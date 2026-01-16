Iowa's Friendly City Is A Scenic Midwest Gem With Outdoor Adventures And Vintage Charm
Often dismissed as a sleepy flyover state, Iowa's windswept grasslands are scattered with hidden gems to explore. Take a spin along the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, an underrated drive dotted with unique geological formations, or soak up Bavarian charm in Manning, a quaint city with a 17th-century German hausbarn. Travelers craving both scenic landscapes and cultural landmarks will also find ample distractions in Boone, another Midwestern hamlet where friendly locals beckon visitors for new adventures.
Captain Nathan Boone, the son of the American frontiersman Daniel Boone, explored the surrounding wilderness in the early 1800s, and the town was named in his honor. What began as a cluster of buildings along a stretch of train tracks developed into a sizable railroad town. Plumes of steam still billow over the rails today as locomotives from the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad chug across the countryside, ferrying passengers on a scenic ride through time. Boone also claims modest fame as the birthplace of Mamie Doud, who would later become first lady after marrying former President Dwight Eisenhower.
Families looking to settle down are drawn to Boone's shady lanes, where quaint clapboard homes mimicking old-world architecture lend the town a nostalgic, vintage charm. Meanwhile, Boone's lively community shows up in full force to celebrate the town's railroad roots during the Pufferbilly Days, a yearly festival nearing its 50th anniversary. You will feel the friendly spirit all around as Boone's locals come together to enjoy tasty bites from food vendors, live music, and parades that fill the streets with merriment. Outdoorsy explorers can sleep under the stars at rustic campsites in the wilderness, while lodging in town beckons sightseers after a day of wandering around. Less than an hour's drive north of Des Moines, this quaint Midwest town should be on your travel itinerary.
Take a train ride on the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad
Hop aboard the vintage trains at the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum for a journey through the town's industrial history. Diesel, steam, and electric locomotives whisk passengers on scenic rides from Boone through the sweeping gorges of the Des Moines River Valley, crossing over picturesque trestle bridges along the way. Several different train lines offer travelers a unique experience. Before becoming a tourist attraction, the original railroad operated for several decades, transporting coal from nearby mining towns.
The railroad's signature excursion is the Fraser Train, which takes tourists on a round-trip journey to Fraser, a former coal mining town. Various carriage classes can be chosen for a different experience of the trip, with enclosed coaches offering plush seating, while the open-air carriage allows passengers to soak up views of the windswept woodlands as the train chugs across the Des Moines River. For something a little fancier, hop aboard the Wolf Dinner Train. Passengers are served a gourmet meal with multiple courses, desserts, and wine, all while the train trundles through the Iowa countryside.
Seasonal events bring special excitement to the train journeys. In the fall, families with children should grab a ticket for Day Out With Thomas to take a ride with the beloved storybook locomotive, "Thomas the Tank Engine." One parent shared in a Google review that their children were "thrilled" with the experience. Hop on the Pumpkin Express for autumnal magic, or bring children for a ride to the North Pole on the Santa Express, where Santa and his elves are likely to make an appearance. A previous passenger's Google review claimed the excursion "[d]id not disappoint." No matter which train you take, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad shouldn't be missed.
Exciting attractions in Boone and where to stay
Trains aren't the only excitement in Boone. History fiends should head to the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Birthplace to spend the day learning about a little-known first lady. Tucked along a quiet street shaded by trees, the buttery yellow cottage where Doud was born is now open for tourists to take a peek at a 19th-century American home frozen in time. A previous visitor called it "a wonderful piece of history" in a Google review. The meticulously restored rooms of the house make it feel like the Douds still live there. Sheet music sits atop a piano waiting to be played, and the dining table has been set with a white cloth and silverware. The museum is only open from June through October, so plan your visit accordingly.
Meanwhile, eager explorers should head down to Ledges State Park to bask in Iowa's backcountry landscapes along the Des Moines River. Winding trails lead hikers through quiet meadows merging into idyllic woodlands. Rocky cliffs and babbling brooks are hidden between the trees, which are suffused with coppery hues in the autumn. Don't miss the Old Indian Trail ascending a densely forested ridge up to the Crow's Nest, where a small observation platform overlooks the canopy of trees below.
For more laid-back exploration, spend the day at the Iowa Arboretum & Gardens, only 10 minutes beyond the state park. Children will enjoy romping around the Treehouse Village, while hikers can venture into the woodland trails meandering between wildflower meadows. Pollinators flutter around the blooms during the summer, while the autumn dapples the trees with fiery hues. No matter what kind of adventure you feel like, Boone will be a memorable getaway. For more Iowa adventures, head to Backbone State Park, a picturesque recreation destination.