The 5 Best Things To Do In Charleston During The Winter
There's so much to love about Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city that blends a European appearance with Southern charm. To start, the region has beautiful beaches and a rich cultural history. Plus, Charleston's three Michelin-starred restaurants make the area appealing to foodies.
Additionally, when it comes to hospitality, few places do it better than Charleston. The pineapples that you'll see around the city (like at Waterfront Park's iconic fountain) symbolize that hospitality. The pineapple craze dates back to colonial times, when pineapples were rare in the Americas. When sea captains came home, they'd put a pineapple outside their door to signal their return and to welcome in others, per Charleston Magazine. That tradition stuck in Charleston. Given this welcoming vibe, it's no wonder that Charleston is a popular place to visit. Spring is the peak tourism time here, though summer is also popular for beachgoers. And while you might think of heading to Colorado for skiing or Florida for warm weather in the winter, Charleston can also be fantastic during the colder months.
During this season, the city sees far fewer crowds than it does the rest of the year. The weather stays relatively nice, too, with average low temperatures rarely dipping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, average highs remaining below 70, and a slight chance of light snow around New Year's Eve. It may not be sunbathing weather, but conditions are typically comfortable enough for getting out and exploring. Looking through travel blogs and social media posts, we've compiled five of the best things to do in the Charleston area during winter.
Sample Charleston's food scene (especially the oysters)
Winter is the heart of South Carolina oyster season, and attending an oyster roast is a beloved Charleston tradition for many. One person on Reddit posted, "If you're here on a winter Saturday, you should absolutely go to an Oyster Roast. So fun and unique to Charleston." Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina has an oyster roast on Saturday afternoons from December to March that features local oysters, live music, and a bloody Mary bar. Once a month on a Sunday during oyster season, Firefly Distillery has an all-you-can-eat oyster roast. You bring your own chairs and shuckers, and you can enjoy a day along Noisette Creek.
If the timing doesn't work out for one of the oyster roasts, Charleston is home to some amazing seafood restaurants that serve fresh, local oysters. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar is a popular spot, as is 167 Raw Oyster Bar. For the latter, one person noted on Tripadvisor: "Might be the best oyster bar in Charleston. ... We had a one hour wait. Glad we did. Put your name on the list and go have a beer at the Beer Works down the street."
Along with oysters, January is Charleston Restaurant Week, with dozens of restaurants offering food and drinks specials. What better way to taste some of the best that the city has to offer than to get it at a bargain price?
Shop at Charleston City Market and along King Street
The Charleston City Market in the French Quarter dates back to the early 1800s, and it's got hundreds of shops and stalls spread over four blocks. It gets busy during peak tourist times, so winter can be an ideal time to visit. Plus, you avoid the muggy heat of summer when perusing the sizable outdoor section. While some on Tripadvisor have noted that it definitely caters to tourists, the market does have a lot of locally made products, which are marked with "Certified Authentic" tiles.
Most notably, make sure to check out the sweetgrass baskets at the market. The history of sweetgrass weaving in Charleston dates back to the West African slave trade, and today's Gullah artisans have continued the tradition. "Sweetgrass basketry is more than artistry — it is survival made visible. Each coil, each stitch, carries centuries of memory, resilience, and refusal to forget," via Lowcountry Gullah. And even if you don't buy any of the baskets, you can still see the artists at work.
The relative lack of crowds in winter means it's also a good time to check out King Street, one of Charleston's main streets as well as one of its prettiest. It's known for its shopping, with everything from antiques on Lower King Street to design shops on Upper King Street and an impressive mix of boutiques and brand name stores in the middle. Travel blog "I'm Fixin' To" recommends Buxton Books and Candlefish, where you can make custom candles. And from noon to 5 p.m. on the Second Sunday of each month, half a mile of King Street between Queen and Calhoun is shut to traffic, with food trucks and artisans on the street and specials at the stores.
Enjoy the holiday cheer in Charleston
You're not likely to have a white Christmas in Charleston but the city is more lively (and more crowded at major attractions) around the holidays compared to after. There's so much festive fun to be had in Charleston that makes it worth the trip, at least once. There's the South Carolina Aquarium, which is one of the best things to do with kids in Charleston. It can be fun for adults too, especially during Aquarium Aglow. This is an annual holiday tradition where the aquarium is open late and transformed with colorful light displays and immersive installations. There's snacks and boozy drinks available, and Scuba Claus shows up in the Great Ocean tank each night. One Redditor said: "It's a cool way to experience it and you can drink while you check it out."
Another holiday must in Charleston includes stopping by The Charleston Place. This high-end hotel in historic downtown goes all out for the holidays with lavish decorations. "Charleston Place hotel has a really nice model train display and huge Christmas tree each year. I highly recommend it — completely free to go in and look," one Redditor said when asked for what to do in the Holy City for Christmas. It's also got activities like the Nutcracker Tea, meeting with Santa, and carolers. In addition, the nearby American Gardens, which opened in 2025 behind the Gibbes Museum of Art, has a holiday market and carousel for the Christmas season.
The James Island Holiday Festival of Lights is a popular drive-through show with millions of lights on hundreds of displays. "Pro tip: Go right at 5pm, just before sunset, and be in the park when it gets dark," says one visitor on Reddit. "Access to everything without the long wait to get in."
See blooming camellias at Middleton Place and Hampton Park
Middleton Place is a plantation along the Ashley River, and any plantation inherently has a complicated history along with its beautiful surroundings. Middleton Place confronts some of the harsh realities of its history with tours like "Beyond the Fields: Enslavement at Middleton Place." Along with being an interesting historical site, it has America's oldest landscaped gardens. They date back to the 1740s, when Henry Middleton started planting them. He was inspired by André Le Nôtre, who planned the gardens at France's Palace of Versailles. There are guided garden tours, and a winter visit means you can see the camellias in bloom.
Middleton Place may have even been the first place where camellias were planted in the U.S., dating back to 1786, according to Charleston Magazine. Across the 110 acre estate, 65 acres of which is landscaped gardens, there are more than 10,000 camellias. And with the different varieties, you can see them in bloom from November through March. Hampton Park, with its towering oaks and colorful blooms, is also a good spot near downtown Charleston to see camellias.
Look for dolphins on the water near Charleston beaches
Getting out on the water in Charleston is always a delight, and South Carolina's Lowcountry is one of the best places in the U.S. to see dolphins. There's about 350 resident bottlenose dolphins who are here year round, according to the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network. There are also dolphins who migrate south in early winter, making it a perfect time to go for a dolphin tour.
It's certainly chillier out on the boat in winter compared to summer, but if you wear layers, you should be fine. And your reward is getting a chance to experience a calmer, quieter side to the harbor and waterways.
Even if you don't go out on a boat, you might be able to see the dolphins right from the beach. As for the beach itself, though you may not be able to enjoy typical activities like swimming and sunbathing in the chill of winter, there will be far fewer crowds, plus you'll be able to feel more connected with nature. Folly Beach and Isle of Palms are both popular Charleston area beaches. For an added bonus, winter can also be a good time to find more shells on the beach.
Methodology
Catering to families, history buffs, foodies, and more, Charleston, South Carolina, has a wealth of things to do for all kinds of travelers. It's no wonder the city is a popular tourist destination. With so many options, it can be hard to narrow down the best things to do here. By reading travel blogs from Charleston visitors and locals, like Charleston Moms, as well as review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, and of course combing through Facebook and Reddit, I compiled some of Charleston's best highlights for visitors. Then I focused on the activities that could be enjoyed in a unique way in winter whether it be with special activities, seasonal phenomenon, or smaller crowds.