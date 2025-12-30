Nestled Near Myrtle Beach Is An Ideal Retirement Haven And Charming Gateway To Sunny Beaches And Golf Courses

The Carolinas welcome retirees from across the country to their mountains and seashores, offering a wide array of backdrops for people to enjoy some peace and quiet during those golden years. For those looking to escape the Myrtle Beach crowds for a nearby scenic paradise without having to deal with the hustle and bustle of a major tourist spot, retirees should consider the charming North Carolina town of Carolina Shores.

Situated on the state line between North and South Carolina, Carolina Shores offers the best of both worlds. Although it's relatively close to the ocean, this sleepy town lies a bit further inland, offering a calmer setting for retirees in proximity to the Atlantic. It's just over a 30-minute drive to Myrtle Beach, so those looking for more hustle and bustle won't have to travel too far. And with a population of about 5,500, you can rest easy away from the crowds of Myrtle Beach.

Carolina Shores offers a reprieve from some of America's pricier markets, with housing and grocery costs below the national average. In fact, it ranked among the best places to retire in the state, according to a Stacker report. Many seniors have already taken note, as more than half of its population is aged 65 or older. There are multiple residential communities limited to older residents, providing retirees with a place to relax without the noise sometimes caused by younger neighbors. To top it off, with quick access to activities like golf and fishing, seniors who live here will have plenty to do to stay active.