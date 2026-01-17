​​Minnesota's Astonishing Frozen Falls Are One Of America's Best Winter Spectacles

Minnehaha Falls is located in Minnehaha Regional Park in south Minneapolis, which receives more than 850,000 visitors each year. There are two main viewing points from above the falls: a bridge that looks down at the waterfall, and a viewpoint farther along the ledge that overlooks the falls to the left.

The steps down to the waterfall are usually closed in the winter months due to ice. For safety reasons, it's important to stay away from the restricted area around the base of the waterfall and avoid walking behind the icy curtain of the falls themselves. Restricted areas are marked and fenced off, and staying within the boundaries is essential. Trespassing is not only dangerous, but also illegal — police have repeatedly issued warnings to the public about the dangers of trespassing behind the frozen falls, and will enforce the rules on occasion. As a Minneapolis native, I have personally seen police officers issuing citations here numerous times in the winter. It's best not to risk it and admire the stunning waterfall from the designated viewpoints instead.

Minnehaha Falls is a short 10-minute drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as the best airport in North America for passenger satisfaction. Parking is available at a number of paid lots and meters around Minnehaha Park. It's also easy to access the falls by public transport, thanks to the Metro Blue Line lightrail service, which stops at 50th Street/Minnehaha Park station. Alternatively, Metro Transit bus routes 23, 46, and 74 also stop near Minnehaha Falls.