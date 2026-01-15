Why Some Stoplights In Canada Feature Shapes Other Than Circles

Not everywhere around the world has a standard traffic light. Some places, like Japan, have blue in place of green, and North Carolina has even added a fourth light since self-driving cars were introduced. In Canada, the colors stay the same, but in some provinces, you will notice a big difference — the shapes aren't all circles. In Prince Edward Island, for example, the red light is a square, the yellow is a diamond, and the green is a circle. As PEI locals mention on Reddit, the reason behind this change is to accommodate people who live with color blindness.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, red-green is the most common type of color vision deficiency. By associating each color with a distinct shape, all drivers in PEI can distinguish what to do with such a unique traffic light, even if they cannot perceive the color clearly. This increases safety at intersections, reducing the likelihood of accidents caused by color confusion.

You'll only see these shapes on horizontal stop lights, which aren't as common as vertical ones, but they still prove to be helpful for those in need. In fact, on the Reddit thread mentioned above, many self-identified color-blind users say this is really beneficial. However, you won't find these traffic lights everywhere. Aside from Prince Edward Island, they are only found around the Canadian provinces of Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Eastern Ontario.