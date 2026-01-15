Chesapeake Bay's Best Boutique Hotel Is A Woman-Owned Gem Recommended By The Michelin Guide

St. Michael's, a vacation town located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay with seafood and nautical charm, is one of the Chesapeake Bay's most refined enclaves. First settled in the 17th century, St. Michaels was a shipbuilding hub and the site of the Battle of St. Michaels during the War of 1812. Today, it is one of the most popular resort towns along the Chesapeake Bay, beckoning visitors with its charming shops and restaurants, rich history, boat-filled harbor, and delicious seafood. Nestled on North Talbot Street, the main thoroughfare and heartbeat of town, is The Wildset, a stylish retreat that opened in 2021.

A contemporary take on St. Michael's quintessential nautical style, the hotel is anchored by a 19th-century main building that was once a schoolhouse. The name harkens to the local bounty of oysters, with "wildset" meaning a group of naturally grown oysters. A true family affair and labor of love, the inn is owned by two sisters, sommelier Allie Balin and interior designer K.C. Lager, and financed by developer Mihran Erkiletian. The idyllic inn is home to 34 rooms and suites, as well as the delicious Ruse restaurant and the chic Sundry Shop. With its prime location in town, guests are just steps away from St. Michael's and its wide range of treasures.

The Wildset is about a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C., and a 1.5-hour drive from Baltimore-Washington International Airport, the closest major airport. The inn is open year-round; however, summer and early fall are the most popular seasons to enjoy warm weather and waterfront activities.