Wisconsin's Picturesque Village Near Milwaukee Offers A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Cuisine
While Milwaukee might not be the first place on every traveler's bucket list, it's still a fantastic city to visit. After all, this is not only America's most affordable lake destination with beaches and bliss, but also the "culinary capital of the Midwest," known for its cheese, sausages, and beer. What even some of the more seasoned travelers don't know, though, is that the city is surrounded by picturesque villages you won't find even in much better-known hubs. Greendale, in particular, which sits just a 15-minute drive away from Milwaukee, promises all the downtown charm and tasty cuisine you'd expect from the region, alongside the type of character, parks, and community feel that takes a trip from good to unforgettable.
Being so close to Milwaukee, Greendale is remarkably easy to reach by plane. Mitchell International Airport is only 5 miles away, but you'll either want to get a cab or rent a car at the airport, since public transportation options are severely limited. Taxis are usually the best option for those looking to take advantage of Greendale's walkable streets and low violent crime rates, and explore on foot. The village was intentionally designed around a compact center so that residents could access most essentials, including shops, services, and parks, within minutes (preferably without even having to cross a street).
If you're planning on going on lots of day trips and exploring the surrounding outdoors, though, a rental might end up being the cheaper option. And, as you'll see below, there's a lot to see in and around Greendale, so don't hesitate to book a bit of a longer trip.
Exploring Greendale's downtown and tasty local cuisine
Downtown Greendale is the perfect place to start your trip: it's small and cozy, but there's still a lot to explore, from one-of-a-kind boutiques to restaurants and cafes. The village was designed to look like an English garden, and you can definitely see that today, especially if you come in the summer (though winter has its own Christmassy allure). Try not to miss the backward houses, too. And every Saturday morning, you can browse through the farmers' market. It's open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is full of great vendors and produce. The whole experience is very family-friendly, and considering the size of the village, there's a surprisingly wide variety of goods.
No trip to downtown Greendale would be complete without a stop at Ricardo's Pizza. Known for its thin-crust pies plus a whole menu of pasta and sandwiches, this is the place you go for great, reasonably priced food (the average meal costs between $10 and $20). The food and service are stellar, and there's even an outdoor patio with a fountain that takes your eating experience up a notch. For a great cup of coffee or scrumptious dessert, Sugar & Flour Bakery Cafe is your spot. Their baked goods are delicious, but they also do savory dishes like chicken sandwiches. The atmosphere is cozy and relaxed, and the sugar cookies, in particular, come highly recommended.
For a day trip, you can start with New Berlin, a peaceful suburb with a historic feel, natural beauty, and artsy energy just 9 miles away from Greendale. Brewer's Hill is a fantastic choice, too.
The parks that give life to Greendale
Greendale is more than just its downtown. Just look at Scout Lake Park, a serene, natural wooded area that has everything from a lake and paved paths to a children's playground. The lakeside trail is perfect for both relaxed strolls and challenging runs, while water lovers can fish, admire the ducks, or just take in the view from the pier. The park is also equipped with picnic tables and restrooms, not to mention it's open pretty much the whole day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The entrance is wheelchair-accessible, and if you're a pet owner, feel free to bring your pup along.
Those who don't mind driving 10 minutes out of the village center can visit Whitnall Park, too. It's the biggest of its kind in Milwaukee County, and a must-see, complete with a botanical garden, nature center, and extensive wooded areas, where you can walk, bike, and enjoy the surrounding greenery. Because it's so expansive, you might want to map out your exploration beforehand. The light festival in the Boerner Botanical Garden is breathtaking, and you can't miss out on the iconic waterfall. There are also designated areas for free concerts, archery, and disc golf, but don't get too distracted; otherwise, you might not be able to spot the majestic deer that roam around the park.
One more thing: Visitors who come in the winter have some amazing sledding opportunities, so don't let them pass you by. For a fantastic waterfront adventure, you can always drive the 30 minutes to Browns Lake. Nestled just outside Milwaukee, this is a family-friendly destination with endless outdoor fun.