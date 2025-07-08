Avoid The Over-Touristed Inca Trail To Machu Picchu For This Gorgeous Uncrowded Alternative

The Salkantay route is an alternative route to Machu Picchu that is not subject to the same permit rules and overcrowding issues as the Inca Trail. Instead of following the stone road created by the Incas centuries ago, it traces old trade routes through the mountains towards the Salkantay Pass (located at over 15,000 feet above sea level), the highest point of the trek. Even the name Salkantay means "Wild Mountain" in the local Quechua language, giving a hint at the adventures the trail holds.

Wherever you're coming from, Cusco will be your gateway to the region. Starting in the nearby town of Mollepata, the trek lasts four to five days with a considerably longer distance of up to 46 miles, depending on the specific route. The trail leads up through the stunning Humantay Lake, over the pass itself, and then down through picturesque coffee plantations and other Incan ruins before finishing at Aguas Calientes, the tourist town beneath Machu Picchu. Most visitors spend the night here before heading to the site in the morning.

With as few as 50 people starting the trek each day, you can expect a quieter experience, both on the trail and in your campsites. Using a guide or tour company is strongly recommended, but it's possible to hike the Salkantay route unsupervised, which could be immensely attractive to more experienced hikers. You should note that while it's not a technically complex route, it's regarded as more difficult than the Inca Trail — something to consider if you're braving it without a guide.