Minnesota's Astonishing Frozen Falls Are One Of America's Best Winter Spectacles
Minneapolis is known as the "City of Lakes," with over 22 lakes nestled in the vibrant metropolis. Beyond Lake Nokomis, Minneapolis' largest lake, and idyllic Bde Maka Ska just outside of downtown, there are many other stunning water-based attractions to explore in the city — one of which is particularly spectacular in the winter. Minnehaha Falls, named one of "North America's most dazzling winter escapes" by Lonely Planet, is one place that simply can't be missed on a winter trip to the North Star State. As the temperatures plummet, the waterfall freezes over and the water flowing from Minnehaha Creek turns into otherworldly sheets of ice.
The name Minnehaha Falls comes from the Dakota words for water, "mni," and falling or curling, "gaga," and was highlighted in Henry Wordsworth Longfellow's poem "The Song of Hiawatha," written in 1853. At 53 feet tall, Minnehaha Falls is impressive at any time of year, but its winter appearance is quite a spectacle. The waterfall becomes a curtain of ice, with unique frozen columns and formations creating a magical scene straight out of a winter wonderland. Having lived in Minneapolis for nearly 25 years, I personally recommend Minnehaha Falls as one of the top reasons to visit Minnesota in the winter.
How to visit Minnehaha Falls
Minnehaha Falls is located in Minnehaha Regional Park in south Minneapolis, which receives more than 850,000 visitors each year. There are two main viewing points from above the falls: a bridge that looks down at the waterfall, and a viewpoint farther along the ledge that overlooks the falls to the left.
The steps down to the waterfall are usually closed in the winter months due to ice. For safety reasons, it's important to stay away from the restricted area around the base of the waterfall and avoid walking behind the icy curtain of the falls themselves. Restricted areas are marked and fenced off, and staying within the boundaries is essential. Trespassing is not only dangerous, but also illegal — police have repeatedly issued warnings to the public about the dangers of trespassing behind the frozen falls, and will enforce the rules on occasion. As a Minneapolis native, I have personally seen police officers issuing citations here numerous times in the winter. It's best not to risk it and admire the stunning waterfall from the designated viewpoints instead.
Minnehaha Falls is a short 10-minute drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as the best airport in North America for passenger satisfaction. Parking is available at a number of paid lots and meters around Minnehaha Park. It's also easy to access the falls by public transport, thanks to the Metro Blue Line lightrail service, which stops at 50th Street/Minnehaha Park station. Alternatively, Metro Transit bus routes 23, 46, and 74 also stop near Minnehaha Falls.