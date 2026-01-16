Iowa's Friendly City Is A Scenic Midwest Gem With Outdoor Adventures And Vintage Charm

Often dismissed as a sleepy flyover state, Iowa's windswept grasslands are scattered with hidden gems to explore. Take a spin along the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, an underrated drive dotted with unique geological formations, or soak up Bavarian charm in Manning, a quaint city with a 17th-century German hausbarn. Travelers craving both scenic landscapes and cultural landmarks will also find ample distractions in Boone, another Midwestern hamlet where friendly locals beckon visitors for new adventures.

Captain Nathan Boone, the son of the American frontiersman Daniel Boone, explored the surrounding wilderness in the early 1800s, and the town was named in his honor. What began as a cluster of buildings along a stretch of train tracks developed into a sizable railroad town. Plumes of steam still billow over the rails today as locomotives from the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad chug across the countryside, ferrying passengers on a scenic ride through time. Boone also claims modest fame as the birthplace of Mamie Doud, who would later become first lady after marrying former President Dwight Eisenhower.

Families looking to settle down are drawn to Boone's shady lanes, where quaint clapboard homes mimicking old-world architecture lend the town a nostalgic, vintage charm. Meanwhile, Boone's lively community shows up in full force to celebrate the town's railroad roots during the Pufferbilly Days, a yearly festival nearing its 50th anniversary. You will feel the friendly spirit all around as Boone's locals come together to enjoy tasty bites from food vendors, live music, and parades that fill the streets with merriment. Outdoorsy explorers can sleep under the stars at rustic campsites in the wilderness, while lodging in town beckons sightseers after a day of wandering around. Less than an hour's drive north of Des Moines, this quaint Midwest town should be on your travel itinerary.