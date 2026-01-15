Florida's World-Class Fishing City On The East Coast Offers Kayaking And Suburban Charm
Many people associate Florida's east coast with great beaches — and they should. There's an abundance of beautiful shoreline along the Atlantic, including the 17 miles of white sand beaches that make up New Smyrna Beach. While that is a great place to go for some fun in the sun, one of its suburban cities definitely deserves a visit, too. The small city of Oak Hill may be only around 7 square miles, but this charming city has its own claims to fame.
Situated alongside the Mosquito Lagoon, one of the three sections that make up the 156-mile Indian River Lagoon, Oak Hill is known as a great place for kayaking and fishing, with the latter being the biggest draw. Even though Oak Hill only has a couple thousand residents, the city's website claims: "We make fishers of many." And it's true — anglers come to Oak Hill from all over to fish the waters of the Mosquito Lagoon — hailed as the "Redfish Capital of the World."
As a place known for fishing, it's no surprise Oak Hill has great seafood. Goodrich Seafood Restaurant and Oyster House is a charming piece of Oak Hill's history that has been around since 1910. According to both Yelp and Tripadvisor, it's one of the best places to eat in Oak Hill. If you prefer to catch your own dinner, you can, of course, do that, too. Oak Hill is a world-class fishing destination, and there are plenty of ways to get out and put a line in the water.
World-class fishing in Oak Hill, Florida
The Mosquito Lagoon, and the Indian River Lagoon that it's a part of, is a significant fishing hole. According to the St. Johns River Water Management District, the brackish waters of the lagoon provide "approximately 50% of annual fish harvest along the east coast of Florida." With Oak Hill's prime location, you can catch a variety of species such as snook, tarpon, flounder, ladyfish, and trout. Redfish are the target for many anglers, though. This fishing mecca is a productive spot to fish for this species since they can be found in the Mosquito Lagoon at any time of the year.
Many people opt to go fishing with someone who knows the local waters well, and there's no shortage of charters if you decide to go that route. Fishing Booker lists over 200 fishing charter companies in or near Oak Hill. According to that website, Captain Neal Goodrich with Fishing Frenzy is one of the best fishing charters in Oak Hill. This Tripadvisor reviewer agreed, and said, "Best angler around. Knows his spots like the back of his hand. No depth finder or fish finder just knows his stuff!"
If you prefer to head out on your own and plan to bring a boat, you'll find a free boat launch at Riverbreeze Park. Some anglers also choose to leave the bigger boat at home and go kayak fishing instead. No boat, no problem. You can fish at the park, but only from the fishing pier.
Other activities in Oak Hill, Florida
The New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau states the Indian River Lagoon is "North America's most biodiverse estuary," and even if you aren't fishing from your kayak, it's still a great place to kayak and see manatees and dolphins. If you want to go out with someone who can help spot wildlife along the way, check out Viking EcoTours. Since Mosquito Lagoon is one of the best places in Florida to see glowing, bioluminescent water, the company offers nighttime tours that allow you to experience the unique phenomenon.
Oak Hill is a small, charming suburb that has a local feel. You won't find big box stores for shopping, but the Oak Hill Flea Market has you covered when it comes to retail therapy — in fact, it's one of the top-rated attractions in the area. This Google reviewer said, "This is a cute, small old school flea market. What I love about it is it's not commercial... more of a community feel."
You also won't find big resorts in Oak Hill, but that's part of its suburban charm. Instead, there are cozy, local places you can stay, such as Oak Hill Fish Camp and Indian Mound Fish Camp, which both have campsites and cabins. Mosquito Lagoon RV Park and Fish Camp does as well, and a stay there comes with an extra perk — it will provide free kayaks for you to use while you're there. If you're flying in for a visit, you have a few options. Orlando International Airport (MCO) is about an hour's drive, while Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), one of Florida's most affordable airports, are both about 40 minutes away.