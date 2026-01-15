Florida's World-Class Fishing City On The East Coast Offers Kayaking And Suburban Charm

Many people associate Florida's east coast with great beaches — and they should. There's an abundance of beautiful shoreline along the Atlantic, including the 17 miles of white sand beaches that make up New Smyrna Beach. While that is a great place to go for some fun in the sun, one of its suburban cities definitely deserves a visit, too. The small city of Oak Hill may be only around 7 square miles, but this charming city has its own claims to fame.

Situated alongside the Mosquito Lagoon, one of the three sections that make up the 156-mile Indian River Lagoon, Oak Hill is known as a great place for kayaking and fishing, with the latter being the biggest draw. Even though Oak Hill only has a couple thousand residents, the city's website claims: "We make fishers of many." And it's true — anglers come to Oak Hill from all over to fish the waters of the Mosquito Lagoon — hailed as the "Redfish Capital of the World."

As a place known for fishing, it's no surprise Oak Hill has great seafood. Goodrich Seafood Restaurant and Oyster House is a charming piece of Oak Hill's history that has been around since 1910. According to both Yelp and Tripadvisor, it's one of the best places to eat in Oak Hill. If you prefer to catch your own dinner, you can, of course, do that, too. Oak Hill is a world-class fishing destination, and there are plenty of ways to get out and put a line in the water.