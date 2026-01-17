America's National Parks Have A Strict New ID Rule For 2026. Here's What To Know

If you're planning a trip to one of America's National Parks, you'll want to be aware of some big changes in 2026. One of the biggest is a "resident first" pricing system for the America the Beautiful Pass, which offers discounted access to thousands of federally-managed sites. This distinction between residents and non-residents means ID requirements are now more stringent, so Americans will want to pay close attention to avoid being turned away or charged a non-resident fee.

The annual America the Beautiful Pass costs $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for non-residents. The pass must only be used by the person named on the card and is non-transferable. If you present yourself at the gate and the name on your government-issued identification does not match the card, you could be turned away, or you could be made to pay the difference and upgrade to a non-resident pass. This makes it essential to match the name to your identification when making the purchase.

Even worse would be showing up to the park without any identification at all. As of January 1, National Park Service employees are required to inquire about the residency status of anyone age 16 and older entering the park and to ensure that anyone using a pass has a valid ID proving their residency. This is not only to verify the validity of a resident pass, but also because international visitors to America's 11 most popular National Parks will now need to pay an extra $100 fee to enter. According to the NPS website, acceptable forms of identification include a U.S. Passport, a U.S. government-issued driver's license or state ID, or a Permanent Resident card. Anyone without an ID proving their residency may be asked to pay additional non-resident fees.