New York's Whimsical Lake Islands Offer Dreamy Adirondack Adventures With Boating And Camping

Upstate New York is a treasure trove of outdoor getaways, from the Finger Lakes to the scenic Adirondacks; the Empire State has so much more to offer than big city lights. If you're planning a trip to the Adirondacks, why not take a detour to a nearby oasis that's known for its archipelago? The Lake George Islands are a not-so-hidden gem in Upstate New York. Although they're known as a popular holiday spot, Lisa Bramen writes on adirondacklife.com that the islands are typically seen as a destination for the ultra-rich. But among the more than 170 islands scattered in Lake George, there are three state-run island groups where you can go camping and spend your days in nature.

Called New York's "Queen of the American Lakes," Lake George is located southeast of the Adirondack Mountains and about an hour from Albany International Airport. If you're driving, the town of Lake George is accessible via Route I-87, a common route between Albany and Montreal, Canada. The lake is one of the longest lakes in New York, with a variety of islands and camping options that range from large campgrounds with 90 campsites to private islands suitable for only three tents. All island campsites are only accessible by boat, and according to the Lake George website, reservations are made months in advance, especially as the summer season draws near.