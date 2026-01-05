The 5 Best Things To Do In Charleston During The Winter

There's so much to love about Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city that blends a European appearance with Southern charm. To start, the region has beautiful beaches and a rich cultural history. Plus, Charleston's three Michelin-starred restaurants make the area appealing to foodies.

Additionally, when it comes to hospitality, few places do it better than Charleston. The pineapples that you'll see around the city (like at Waterfront Park's iconic fountain) symbolize that hospitality. The pineapple craze dates back to colonial times, when pineapples were rare in the Americas. When sea captains came home, they'd put a pineapple outside their door to signal their return and to welcome in others, per Charleston Magazine. That tradition stuck in Charleston. Given this welcoming vibe, it's no wonder that Charleston is a popular place to visit. Spring is the peak tourism time here, though summer is also popular for beachgoers. And while you might think of heading to Colorado for skiing or Florida for warm weather in the winter, Charleston can also be fantastic during the colder months.

During this season, the city sees far fewer crowds than it does the rest of the year. The weather stays relatively nice, too, with average low temperatures rarely dipping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, average highs remaining below 70, and a slight chance of light snow around New Year's Eve. It may not be sunbathing weather, but conditions are typically comfortable enough for getting out and exploring. Looking through travel blogs and social media posts, we've compiled five of the best things to do in the Charleston area during winter.