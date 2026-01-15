Louisiana's Riverfront City Just A Few Miles From New Orleans Has Calmer Vibes And A Walkable Downtown

From its famed beignets, boutiques, and Bourbon Street to Creole charm and riverside views, the Big Easy gets plenty of well-deserved spotlight. But just a few miles outside of the eclectic, bustling metropolis of New Orleans, you'll find the charming, peaceful Louisiana city of Gretna. Situated right across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, this riverfront hub with 17,000 inhabitants has much to offer in its own right. If you're looking for a destination full of calm, artsy vibes and a vibrant, walkable downtown area, you're in the ideal place.

Thanks to its close proximity to New Orleans, getting to Gretna is easy. For visitors arriving by plane, it's just a 20-minute drive from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport — or under an hour by public transit. Or, if you're looking for a straightforward day trip (or commute) from New Orleans, it's just a hop, skip, and jump across the Crescent City Connection bridge to Gretna: doable by car or via a free pedestrian ferry.