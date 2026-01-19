Two Adult-Only Stays With Caribbean Serenity Were Selected Among The US Virgin Islands' Best
When dreaming of a Caribbean vacation, sun-kissed days filled with sugar-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and fresh seafood often come to mind. One of the most beloved paradise escapes is the U.S. Virgin Islands, an archipelago of three main Caribbean islands that Americans can visit without a passport. While St. Thomas is the most populated, and St. Croix the largest, arguably the most beautiful and peaceful is the petite St. John, which is only accessible by boat. Home to one of the world's best beaches, St. John is a unique paradise with the majority of its lush, hilly landscape protected as part of the Virgin Islands National Park. Due to its idyllic, secluded nature, the isle is ideal for couples, honeymooners, and groups of friends seeking a restorative getaway.
The island is home to two acclaimed adults-only boutique retreats, Estate Lindholm and The Saint, which were recently highlighted by the Caribbean Journal as some of the best adult-only stays in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both located near the island's harbor hub of Cruz Bay, these resorts are the perfect bases for enjoying spectacular views, exploring stunning beaches, and simply succumbing to the island's soothing rhythm.
To reach St. John, travelers can fly into St. Thomas' Cyril E. King International Airport, which receives non-stop flights from San Juan, Miami, Atlanta, New York, and other major U.S. cities. From St. Thomas, you can take a ferry from Charlotte Amalie, the U.S. Virgin Islands' biggest city that feels like part Europe, part Caribbean, or Red Hook, on St. Thomas' eastern coast. You can also reach St. John's Cruz Bay by ferry from the British Virgin Islands. While St. John's temperature averages between mid-70 and high-80 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, the best time to visit is between December and April.
Historical charm and sunset views at the Estate Lindholm
About a half mile from Cruz Bay, Estate Lindholm lies next to the Virgin Islands National Park, which boasts over 7,200 unspoiled acres. The hotel's property is on a former Danish sugar plantation, as St. John was part of the Danish West Indies from 1718 until 1917, when it was sold to the U.S. Since 1950, Estate Lindholm has been owned by the same family, who opened it as a bed-and-breakfast. Today, there are 21 airy and charming accommodations, brimming with colorful accents and boasting floor-to-ceiling doors opening onto balconies that frame panoramic views of Cruz Bay. For a unique stay rife with historic charm, opt for the stone-clad Plantation Cottage, a fully-restored remnant of the original 18th-century Danish plantation.
While there is no restaurant on the property, a bountiful, complimentary breakfast is served daily, and there are fridges and microwaves in each room. The lush property, dotted with tropical palms and flowers, shelters a small outdoor swimming pool. Guests can head down to Cruz Bay, where restaurants and bars abound, as well as snorkeling and fishing charters. Just a few steps from Estate Lindholm are the Lind Point Trails, which lace through the National Park to reach the postcard-perfect Solomon and Honeymoon beaches. If you're driving to other beaches, Estate Lindholm even provides beach chairs, towels, and coolers. After a day of adventure, you can retreat to this romantic haven, whose prime location promises stunning sunsets. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "The location, the facilities, and innkeepers who care all combine to make this THE place to stay for adults in St. John."
A buzzy day club and delicious dining at The Saint
Just minutes from the heart of Cruz Bay is The Saint, an intimate retreat that invites you to stay put. Each of its six rooms and suites is a breezy oasis with amenities such as full kitchens or kitchenettes, outdoor terraces, and remarkable vistas. While the accommodations on-site are ideal for couples, larger groups should opt for one of its two partner villas located nearby, which boast private swimming pools, spacious living areas, and panoramic decks. Guests of The Saint have access to the Saint's buzzing Day Club, featuring an infinity-edge swimming pool, poolside bar, and live music.
For true relaxation, book a treatment at The Saint's Freq Spa with its full menu of pampering massages, facials, and more, as well as the refreshing Spa Garden hydrotherapy pools. There is also an on-site gym for those who want to keep up with their fitness regimen. "Our room was beautiful, and the location is perfect, close enough to walk into Cruz Bay but tucked away enough to feel peaceful," writes a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I got a massage at the Freq Spa (highly recommend!) and left feeling like I'd hit the reset button on life."
Crowning the Day Club is The Saint's picturesque restaurant, Aerial, an alfresco Caribbean bistro with panoramic bay vistas and delicious cuisine. Begin with citrus conch fritters or coconut curry mussels before diving into main plates such as grilled Caribbean lobster tail, crispy red snapper, or sesame-crusted ahi tuna. A lavish brunch is served on Sundays, featuring indulgent favorites with a Caribbean twist, like chicken and sweet potato waffles, Caribbean rum French toast, and Caribbean lobster Benedict, accompanied by tropical libations, including the SaintMosa (prosecco with passionfruit purée).