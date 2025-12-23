Wisconsin's Picturesque Village Near Milwaukee Offers A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Cuisine

While Milwaukee might not be the first place on every traveler's bucket list, it's still a fantastic city to visit. After all, this is not only America's most affordable lake destination with beaches and bliss, but also the "culinary capital of the Midwest," known for its cheese, sausages, and beer. What even some of the more seasoned travelers don't know, though, is that the city is surrounded by picturesque villages you won't find even in much better-known hubs. Greendale, in particular, which sits just a 15-minute drive away from Milwaukee, promises all the downtown charm and tasty cuisine you'd expect from the region, alongside the type of character, parks, and community feel that takes a trip from good to unforgettable.

Being so close to Milwaukee, Greendale is remarkably easy to reach by plane. Mitchell International Airport is only 5 miles away, but you'll either want to get a cab or rent a car at the airport, since public transportation options are severely limited. Taxis are usually the best option for those looking to take advantage of Greendale's walkable streets and low violent crime rates, and explore on foot. The village was intentionally designed around a compact center so that residents could access most essentials, including shops, services, and parks, within minutes (preferably without even having to cross a street).

If you're planning on going on lots of day trips and exploring the surrounding outdoors, though, a rental might end up being the cheaper option. And, as you'll see below, there's a lot to see in and around Greendale, so don't hesitate to book a bit of a longer trip.