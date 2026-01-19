Between Asheville's Botanical Garden And Biltmore Is A Historic District With Charming Bed And Breakfasts

Two of North Carolina's most popular tourist attractions are just a few miles apart. One is the Asheville Botanical Garden, which showcases a wide variety of Southern Appalachian plants and flowers. The other is the grand Biltmore Estate, chosen by travel expert Samantha Brown as one of the country's most underrated outdoor destinations. Whether you're planning to explore walking trails lined with wildflowers or wander through the Italian gardens and glittering halls of "America's Largest Home," Asheville is the place for you. Montford, a historic Asheville neighborhood with charming B&Bs, is located between the two sites.

The charming enclave of Montford is about a 25-minute drive from Asheville Regional Airport. It's slightly north of downtown Asheville, an easy five-minute drive, 14-minute bus ride, or a half-hour stroll away. Because many of Montford's buildings date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, part of the neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — just like the nearby Flat Iron Hotel, an Asheville landmark with unmatched Blue Ridge Mountain Views and 2025's best new restaurant (according to Southern Living).

Many of Montford's architectural highlights cluster around Montford Avenue, which is also where you'll find the Asheville Visitor's Center. Stop in for a map and an overview of the neighborhood, then walk along the avenue and side streets to admire an eclectic range of design styles, from Queen Anne to Arts & Crafts and Colonial Revival. Luckily for visitors, some of these striking homes now function as inns where you can stay the night.