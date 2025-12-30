Nestled Near Myrtle Beach Is An Ideal Retirement Haven And Charming Gateway To Sunny Beaches And Golf Courses
The Carolinas welcome retirees from across the country to their mountains and seashores, offering a wide array of backdrops for people to enjoy some peace and quiet during those golden years. For those looking to escape the Myrtle Beach crowds for a nearby scenic paradise without having to deal with the hustle and bustle of a major tourist spot, retirees should consider the charming North Carolina town of Carolina Shores.
Situated on the state line between North and South Carolina, Carolina Shores offers the best of both worlds. Although it's relatively close to the ocean, this sleepy town lies a bit further inland, offering a calmer setting for retirees in proximity to the Atlantic. It's just over a 30-minute drive to Myrtle Beach, so those looking for more hustle and bustle won't have to travel too far. And with a population of about 5,500, you can rest easy away from the crowds of Myrtle Beach.
Carolina Shores offers a reprieve from some of America's pricier markets, with housing and grocery costs below the national average. In fact, it ranked among the best places to retire in the state, according to a Stacker report. Many seniors have already taken note, as more than half of its population is aged 65 or older. There are multiple residential communities limited to older residents, providing retirees with a place to relax without the noise sometimes caused by younger neighbors. To top it off, with quick access to activities like golf and fishing, seniors who live here will have plenty to do to stay active.
Golfing and fishing in Carolina Shores
Even though North Carolina is not one of the five states in America with the most golf courses per capita, if you're an avid golfer in search of opportunities to play, Carolina Shores is a great place to settle in and tee off. Crow Creek Golf offers a full 18-hole experience with pristine lakes and fairways, as well as a fully stocked pro shop for anything you might need for your day on the links. There's even a restaurant for you and your friends to chow down after working up an appetite on the course.
But Crow Creek is only an appetizer compared to Thistle Golf Club, a short drive away. There are 27 holes in total here, spread across three nine-hole courses, enabling golfers to either play one quick round or spend all day golfing to their heart's desire. This club also offers 10-minute tee times, rather than the typical eight, resulting in a more relaxed golfing experience.
You don't have to work up a sweat on the golf course to take advantage of what the Carolina Shores area has in store for you. Anglers can check out the 900-foot Sunset Beach Fishing Pier and cast their rods straight into the Atlantic, aiming to pick up fish like trout and flounder. Once you've gotten your catch, you can head down to the beach itself to soak up some sun and dunk yourself in the refreshing saltwater.
Activities and sightseeing near Carolina Shores
You don't need golf clubs to enjoy life in Carolina Shores, though. The Sunset Beach seashore is a short 15-minute drive away, offering a prime sandy beach on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line. There are plenty of beaches along the coast, and if you drive about 45 minutes east of Carolina Shores, you'll reach the town of Southport. Here, you can hop on ferries to cross the Cape Fear River to either Bald Head Island — home to the Cape Fear headland — or the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area and the Fort Fisher State Historic Site. You'll also find the North Carolina Aquarium there, one of the state's three aquarium locations.
Neighboring South Carolina is ranked among the best states to retire in the U.S. and similarly contains small seaside communities away from the activity of Myrtle Beach. Check out Atlantic Beach, Briarcliffe Acres, and Arcadian Shores for swimming and a quieter vibe as day trip destinations from Carolina Shores. Your best bet for arriving from out of town is to fly into Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and drive approximately 45 minutes to Carolina Shores. A second option is to fly into Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and drive about an hour in the opposite direction.