer "easy access to trails...restaurants and general store plus an abundance of wildlife," wrote a guest on Tripadvisor, adding that the "lake view/hike is amazing." The 186 cabins are set among pine trees, and all guests are welcome to settle into a rocking chair on the porch of the main lodge overlooking the lake.
A recent guest was pleased with their stay, remarking on a recent renovation, convenient parking, and wildlife encounters around their cabin, noting that the front porch of the cabin office and the dining room had views of the lake. "It is beautiful, clean, right on the lake...People were sitting in the rocking chairs, enjoying the evening view," a reviewer posted on Google. Prices at the Lake Lodge Cabins begin at $213 per night.
Grand Teton National Park: Lakefront cabins
There are cabins and tent cabins in Grand Teton at Colter Bay Village on Jackson Lake, where marina outfitters can get you out on the water in a canoe, kayak, or motorboat. There's also a swimming beach here and horseback riding. "We have stayed in the Colter Bay cabins and tent village many times over the years...The views are spectacular," a happy Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Travelers appreciate the laundry facilities and restaurant, and one guest gave a good tip about a good spot in the tent cabins: "Luckily we got the unit at the very end so we had a bit of privacy and a scenic view from our picnic table." Not all spots have a view, so make sure to request one. Tent cabins run around $100 per night, and the cabins are $379.
Taking guests May through October, Signal Mountain Lodge offers the option of log cabins. Some come with fireplaces, and some have a view of Jackson Lake and the Tetons. Guests remark on the cleanliness and spaciousness of the cabins, but it's the setting that makes them memorable. "The views here are absolutely stunning and the whole property has a rustic charm," wrote a guest on Tripadvisor in June 2025. "Everything about it was magical. The view of the water, the cabin itself charming and rustic and clean, the grounds were beautiful, the food was excellent at the restaurant service was great. Only regret is we didn't book it for longer," a guest wrote on Google. Cabins here start at $326 per night.
Grand Teton National Park: Other cabins
Accommodations at the AAA Four-Diamond Jenny Lake Lodge are not in a customary big lodge. Instead, all guests stay in individual log cabins. "Some of them have a view of the Tetons that is unforgettable," a guest wrote on TripAdvisor. Available for bookings from June to October, these 37 cabins are beautifully sited near hiking trails and glacial lakes. Not only do guests not have to be in a massive lodge with hundreds of people, but the location of Jenny Lake Lodge is removed from other lodging and high-traffic areas, adding to its serenity. Guests, however, don't sacrifice convenience. There's "quick access to top trails...and the food is amazing," wrote another guest.
Prices are steep here at $1,100 per night for a duplex cabin with two queen beds in June. But be aware that this includes all meals (dinner is five courses), horseback riding, and the use of the lodge's bicycles. The lodge also offers daily activities for no extra charge, like talks on animal behavior and area history, a classical guitarist and other entertainment, and social activities like craft beer, cornhole, wine, and wickets.
Methodology
Staying in a cabin inside Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Park reduces drive time, which can be substantial when the parks are crowded. It also enhances the travel experience by allowing more immersion in the spectacular landscapes and increasing opportunities for close contact with nature, like morning wildlife sightings and observing sunsets over mountains or lakes. To find cabins with views, we reviewed lodging options on both national park websites and booking websites, and then created a list of options based on geographic setting and images provided by the official sites, as well as social media. Then we scoured TripAdvisor and other review sites for comments from guests about the views to create our final list.