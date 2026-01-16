Skip Peru's Crowded Inca Trail To Machu Picchu For This Wildly Under-The-Radar Ancient Route

Machu Picchu isn't just Peru's most famous tourist attraction; the 15th-century Incan citadel is a wonder of the world, etched onto the face of a vertiginous Andean mountain and looking across the jungly Amazon basin. It's singular and irreplicable, but therein lie its issues. Overtourism, ineffectual management, and tensions between community organizers, officialdom, and the tourism industry have plagued Machu Picchu in recent years. So if solitude is something you're after, consider an alternative route through this vast South American mountain chain, like Qhapaq Ñan, the Andean Road System.

Meaning the "Road of the Lord" or the "Royal Road" in the native Quechua tongue, Qhapaq Ñan evidences how industrious Incan society was. Short-lived compared to civilizations like the Roman Empire or the Ancient Egyptians, the Incas flourished along the western portion of the South American continent for around 300 years, from the 13th to 16th century, though some historians reckon it was only a functioning empire for 100 years at most. Nevertheless, they used pre-existing infrastructure, engineering, and sheer human effort to build one of the most complex road systems in the pre-industrial world.

Stretching from modern-day Colombia all the way to Chile in the south, and connecting 20,000-foot-tall mountains with barren deserts and lush rainforests, Qhapaq Ñan covered more than 18,000 miles of trail at its height. Though nominally the Lord's Road, it was also used by traders, emissaries, vagrants, pilgrims and priests, and entire population groups moving in search of greater prosperity. Much of the road network has succumbed to overgrowth and decline in the centuries since the fall of the Incan Empire, but some local communities are considered guardians of the road and strive to protect the traditions of the Incan past, including more than 270 component sites along Qhapaq Ñan that travelers can visit today.