This East Coast State Is The Most Popular In America For Relocating, Yet Again

Americans are loving one East Coast state that's been ranked as the number one destination for inbound moves for three consecutive years. According to MoveBuddha — a relocation assistance company — South Carolina has taken the crown for the most inbound moves across the country. Despite its negative birth rate, MoveBuddha found that population growth in the Palmetto State continues to be driven by people moving from other parts of the country. In fact, for every two people moving in-state, there's one person who moves out.

The city that is helping South Carolina stay on top is Myrtle Beach, with a 3.28 in-to-out ratio — meaning more than three times as many people want to relocate there. The city's pristine coastlines and sandy shores attract an older crowd who often settle in nearby retirement communities, enjoying the landscape, golf courses, and local amenities. The state's potential for no income tax and its warm climate are also drawing newcomers to the area.

Beyond retirees, young professionals from places like New York, California, and Florida are also flocking to South Carolina for its affordable housing market, compared to bustling metropolitan areas. Larger Palmetto State cities, like Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia, offer a mix of culture and entertainment, while still offering affordability, prompting millennials to migrate for quality of life and to stretch their paycheck further.