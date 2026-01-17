The Reason Your Eyes Are Always Dry After A Flight

Evolution never planned for us to be hurtled through the sky in a tin can at 30,000 feet. It should be no surprise, then, that time spent in an airplane cabin can cause all kinds of side effects, including deep-vein thrombosis (caused by a lack of movement), swollen ankles (and here's why), and time zone changes that shock your circadian rhythm. One of the most common, not to mention irritating, side effects of air travel is dryness of the eyes.

Dry air is circulated in airplane cabins, meaning you typically experience low levels of humidity throughout a flight — in some cases, it can plunge to as low as 5%, drier than what you'd experience in some of the world's deserts. Airplanes bleed air from outside, by way of their jet engines, then filter any air that isn't used for combustion into the cabin. At that altitude, the air is much drier, so the air passengers are bathed in is equally dry, causing an increase in aqueous tear evaporation, or in layman's terms, dry eye symptoms: itchiness, redness, soreness, sensitivity to light, and blurry vision. Such dehydration also hoarsens your throat, causes headaches, even suppresses your immune system, and affects your taste and smell, though given some of the slop airlines serve under the guise of "food," that's perhaps for the best.

Interestingly, most humidity in a cabin comes from passengers exhaling. So while travelers crammed cheek-by-jowl into economy class might not have the comfiest flight, they're likely to experience humidity levels double that of their first-class counterparts. Granted, being covered in other people's water droplets might not be the most charming image, but at least your eyes will be a little bit more moist.