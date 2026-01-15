Chesapeake Bay's Best Boutique Hotel Is A Woman-Owned Gem Recommended By The Michelin Guide
St. Michael's, a vacation town located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay with seafood and nautical charm, is one of the Chesapeake Bay's most refined enclaves. First settled in the 17th century, St. Michaels was a shipbuilding hub and the site of the Battle of St. Michaels during the War of 1812. Today, it is one of the most popular resort towns along the Chesapeake Bay, beckoning visitors with its charming shops and restaurants, rich history, boat-filled harbor, and delicious seafood. Nestled on North Talbot Street, the main thoroughfare and heartbeat of town, is The Wildset, a stylish retreat that opened in 2021.
A contemporary take on St. Michael's quintessential nautical style, the hotel is anchored by a 19th-century main building that was once a schoolhouse. The name harkens to the local bounty of oysters, with "wildset" meaning a group of naturally grown oysters. A true family affair and labor of love, the inn is owned by two sisters, sommelier Allie Balin and interior designer K.C. Lager, and financed by developer Mihran Erkiletian. The idyllic inn is home to 34 rooms and suites, as well as the delicious Ruse restaurant and the chic Sundry Shop. With its prime location in town, guests are just steps away from St. Michael's and its wide range of treasures.
The Wildset is about a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C., and a 1.5-hour drive from Baltimore-Washington International Airport, the closest major airport. The inn is open year-round; however, summer and early fall are the most popular seasons to enjoy warm weather and waterfront activities.
Staying at The Wildset
The prestigious Michelin Guide describes The Wildset as "an infusion of contemporary style in a place with historical charm to spare." Entering the Victorian-era main inn, with its quaint porch and gabled roofs, belies the minimalist interiors, awash in soothing coastal-inspired hues. The 34 rooms and suites are cosseting cocoons with fine linens and aromatic Grown Alchemist bath products. Some even boast pampering amenities like large bathtubs, fireplaces, and private outdoor spaces. While the resort's calming ambiance caters best to adults, families can book the Wildset's largest suite, the Downing Suite, which sleeps up to four people. "This boutique hotel was absolutely lovely. As soon as I stepped into the bedroom, I felt at peace with the spa-like atmosphere," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Every detail of the decor and amenities were thoughtfully crafted."
The spacious green backyard is lined with loungers for warm-weather relaxing and a large firepit surrounded by Adirondack-style chairs for roasting s'mores under the stars. Breakfast is included in the daily rate, and the in-house Sundry Shop has a curated array of gifts, as well as a cute coffee shop to fuel a day of exploration. And right outside The Wildset's doorstep are all the attractions of St. Michaels, one of the most delightful small towns to visit in the U.S. Here you'll find quaint boutiques, convivial restaurants, and the neighboring Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, known for its Hooper Strait Lighthouse that dates to 1879. A must when visiting the Chesapeake Bay is getting out on the water, and Patriot Cruises offers a wide range of tours departing from St. Michaels Harbor in front of the museum. The Wildset also provides complimentary bikes for exploring further afield, such as Tilghman Island, Maryland's tucked-away island village.
Dining at The Wildset
The name of the Wildset's restaurant, Ruse, harkens back to the St. Michaels' legend as "The Town that Fooled the British" in the War of 1812 to avoid destruction. Helmed by James Beard-nominated chef Michael Correll, The Ruse is one of St. Michael's most exciting dining experiences. The extensive raw bar boasts over seven types of oysters from both the east and west coasts, as well as roasted Chesapeake oysters, spicy tuna handrolls, and smoked trout dip. Celebrating both land and sea, the menu features appetizers such as Rosada Farms steak tartare and Bang Island mussels, and main plates like blue crab cacio e pepe, pork Milanese, and Akaroa king salmon. Delicious salads and vegetables pack a flavorful punch, from Tunisian carrot salad to the shaved fennel and Asian pear salad. Co-owner Allie Balin serves as sommelier and oversees the beverage program, which features an innovative cocktail menu, European-focused wine list, and a number of local Maryland beers and ciders.
The dining room is an extension of The Wildset's minimalist, nautical-chic aesthetic, with lighthouse-inspired sconces, blue linen pillows, and dark-wood bench seating. Rattan and wooden stools line the raw bar, which is clad in intricate blue tiles, and overlooks bushels of oysters. Ruse is open for dinner beginning at 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday. Private events can be held at Ruse, as well as The Wildset's Milk Truck Garage or alfresco in the pretty courtyard garden.