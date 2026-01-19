Two Adult-Only Stays With Caribbean Serenity Were Selected Among The US Virgin Islands' Best

When dreaming of a Caribbean vacation, sun-kissed days filled with sugar-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and fresh seafood often come to mind. One of the most beloved paradise escapes is the U.S. Virgin Islands, an archipelago of three main Caribbean islands that Americans can visit without a passport. While St. Thomas is the most populated, and St. Croix the largest, arguably the most beautiful and peaceful is the petite St. John, which is only accessible by boat. Home to one of the world's best beaches, St. John is a unique paradise with the majority of its lush, hilly landscape protected as part of the Virgin Islands National Park. Due to its idyllic, secluded nature, the isle is ideal for couples, honeymooners, and groups of friends seeking a restorative getaway.

The island is home to two acclaimed adults-only boutique retreats, Estate Lindholm and The Saint, which were recently highlighted by the Caribbean Journal as some of the best adult-only stays in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both located near the island's harbor hub of Cruz Bay, these resorts are the perfect bases for enjoying spectacular views, exploring stunning beaches, and simply succumbing to the island's soothing rhythm.

To reach St. John, travelers can fly into St. Thomas' Cyril E. King International Airport, which receives non-stop flights from San Juan, Miami, Atlanta, New York, and other major U.S. cities. From St. Thomas, you can take a ferry from Charlotte Amalie, the U.S. Virgin Islands' biggest city that feels like part Europe, part Caribbean, or Red Hook, on St. Thomas' eastern coast. You can also reach St. John's Cruz Bay by ferry from the British Virgin Islands. While St. John's temperature averages between mid-70 and high-80 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, the best time to visit is between December and April.