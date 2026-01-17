New York's Whimsical Lake Islands Offer Dreamy Adirondack Adventures With Boating And Camping
Upstate New York is a treasure trove of outdoor getaways, from the Finger Lakes to the scenic Adirondacks; the Empire State has so much more to offer than big city lights. If you're planning a trip to the Adirondacks, why not take a detour to a nearby oasis that's known for its archipelago? The Lake George Islands are a not-so-hidden gem in Upstate New York. Although they're known as a popular holiday spot, Lisa Bramen writes on adirondacklife.com that the islands are typically seen as a destination for the ultra-rich. But among the more than 170 islands scattered in Lake George, there are three state-run island groups where you can go camping and spend your days in nature.
Called New York's "Queen of the American Lakes," Lake George is located southeast of the Adirondack Mountains and about an hour from Albany International Airport. If you're driving, the town of Lake George is accessible via Route I-87, a common route between Albany and Montreal, Canada. The lake is one of the longest lakes in New York, with a variety of islands and camping options that range from large campgrounds with 90 campsites to private islands suitable for only three tents. All island campsites are only accessible by boat, and according to the Lake George website, reservations are made months in advance, especially as the summer season draws near.
Things to know about camping on the Lake George Islands
There are three main island groups to choose from for camping at Lake George — the Glen, Long, and Narrow Island Groups. These three groups are divided by their location on the lake. The Glen Islands are located in The Narrows, which is in the lake's southern section, east of Bolton Landing. It has 170 sites, including 42 cruiser sites. The Long Islands are on the south end of the lake and have 90 sites for camping, while the Narrow Islands, distinct from the Narrows section, are located in the Mother Bunch region in the lake's northern section. The Narrow Islands have 85 sites available. Campsites on the Lake George Islands are open from May 15, with varying closing dates per island.
As per writing, camping costs $28 per night, with a $5 surcharge each night for out-of-state residents. At each site, you'll find a dock for one boat, a fireplace, a picnic table, and at least one toilet facility. If you're using the firepit, it's important to buy firewood from a local vendor, as you could transport diseases or invasive insects if bringing in firewood from outside. From your campsite, there are endless adventures to take part in, from boating to fishing and sailing. On land, there are many hiking trails near Lake George Village. Bolton Landing itself is also a family-friendly destination with craft beer, hiking, and swimming.
Things to do in and around Lake George
Going boating is one of the most popular things to do at Lake George. The lake itself is 32 miles long and is considered one of America's clearest lakes. All types of watercraft are allowed; however, it's best to go canoeing or paddling near the shore. If you aren't bringing your own boat, there are several marinas in the village of Lake George, Bolton Landing, or Diamond Point where you can rent watercraft. You can also hire a water taxi to get around the islands if renting isn't in the cards.
If you want something more structured and guided, the Lake George Steamboat Company offers daily cruises from May to October. You can choose a variety of tours on three of their historic ships. Embark on the Minne-Ha-Ha, one of the last steam paddle wheel ships in the country, which offers hour-long tours and live entertainment onboard. For a longer tour, luncheon, or dinner cruises, the Lac du Saint Sacrement may be the boat for you and is the largest cruise ship on the inland waters of New York State. For a little bit of everything, hop aboard the oldest continuously operated tour boat in America, the Mohican. It hosts several different cruises, including a tour of 28 of the 32 miles of Lake George.