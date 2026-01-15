Louisiana's Riverfront City Just A Few Miles From New Orleans Has Calmer Vibes And A Walkable Downtown
From its famed beignets, boutiques, and Bourbon Street to Creole charm and riverside views, the Big Easy gets plenty of well-deserved spotlight. But just a few miles outside of the eclectic, bustling metropolis of New Orleans, you'll find the charming, peaceful Louisiana city of Gretna. Situated right across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, this riverfront hub with 17,000 inhabitants has much to offer in its own right. If you're looking for a destination full of calm, artsy vibes and a vibrant, walkable downtown area, you're in the ideal place.
Thanks to its close proximity to New Orleans, getting to Gretna is easy. For visitors arriving by plane, it's just a 20-minute drive from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport — or under an hour by public transit. Or, if you're looking for a straightforward day trip (or commute) from New Orleans, it's just a hop, skip, and jump across the Crescent City Connection bridge to Gretna: doable by car or via a free pedestrian ferry.
Enjoy Gretna's relaxed energy and artsy culture
Key to Gretna's serene vibes is the city's delightful riverfront park. The jewel in the city's crown, this urban green space runs along the Mississippi River and provides unbeatable views to neighboring New Orleans' scenic Garden District. Here, you'll also find the Riverfront Amphitheater, an outdoor venue that plays host to a variety of entertainment acts, as well as the Gretna Bike Path (which can also be walked or jogged, not just cycled). And don't skip out on meandering over to the town's Heritage Square Playground and Gardens, where (as the name suggests) you'll find a picnic area, play structures, benches, and more — all amidst a verdant and creatively landscaped setting.
If you want some culture with your calm explorations, you're in luck: Gretna has a rich artistic and cultural tradition that you can dip a toe into. Plan your visit for the second Saturday of the month (between March and May and September and December) to join in on the Gretna Art Walk. Clear your calendar for the morning from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, wear comfortable shoes, and get ready for an engaging stint spent checking out a range of arts and crafts made by talented local artists and artisans. However, if you miss the art walk, don't worry — the town still has plenty of art to see including several murals, like "Steamboats on the Mississippi" located inside the post office and a Palestinian cultural mural. There are also quite a few art studios in Gretna to explore. You can catch a show at the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts or head to Be Creative DIY Studio for a hands-on workshop.
Explore the city's downtown area on foot
It might not quite hold the title of the "most walkable tourist destination on Earth" (that'd be Athens, Greece), but Gretna's buzzing downtown is refreshingly walkable. Begin your weekend morning off on the ideal foot by wandering through the town's farmer's market, which exists in conjunction with the Art Walk, and where you'll find delectable wares – including produce, meat, dairy, flowers, as well as bakery items and tasty prepared offerings — from a multitude of local vendors, all charmingly assembled next to the town's historic train depot. From here, head to the Gretna Heritage House Welcome Center to learn about the town's fascinating history and get your bearings. This historic building was erected back in 1840, originally at a different location in town, as a private residence. Today, it functions as the town's tourism office, and makes for a perfect starting point for a self-directed walking tour of Gretna's historic downtown (which has the distinction of being one of the biggest historic districts in the state).
As you traverse this area on foot, don't miss highlights such as the nearby German-American Cultural Center and Museum (GACC), which grants visitors an informative glimpse into the influence German immigrants had on Louisiana's history, and the stunning City Hall building, constructed in 1907. Finally, when you've had your fill of walking and learning, it's an easy stroll to a number of delicious food and drink establishments: refuel with authentic Vietnamese cuisine at Thanh Thanh Restaurant or cap off the evening with a drink at Stained Glass Wine House.