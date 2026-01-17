Between Madison And Cedar Rapids Is Wisconsin's 'City Of Presidents' With A Walkable Downtown And Antiques

Wisconsin may often go overlooked by travelers, but it's brimming with picturesque small towns, historic charm, and walkable downtowns. One such example is tucked away just an hour-and-a-half from both Madison, the "biking capital of the Midwest," and Cedar Rapids, making it an easy day trip or weekend getaway while in Wisconsin. Cuba City, which has a population of just over 2,000 people as of 2023, is home to a quaint Main Street and a number of antique shops, ideal for laid-back travelers.

Cuba City's roots trace back to the 1830s, before Wisconsin even became a state. Over the next few decades, the land changed hands a couple of times, and businesses began to sprout up, from a roadside inn to a general store. After a railroad station was constructed in 1874, Cuba City was officially able to become a town — there was only the matter of deciding on its name. The town's name was debated at length, and eventually, the name "Yuba" was chosen after the Yuba River in California, which held personal significance to one of the town's co-founders. However, it was later discovered that the name Yuba was already taken in Wisconsin, so the name was changed to "Cuba." In the 1920s, it finally became "Cuba City," which has stuck.

Cuba City is also called the "City of Presidents," thanks to the line of shields depicting the U.S. presidents found along Main Street. The original shields were created for the country's 200th birthday in 1976, and continue to add historic flair to Cuba City's downtown. To get to Cuba City, a limited number of flights operate out of Dubuque Regional Airport, located roughly 30 minutes from town by car. Chicago O'Hare International Airport is the closest major travel hub, and the drive to Cuba City is just under three hours.